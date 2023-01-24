Read full article on original website
Related
KXAN
Texas lawmaker proposes banning universities from teaching critical race theory
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas lawmakers are aiming to keep critical race theory out of schools, this time on college campuses. Rep. Cody Harris, R-Palestine, filed House Bill 1607 on Wednesday, which would take away state funds from universities that teach critical race theory. In the 2021 legislative session, Texas...
This Is Texas' Most Destructive Tornado On Record
It caused millions of dollars worth of damage.
MySanAntonio
This item from Buc-ee's is ranked the best snack in Texas
Texans love their barbecue, their annual trip to the rodeo, and stopping at Buc-ee's at least once during a road trip. Now, the beloved gas station chain is being recognized for a product it sells that was recently ranked the best snack in the Lone Star State. Food&Wine compiled a...
Migrants will no longer be bused to Chicago, New York City from Colorado, governor says
Following what Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called a “very productive conversation” with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Polis said Colorado is done bussing migrants to those cities. Polis announced the change Saturday.
Who Owns The Most Land In Texas? All Hail The King.
One day after going "down a rabbit hole" online about living off grid, owning land, and building self-sustaining communes, I found myself asking the question of who owns the most land in Texas. The answer? All hail the King. King Ranch Owns The Most Private Land In The State Of...
Texas city renamed after federal vote bans derogatory term
A Texas city was renamed following a vote to remove derogatory names from locations in the United States.
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet train
TEXAS - For nearly six years, Texas Central pushed for the construction of a Dallas-to-Houston bullet train to connect the two populous cities. The proposed high-speed rail would cost $30 billion to build and would shuttle passengers between Dallas and Houston in just 90 minutes.
This Texas Building Was Just Named One Of The 'Ugliest' In the World
Buildworld compiled a list of the "ugliest" buildings in the world.
Death of 2 Kids Reason for Latest Recall in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois
204,000 blankets sold throughout Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and nationwide have been recalled by Target due to the deaths of two children. Blanket Recalled By Minnesota-Based Target Due to Death of 2 Children. Check your Christmas gifts and stash of blankets in your kids' rooms. According to the Consumer Product...
We’ve All Done It! Is It legal to Ride in the Back of a Truck in Texas?
When I was growing up it was always like a special privilege when we were allowed to ride in the back of my parents truck. As a kid there was nothing better than the wind blowing as you were not in a normal seat. But just because we all used to do that years ago, doesn’t mean that it’s legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in the state of Texas.
These 26 Personalized License Plates Were Denied By Texas In 2022
Personalized license plates can be really fun. You can share your personality, represent your family, pay respects to someone, advertise a business, or send a message to other drivers. There are a lot of ways you can utilize a personalized plate. But not every plate that gets requested gets approved.
Six dead in Texas highway pile-up with minivan
Six people died and five were injured in a multi-car auto accident in Texas, the Associated Press reports.The crash occured on Friday on US Highway 59 around 6.20pm in George West, about 60 miles northwest of Corpus Christi, when a Chrysler mini van tried to overtake another vehicle in a no-passing zone, crashing head-on into an oncoming SUV and causing a multi-car pileup in the opposing lane."It was a pretty drastic scene," Sgt Guadalupe Casarez of Texas Department of Public Safety told the AP.Authorities don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the wreck, Mr Casarez added.The driver of the minivan,...
True or False? Driving Barefoot in Texas is Against the Law
Texas gets hot during the summer, and I know with my kids trying to round up shoes to go to the swimming pool or just someplace like granny's can be an unenviable task. But is driving barefoot in Dallas, Texas or anywhere across the Lone Star State actually against the law?
More than three million people are under tornado watch in Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma
Millions are under tornado watch as a storm threatens the Midwest and Plains. The threat is in effect in Arkansas, Texas, Louisiana and Oklahoma until 9pm CST.
The Myth Of Texas Secession: Can The Lone Star State Legally Leave The U.S.?
Texas is a proud and independent state, so it stands to reason that many Texans would love to break away from the United States and revel in their Lone Star freedom. But is this something that can realistically happen? In this blog post, we'll delve into the myth of Texas secession and uncover the truth about whether it really can legally leave the U.S.
Montana Lawmakers Will Look to Ban Foreign-Owned Land
The New York Post is reporting this week that Texas lawmakers are eyeing a bill to outlaw foreign ownership of land in the Lone Star State. For those wanting to see something similar move forward here in Big Sky Country, I've got good news for you. This is a story...
Oklahoma court says Kickapoo Reservation was disestablished
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday ruled the historic Kickapoo Reservation in the central part of the state was disestablished more than a century ago and no longer exists.
Texas Gov. Abbott takes on China by banning TikTok
"University of Texas at Austin bans TikTok on campus Wi-Fi networks. Universities across the state are doing the same. They understand this is a bipartisan issue to keep the tentacles of China out of our universities and out of our state." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
West Virginia and Arkansas are the states that tweet the most words of endearment
Analysis of tweets from around the US and the world has revealed which groups are most likely to publicly express their love to each other.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Comments / 0