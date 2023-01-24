Read full article on original website
“The biggest circle pit I have ever seen for an opening band”: watch British metallers Malevolence cause chaos at Trivium's Hammersmith show in London last night
Could Malevolence be the next British metal band to break big? On the basis of this reaction, absolutely
Ringo Starr announces 2023 North American tour dates with All Starr Band
Ringo Starr has announced new dates for a 2023 North American tour accompanied by his All Starr band. The former Beatles drummer will perform mostly at West Coast venues throughout May and June, including a three-night stint at the Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. He’ll be joined on the 19-date tour by his All Starr bandmates Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Edgar Winter, Warren Ham, Hamish Stuart and Gregg Bissonette.
Iconic Pop Rock Band Announces Break Up
The iconic pop rock band Panic! at the Disco, best known for hits such as "I Write Sins Not Tragedies," High Hopes," and "Nine in the Afternoon," is reportedly breaking up, according to singer and bandleader Brendon Urie.
Metallica are launching their new album 72 Seasons with a worldwide listening party in cinemas
Listen to Metallica’s new album 72 Seasons in cinemas a full day before it comes out
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Who Is Phil Anselmo's Wife? The Pantera Frontman Has Been With Kate Richardson Since 2004
The fans have spoken, and it seems that American metal vocalist Phil Anselmo is highly revered as one of the greatest frontmen in metal history. The Lousiana-born rockstar has been a member of several different bands throughout his longtime music career which kicked off in the '80s. Today he is currently active in the bands Pantera and Down as frontman.
Georgia Maq: All My Friends by LCD Soundsystem is the most perfect song of all time
The Camp Cope singer was adrift and alone in LA when a synth-heavy song anchored her to home – and a sense of hope
Blondshell Announces Debut Album, Shares Video for New Song “Joiner”: Watch
Blondshell, the singer-songwriter behind “Olympus,” has announced her debut album: Blondshell is out April 7 via Partisan. Along with the LP news, Blondshell has shared the music video for a new single called “Joiner.” Take a look at the Alex Thurmond–directed visual below. Blondshell is...
Lizzo, David Guetta and Becky Hill to perform at Brit Awards 2023
It has been announced that US pop star Lizzo will perform at the Brit Awards in February.The solo artist will join previously announced artists including Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Wet Leg, Kim Petras and Cat Burns at the ceremony, which is being held at the O2 Arena in London.On Tuesday morning (24 January) it was also revealed that David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson would perform.Lizzo has been nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year at this year’s ceremony and will return to the stage after her last performance in 2020.David Guetta...
Biig Piig enters her rave new world
You might not be able to tell from her rave-inspired debut mixtape, but Jessica Smyth – AKA Biig Piig – is ready to settle. Having already lived in Ireland, Spain and LA, the nomadic 25-year-old is now planning to stay put in London. “You can’t run away,” she tells NME over coffee in Hackney. “Things always catch up.”
Le Tigre announce first tour in 18 years
Le Tigre have announced details of a live tour, their first run of North American dates since 2005. The group, which features Kathleen Hanna, JD Samson, and Johanna Fateman, will hit the road in July following a run of shows in Europe. See below for the full schedule. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27.
The Madonna-directed Madonna biopic is no longer in development
The long-awaited Madonna biopic directed by Madge herself is no longer moving forward at Universal Pictures, Variety reports. No specific reason for the film’s shelving was given. Sources told Variety that Madonna is dedicating her focus to her just-announced world tour, though she intends to return to the film in the future.
Sam Smith Shares Title Track From Upcoming LP ‘Gloria’: ‘My Queer Love Hymn’
Ahead of Sam Smith’s musical guest spot on Saturday Night Live this weekend, the singer has shared “Gloria,” the title track from their upcoming LP. In a statement, Smith called the title track “my queer love hymn, saying life is a song to Gloria, the thing I can’t put a word to. I don’t know if it’s nature or a feminine energy inside me that I’m setting free.” Gloria, Smith’s first album since 2020’s Love Goes, features guest appearances by Ed Sheeran, Kim Petras, Jessie Reyez, and Koffee, with the latter two appearing on the album’s first single “Gimme.” Smith worked...
