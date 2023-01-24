Defense by the Numbers: Top Tigers based on snap count
The offseason is now here, which means it is time to take a look back at the season that was for Auburn Football.
The 2022 season ended in disappointment as the Tigers finished with a 5-7 record. Auburn fired its head coach, Bryan Harsin, eight games into the season, which led to assistant coach Cadillac Williams taking over and leading Auburn to a 2-2 record to close out the season.
Defensively, Auburn had great performances from such names as D.J. James, Derick Hall, Colby Wooden, and Owen Pappoe. Their success translates to the time they spent on the field.
Auburn played a total of 894 plays on defense in 2022. Who saw the most playing time for Auburn on defense in 2022? Here’s a look at the data according to Pro Football Focus.
10
LB Cam Riley: 477 snaps
Games Played Tackles Sacks PFF Grade
11 64 0 57.2
9
DL Marcus Harris: 546 snaps
Games Played Tackles Sacks PFF Grade
12 30 2 63.6
8
S Jaylin Simpson: 556 snaps
Games Played Tackles Int PFF Grade
12 37 2 70.3
6
EDGE Colby Wooden: 651 snaps
Games Played Tackles Sacks PFF Grade
12 45 6 72.1
5
S Zion Puckett: 651 snaps
Games Played Tackles Sacks PFF Grade
11 45 1 46.7
4
CB Nehemiah Pritchett: 676 snaps
Games Played Tackles Sacks PFF Grade
12 37 1 70.6
3
EDGE Derick Hall: 745 snaps
Games Played Tackles Sacks PFF Grade
12 60 6.5 71.2
2
CB D.J. James: 757 snaps
Games Played Tackles INT PFF Grade
12 37 1 82.3
1
LB Owen Pappoe: 806 snaps
Games Played Tackles Sacks PFF Grade
12 92 2.5 69.5
