Educators still question proposed social studies standards after revisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two meetings have already been held on the latest round of proposed social studies standards in South Dakota, and two more are scheduled for later this year. But that doesn’t mean the proposed standards will be the same by the end of the process.
Check out the two South Dakota chefs who were nominated for the James Beard Award
PIERRE, S.D. — Two chefs from South Dakota have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the James Beard Awards. Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer and Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls are listed as semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.
“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius
A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
Gov. Noem announces funding for equipment purchases at tech schools
PIERRE, S.D. – Governor Kristi Noem has announced $10 million in funding for modern equipment at South Dakota’s four technical colleges. The funding will come from Future Funds and thus will not require a legislative appropriation. Governor Noem is providing a 2-to-1 match for funding that is being put up by the technical colleges themselves for a total investment of $15 million.
Roof rakes and melt in short supply
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After recent winter storms impacted the state of South Dakota, certain winter items have become hard to find across the area. Sioux Falls retailers say both roof rakes and melt are in short supply because some homeowners are worried about snow buildup on their homes.
Comings & Goings
Fazoli’s second location in Sioux Falls has opened at 5120 E. Arrowhead Parkway. The restaurant features a drive-thru and a party room. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The owner of The Big Orange Truck is buying Harrisburgers, which closed Dec. 30. Dean Marshall hopes to reopen...
New managers at Skroch’s ready to settle in to area
Cole and Jessica Wingen have been contemplating a move to a smaller community near Sioux Falls for some time. Cole, a Sioux Falls native, wants to keep the couple’s five-month-old son, Jack, close to his grandparents. But the couple has been seeking a fresh start somewhere a bit smaller as their family grows.
Kwik Star Entering South Dakota
Come fall, South Dakota should have its first of four Kwik Star convenience stores—all in the Sioux Falls area. Kwik Star, owned by La Crosse, Wisconsin-based Kwik Trip, is planning four locations in the Mount Rushmore State, SiouxFalls.Business reported. Kwik Trip is No. 11 on CSP’s 2022 Top 202...
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is a city known for its rich cultural heritage and friendly community. It has also produced a number of famous and accomplished individuals in various fields such as entertainment, sports, and politics.
Raising chickens within city limits
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With the price of eggs close to $5 a dozen, some of you may be thinking about raising your own chickens to lay eggs. But before you hatch that idea, there are some things you need to know first. “Alright girls come on come...
Bill introduced to make Highway 81 to South Dakota four lanes
LINCOLN - Bill introduction in the Nebraska Legislature concluded last week and 812 bills were introduced. District 40 Senator Barry DeKay says he introduced six bills with one of them being LB484. "LB484 would finish the expansion of Highway 81 to a four lane road by requiring the NDOT finish...
Strong winds and snow in parts of South Dakota before temperatures drop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wind, snow and cold temperatures are all part of the South Dakota weather forecast for the next few days. It’s prompted a number of weather alerts to be issued for various areas of the state. General snow (2-6″ accumulations) is expected in the Black Hills Thursday and Thursday night, so advisories have been posted in that area. Also, blowing snow and a wintry mix will be impacting roads in the northeast including Watertown Thursday night.
When South Dakota Ice Fishing Becomes Unsafe
For the most part, ice fishing has been great from December and most of January. But a recent trip to Lake Vermillion just west of Sioux Falls was challenging, to say the least. The snow cover and slush on the lake made it very difficult to pull the gear sled.
YSD Get Ready to Build
On Monday night, the Yankton City Commission met to consider a conditional use permit for the Yankton School District to build the Early Childhood Development Center on East 31st Street, across from Chan Gurney Airport. Sheila Woodward, Yankton School District attorney, talks about the construction plan…. The Commission voted unanimously...
A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
STOP IT! South Dakota Specialty Stores That Shouldn’t Sell Meat
I get it. When you are out shopping in a city the size of Sioux Falls the fewer stops you have to make the better. Even if there are no kids in tow. Sure, you may have dry cleaning to pick up. Groceries to buy. Wash the car. Get the oil changed. Those are specific destinations.
Manageable weather conditions in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Aside from the breezy conditions, Monday overall was a relatively nice winter day, and Tuesday is looking to be much of the same but changes are coming later in the week. Several counties in our area are under a Dense Fog Advisory through...
PICS: As Seen In Sioux Falls – Hoarfrost
The conditions were just right in Sioux Falls for the creation of hoarfrost. Sioux Falls woke up on Sunday morning to just about everything covered in fluffy frost. Grass, trees even chainlink fences were covered in hoarfrost. It made for a scene that would be straight out of a book or movie. Check out the gallery below.
South Dakota weather includes strong winds, blowing snow on Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with several late starts Wednesday morning, blowing snow caused at least five schools in the area to send students home early. Just before 11:30 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet warning people that the blowing snow is causing area highways and the interstate to get slick.
Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