Who Is SG Lewis? On His Highly Personal (And Yacht Rock-Inspired) New LP, The U.K. Producer Is Figuring It Out Along With Us
At the height of lockdown, SG Lewis did something unusual for an artist, even by pandemic standards: He finished his first full-length studio album, then immediately began making his second. Related Takeover Tuesday Playlist: SG Lewis Sets Up the Perfect Coachella Afterparty With Kaytranada… 01/26/2023 On a Zoom call two days before the 2022 Christmas holiday, Lewis admits with a laugh that he always intended to take a break from producing after wrapping that debut, 2021’s times, acknowledging that traditional touring cycles would “almost dictate a break from the studio anyway.” But neither touring nor anything else in that period were traditional. If they had...
Song You Need: Clark is reborn on “Town Crank”
I was taken aback when I first read the press release for Clark‘s “Town Crank,” the first single from his upcoming album Sus Dog. Is this project really the first time that the English producer has foregrounded his vocals? Across more than a dozen studio projects and film soundtracks, nothing has felt off-limits for the artist born Christopher Stephen Clark. An enfant terrible of IDM, Clark’s range was apparent from his debut, 2001’s Clarence Park, an album that opened with the mischievous one-two punch of “Pleen 1930’s,” a gossamer piano instrumental, followed by “The Dogs,” a crunchy and glitched-out industrial number. The sheer scope of Clark’s work makes his just-realized arrival on vocal-driven music surprising, but the execution of “Town Crank” has been worth the wait.
Skrillex shares “Real Spring” featuring Bladee
Last year I saw both Skrillex and Bladee at Porter Robinson‘s Second Sky Festival. I have to wonder if that wasn’t the site where the dubstep producer and DJ enlisted the Swedish rapper for “Real Spring,” the latest in Skrillex’s line of singles, out today. Like the other new songs we’ve heard this year, “Real Spring” does a good job of getting into the pocket of the type of music its featured artist is comfortable with — glittering, fantasy-land trap music a la Mechatok and Whitearmor — while adding some trademark Skrillex whomps and shakes. I know that a lot of people went gaga for “Jungle“ with Flowdan and Fred again.., but this track is easily more assured and less of a nostalgia trip. Listen to “Real Spring” below in the song’s music video.
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Announces Solo Orchestral Album Mythologies
For 28 years, the French producer Thomas Bangalter was one half of Daft Punk. Daft Punk, the team of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, started out as an underground house project, and they became hugely popular and influential around the world. They topped charts. They won Grammys. They scored a Hollywood blockbuster. They sold millions of records and put on mind-bending stadium shows. Last year, Daft Punk announced their breakup — a shocking moment, since the duo hadn’t actually released any music in five years. But now that Daft Punk are no more, Thomas Bangalter has announced his first-ever solo LP. It’s called Mythologies, and it’s coming out this spring.
The 100 Best Rock + Metal Albums of the 21st Century
Rock and metal in the 21st century gave us some of the most exciting and unique music in the history of the genres. While legacy acts from the '70s and '80s and '90s all continued to release new material, the turn of the millennium has given rise to a whole new crop of artists. Classic artists like Iron Maiden and Rush continued to make big splashes in the 2000s, and grunge and extreme metal acts from the previous decade continued their dominance. Throw in nu-metal, metalcore, deathcore and more and you're firmly entrenched in the 21st century.
midwxst enlists Denzel Curry for “Tally”
Indiana rapper midwxst is here with what may be the most sensible collaboration of the week: a song called "Tally" with Florida's Denzel Curry. Curry blazed the trail for contemporary outside-the-box rappers (and continues to impress, as with last year's Melt My Eyez See Your Future), and it's hard to imagine the hyperpop space midwxst emerged in being quite the same without Curry's influence.
