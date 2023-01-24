Scott Rolen is finally a Hall of Famer. In his sixth year on the ballot, and with just over 76% of the vote, the former third baseman is getting the call to Cooperstown. Rolen played 17 years in the majors with the Phillies, Cardinals, Blue Jays and Reds, and was the Rookie of the Year in 1997. The eight-time gold glove winner and seven-time All-Star also won a World Series with the Cardinals in 2006. Rolen will join Fred McGriff, who was elected by the Contemporary Era committee, at the Class of 2023's induction ceremony on July 23rd in Cooperstown.

