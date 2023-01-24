A recent incident at one Colorado Taco Bell that resulted in a man being hospitalized after consuming a burrito from the locale has now gotten even more complicated. According to Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the problem started on January 15 at around 1 p.m. when a customer used the drive-thru to order "several soft tacos" and a soda. When he approached the collection window, he was told that they could not provide him with his soda due to the machine being out of order. He asked for a burrito as a replacement and things escalated when he was told the staff was unable to comply with his request. After further argument and the incident being reported to the police, he was provided with the food item.

