Read full article on original website
Related
Celeb MUAs Say You Should Try These Eyeliner Hacks For An Instant Facelift
Makeup can be a great tool when it comes to anti-aging looks. With the right products and techniques, you can enhance your natural beauty and take years off your face. Surgical facelifts are undoubtedly expensive and not for everyone, so cleverly recreating the effects of these treatments with makeup is a much safer, cheaper, and easier option. To learn more about eyeliner techniques that mimic a facelift, we spoke with Kerrin Jackson, a four-time Emmy-nominated makeup artist and creator of her blog The Makeup Refinery. Find out more below!
The Buzziest BeautyTok Trends to Try in 2023
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Lips: Line and Oil Embrace ’90s beauty, including the reincarnation of lip liner, preferably in a brown hue; bring it to 2023 with a lip oil topper. brio Lip Liner in Caramel, $18, at Anastasia Beverly Hills and Nordstrom; Lady Gaga’s Haus Labs PhD Hybrid Lip Oil; $24, at Haus Labs and Sephora.More from The Hollywood ReporterThese High-Tech Health and Beauty Gadgets Are Upgrading Hollywood's Wellness RoutinesA-List Trainer Kirsty Godso's Favorite Fitness Things, From Infrared Mats to Lip MasksThe...
Harper's Bazaar
The Ultimate Guide to Neck Treatments
Exuding strength and sensuality, the neck has shaped centuries worth of art—from the portraits of Modigliani, who elongated and arched subjects’ necks to surreal effect, to the words of Ephron in her iconic exploration of wattle and bands. In recent years, our fascination has only deepened, with in-demand...
A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Eyeshadow For Women Over 50
As we age, the delicate skin around our eyes can be the first place that shows signs like fine lines, wrinkles, and a loss of skin laxity as a result of diminished collagen and elastin. You may also be experiencing dry skin and lids as a result of no...
Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed
Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
KTLA.com
7 most popular foundations at Sephora
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you have blemishes you wish to cover or you are searching for a product that will even out your skin tone, a foundation works to do this and more. Sephora offers many popular foundations with highly rated formulas and extensive shade ranges.
We Found a $24 Makeup Product That’s About to Replace Your Eyeshadow Palette & Eyeliner In One Fell Swoop
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. The other day, I was playing around with some new eyeshadows I had been sent. I applied the product and wore it around my apartment for a couple of hours. My eyes looked great, but when it came time to remove the makeup, the shimmery specks started blurring my vision (and I wear contact lenses). I still had to shower, so this was truly anything but ideal. To my luck (and yours), there’s a beauty brand that has the health...
The Best Tubing Mascaras For Longer Lashes That Won't Smudge
Think of them like lash extensions in a tube.
10 best face moisturisers for every skin type and budget
The holy trinity of any good skincare routine is a cleanser, moisturiser and SPF. The first removes make-up and will keep your complexion clean, and suncream is a no-brainer for preventing sunburn and pigmentation.Typically, the purpose of a moisturiser is to hydrate the skin, restore its barrier function and leave it looking and feeling supple and plump. However, now there’s a face cream with a host of additional benefits to tackle every skincare need, across every budget.A good moisturiser can do many things; soothe dryness, balance oiliness, lock in moisture, combat acne-prone complexions, improve texture and fine lines, brighten or...
The Worst Face Exfoliant Mistakes For Women Over 50, According To Skincare Experts
When it comes to skincare, finding the right face exfoliant is one of the best ways to ensure a wrinkle-free and glowing appearance. This is especially true for women over 50. However, overusing exfoliants can actually cause more damage to your face than not using them at all. They can strip the skin of the oils it needs to shine.
Shop the Best January 2023 Beauty Launches From Glow Recipe, Charlotte Tilbury, Tarte Cosmetics & More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
In Style
Finally, a Regular Nail Polish That Has the Same Lasting Power as a Gel Manicure
My switch from professional manicures to DIY ones has been very financially rewarding. To make my manicures last, I use gel polish, but in doing so, I arrive at the same issue time and time again: removal. The process of soaking cotton pads in acetone and then trying to bind them to my fingers with tinfoil is tedious and impractical. I’m not good at it and they constantly slip off. I become frustrated and just end up peeling the gel off, making my natural nails look and feel horrendous.
ETOnline.com
Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, Pajamas, Jewelry and More Gifts
Love is in the air! To celebrate Valentine's Day, Kate Spade just introduced their Love Shack collection. The Kate Spade Valentine's Day styles feature heart-shaped purses, adorable pajama sets, and a dress made for date night. Even better, at Kate Spade Surprise, you can save up to 75% on gifts for your Valentine, a Galentine, or yourself.
I shave my face everyday — and people on TikTok can’t believe it
She’s here to shave the world. One woman on TikTok said that she shaves her face everyday and sees a ton of benefits from the routine, but some users simply can’t believe it. Mary, who goes by the username @marydpl on the social media platform, shared her process in a viral video that currently has over 173,000 views. She explained that shaving is good for moving dead skin cells and oils off the face, and, as bonus, it makes her makeup apply more smoothly. In the video, Mary showed a bag of brand-new, disposable razors from Gillette, and explained that she uses a...
Lip gloss nails are the newest TikTok trend and JLo's nail artist just showed how to create them at home
Lip gloss nails are taking the manicure world by storm...
Why, after 17 operations, the girl abandoned the idea of reincarnating as Ariel
what people are not capable of in an effort to be like their idols. We wrote about a man who dreams of becoming Britney Spears' doppelgänger. He has already spent $120,000 on this. But it looks like the Swedish Pixie Fox outdid the Britney fan. This girl got 17 plastic surgeries to transform herself into a cartoon character! True, it almost ended in failure for Pixie. Now the girl is slowly moving away from the image of the cartoon. Whether she succeeds, you must judge for yourself.
Jennifer Lopez Shows Us How to Do the Lip Gloss Nails Trend
These days the beauty landscape is a particularly dewy one—especially for Jennifer Lopez. From glazed-donut skin and nails (thanks, Hailey Bieber) to winter-weather-inspired highlighter, matte has been traded in for finishes that feel glassy, glossy, and luxurious. The latest iteration? Lip gloss nails, a TikTok trend deftly adapted over...
Model Kristen McMenamy falls wearing sky-high heels at Valentino fashion show
Valentino’s spring fashion show included a look from the fall. American supermodel Model Kristen McMenamy, 58, took a tumble on the Valentino runway during their spring 2023 haute couture show in Paris earlier this week. After a viral clip of McMenamy falling to the ground made the rounds on Twitter, the luxury brand was blasted for making the catwalk queen strut in what some onlookers claimed were ill-fitting heels. “She was probably shaking. It’s embarrassing to mess up not only at work but especially in front of so many people who are watching you closely,” one added. “I don’t understand how literal VALENTINO...
Kylie Jenner dragged for wearing ‘disgusting’ Givenchy noose necklace
It’s hard to keep up with Kylie Jenner’s controversial outfit choices at Paris Fashion Week. Mere hours after shocking social media by showing up at Monday’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show wearing an uncannily realistic lion head dress, the makeup mogul started another online uproar by stepping out in Givenchy’s controversial noose-inspired necklace. Jenner paired the problematic piece of jewelry — which debuted in Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection in October 2021 to a wave of criticism — with a clingy electric blue dress and glittering pink boots from the same fashion house. “Even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal...
Comments / 0