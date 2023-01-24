Read full article on original website
Related
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
“This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King“ Man Posts Photo of His Feet in Lettuce Sparking Outrage Online
In 2012, a Burger King employee posted a shocking photo online. An anonymous employee posted a photo of a leg in a salad jar on his 4chan website with the caption:. “This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King." The image quickly spread around the Internet, causing anger and disgust among Burger King's customers.
Woman Says Panera Bread Employee Refused To Take Drive-Thru Order After 3-Year-Old Child Starts Screaming, Sparks Debate
As a video that’s now gone viral on TikTok shows, one particularly stressful parenting situation is the drive-thru experience. However, some parents are conflicted about what good etiquette in this situation entails.
Man shamed by restaurant manager and staff in front of his family at birthday hangout because of tiny tip
Eating out is getting more stressful. First, it was inflation. Now? It is because you do not leave behind (sizable) tips. And some managers will take the side of the under-tipped employee.
Taco Bell Is Giving Away Mexican Pizzas For A Limited Time But Only Through The App
Even if you don't often eat at Taco Bell, chances are you've heard about its Mexican Pizza. Fans of the iconic dish were elated in 2022 when rumors of the Mexican Pizza's permanent return were confirmed. This came after a brief reappearance in stores in 2020. What makes this item so different than others on the menu? While not everyone is impressed with the Mexican Pizza, for some, it's a revelation. "The best part was the flaky, crispy shells," said one happy diner on Reddit. "So different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos."
Man demands Walmart employees mind their own business when they try to help with bathroom dilemma: 'No one asked you'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. What would you do if you were a man who needed to use the men's room at the store, but you had brought your four-year-old daughter shopping with you?
The Taco Bell Rat Poisoning Saga Just Took An Interesting Turn
A recent incident at one Colorado Taco Bell that resulted in a man being hospitalized after consuming a burrito from the locale has now gotten even more complicated. According to Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the problem started on January 15 at around 1 p.m. when a customer used the drive-thru to order "several soft tacos" and a soda. When he approached the collection window, he was told that they could not provide him with his soda due to the machine being out of order. He asked for a burrito as a replacement and things escalated when he was told the staff was unable to comply with his request. After further argument and the incident being reported to the police, he was provided with the food item.
After Being Told to Pay for Everyone’s Meal, Woman Silently Leaves Restaurant
A recent incident has sparked debate on whether a woman was in the wrong for silently getting up and walking out of a New Year's Eve dinner after being told to pay for everyone at the table, including her in-laws.
This Is The Best Hot Sauce In Texas
Food & Wine determined the most popular hot sauce brands in each state.
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Man shot after finding person in his vehicle in Midtown parking lot
A man was shot at a midtown parking lot late Sunday after finding the window of his car broken, and a person inside, authorities said.
'No one asked you' - Walmart employee demanded by a man to mind his own business trying to help with bathroom dilemma
What would you do if you were a male who needed to use the restroom in the shop but had taken your daughter, who was four years old, along with you?. The young child could be in danger if left unattended outside the men's restroom, but bringing her inside would provide its own set of issues. Instead, taking the young girl into the ladies' room might be even more unpleasant and divisive.
Atlanta's First Alcohol-Free Bar: The Sober Social
Disclosure:This article contains affiliate links. However, I do not receive any compensation for the use of these links. I only recommend products or services that I have personally used or believe will be helpful to my readers. You should always perform due diligence before purchasing any product or service through an affiliate link."
Cops: Man shot in leg at SW Atlanta shopping plaza
A man was shot in the parking lot of a southwest Atlanta commercial center Wednesday night, and robbery investigators are looking into the incident, authorities said.
Taco Bell's Free Mexican Pizza Is Back But There's A Catch!
Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is a beloved dish that's been making a comeback. The Mexican Pizza is a revelation for some customers, who've noted its flaky, crispy shells are different from the regular crunchy shells that they use for tacos. However, the Mexican Pizza has not always been easy to get, and it's been out of stock by June 2022.
This Burger Joint In Georgia Is Hidden Inside A Gas Station & Locals Swear By It
McDonald's may be a popular, trusted spot to satisfy your burger cravings, but there are so many insanely delicious eateries in Atlanta that can't be missed. One popular spot, NFA Burger, which stands for "not fooling around," is located in Dunwoody, GA, and it isn't exactly your conventional burger joint, but this one it’s hidden inside a Chevron gas station.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Company waives pet fees at dozens of metro Atlanta properties to help clear shelter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta-based company is stepping up to try and relieve the burden at a DeKalb County animal shelter. Cortland, which manages 32 pet-friendly apartment communities across metro Atlanta, is offering to waive pet fees for any resident who adopts a dog from Lifeline Animal Project.
Update: Plans For Church’s Chicken Closings in 2023
The restaurant chain temporarily closed a dozen locations last year for not meeting company standards. Are they also considering long-term permanent closures for related non-compliance or underperformance issues, or something more?
atlantanewsfirst.com
Out-of-state demonstrators could be targets of federal charges
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former federal prosecutor suspects state and federal authorities are battling over how to handle those charged with domestic terrorism stemming from a protest that turned violent and destructive in downtown Atlanta on Saturday. “I have no doubt that the feds and state authorities...
Comments / 0