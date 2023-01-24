Read full article on original website
Related
Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
BT rips Hall of Fame after Scott Rolen's induction: 'It's a joke'
Brandon Tierney can’t believe Scott Rolen is in the Baseball Hall of Fame, while the likes of Pete Rose, Don Mattingly, and Thurman Munson are not.
iheart.com
Scott Rolen Joins Fred McGriff in Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Scott Rolen is finally a Hall of Famer. In his sixth year on the ballot, and with just over 76% of the vote, the former third baseman is getting the call to Cooperstown. Rolen played 17 years in the majors with the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds, and was the Rookie of the Year in 1997. The eight-time gold glove winner and seven-time All-Star also won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2006. Rolen will join Fred McGriff, who was elected by the Contemporary Era committee, at the Class of 2023's induction ceremony on July 23rd in Cooperstown.
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
8-time Gold Glover, World Series champ inducted into National Baseball Hall of Fame
Scott Rolen is a Hall of Famer — the eight-time Gold Glove Award winner was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the BBWAA on Tuesday.
fishstripes.com
Bruce Sherman commits to “lifetime” ownership of Miami Marlins
Tuesday was shaping up to be a relatively quiet day for the Miami Marlins. The ripple effects of last week’s big trade are still being felt, with the club beginning Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s transition to center field and likely withholding him from the World Baseball Classic as a precaution. But other than that, not much doing locally. Maybe next year for Gary Sheffield.
NBC Washington
See When Pitchers and Catchers Report to MLB Spring Training 2023
See when pitchers and catchers report to spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That means it's about that time for pitchers and catchers to start packing their bags. They'll soon be the first to report to their team's spring training facilities in either Arizona or Florida. Pitchers and...
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 1/24/23: Jazz “unlikely” to compete in WBC; Hall of Famer Bleier
From Craig Mish and Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald: the Marlins are likely to prevent Jazz Chisholm Jr. from competing in the World Baseball Classic to “prioritize his preparation for the regular season by staying in Jupiter to work on playing center.” He was originally supposed to represent Great Britain in the tournament and play shortstop for them. They also report that Miami’s pursuit of Luis Arraez dated back to the Winter Meetings, with the Twins insisting from the beginning that José Salas be included in the return package.
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Hurler, Ex-Red Sox Exec 'Destroyed The Market' For Relievers
Two old friends of the Boston Red Sox teamed up in National League and reportedly destroyed a key area of the pitching market in the process. Earlier in the offseason, left-handed reliever Matt Strahm agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Philadelphia Phillies -- a team headed by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, who held the same title with the Red Sox from 2016 to 2019.
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Scott Rolen & Todd Helton news
Scott Rolen and Todd Helton were both big-time Major League Baseball players during their 17-year careers. While Rolen was a seven-time All-Star, eight-time Gold Glove winner, and World Series champion, Helton won a batting title, three Gold Gloves, and was named an All-Star five times. When the 2023 BBWAA Baseball...
fishstripes.com
Offishial news, 1/26/23: Full Marlins spring squad announced; Joey Wendle updates
The Marlins officially announced their 2023 spring training non-roster invitees. The group of 27 is a fairly even split between new faces and prospects who played for Marlins minor league affiliates last season. The players with MLB regular season experience are Austin Allen, Alex De Goti, Chi Chi González, Garrett Hampson, Geoff Hartlieb, Bryan Hoeing, Charles Leblanc, Brian Miller and Devin Smeltzer.
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign left-hander Matt Dermody to minor-league deal
The Red Sox have signed free agent left-hander Matt Dermody to a minor-league contract for the 2023 season, according to MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo. The deal includes an invite to major-league spring training. Dermody, 32, was originally selected by the Blue Jays in the 28th round of the 2013 amateur...
