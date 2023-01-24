Defense by the Numbers: Top Tigers based on snap count

The offseason is now here, which means it is time to take a look back at the season that was for Auburn Football.

The 2022 season ended in disappointment as the Tigers finished with a 5-7 record. Auburn fired its head coach, Bryan Harsin, eight games into the season, which led to assistant coach Cadillac Williams taking over and leading Auburn to a 2-2 record to close out the season.

Defensively, Auburn had great performances from such names as D.J. James, Derick Hall, Colby Wooden, and Owen Pappoe. Their success translates to the time they spent on the field.

Auburn played a total of 894 plays on defense in 2022. Who saw the most playing time for Auburn on defense in 2022? Here’s a look at the data according to Pro Football Focus.

10

LB Cam Riley: 477 snaps

AP Photo/Stew Milne

Games Played Tackles Sacks PFF Grade

11 64 0 57.2

9

DL Marcus Harris: 546 snaps

Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images

Games Played Tackles Sacks PFF Grade

12 30 2 63.6

8

S Jaylin Simpson: 556 snaps

Jake Crandall/ The Montgomery Advertiser

Games Played Tackles Int PFF Grade

12 37 2 70.3

6

EDGE Colby Wooden: 651 snaps

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Games Played Tackles Sacks PFF Grade

12 45 6 72.1

5

S Zion Puckett: 651 snaps

Todd Van Emst/AU Athletics

Games Played Tackles Sacks PFF Grade

11 45 1 46.7

4

CB Nehemiah Pritchett: 676 snaps

Jake Crandall/The Montgomery Advertiser

Games Played Tackles Sacks PFF Grade

12 37 1 70.6

3

EDGE Derick Hall: 745 snaps

Jake Crandall/ The Montgomery Advertiser

Games Played Tackles Sacks PFF Grade

12 60 6.5 71.2

2

CB D.J. James: 757 snaps

Richard Hamm/Online Athens

Games Played Tackles INT PFF Grade

12 37 1 82.3

1

LB Owen Pappoe: 806 snaps

AP Photo/Stew Milne

Games Played Tackles Sacks PFF Grade

12 92 2.5 69.5