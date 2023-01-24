Read full article on original website
Salma Hayek Sparkles In Low-Cut Gucci Gown At Golden Globes: Photos
If there’s one thing for sure about Salma Hayek, it is that she always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The 56-year-old arrived wearing a stunning dress from Gucci that hugged her fabulous figure. Salma had on a low-cut, sheer sequined gown with beaded and fringe details. The star accessorized her look with diamond drop earrings, while her dark brunette hair was styled in a messy-chic chignon.
Vogue
Getting Ready With The White Lotus’s Simona Tabasco For Her First Haute Couture Show
It’s no secret that The White Lotus season two has become the hit TV series of the moment. Aside from its twisting plot and breathtaking cinematography, the show’s cast has made quite the splash on the front row at fashion week – from Sabrina Impacciatore at JW Anderson, to Adam DiMarco at Prada. By way of Giambattista Valli, Simona Tabasco, who plays the chaotic yet endearing Lucia Greco on the show, made her first-ever appearance at haute couture fashion week. “I’ve never been to a couture show before and I am happy to have been invited by Giambattista Valli,” Tabasco tells Vogue. “His creations remind me of the sweetest dreams that we could ever have – it’s always an explosion of colours!”
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Daughter Apple Martin Makes Front Row Debut in Tweed Set & Loafers at Chanel’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show
Apple Martin made her debut in the front row today, courtesy of Chanel’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week in Paris. The daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin is the latest young Hollywood star-turned-Chanel muse, similar to past additions including Lily-Rose Depp, Willow Smith and Ellie Bamber. While attending the show on Tuesday at the Grand Palais Ephémère, Martin led the front row alongside Angèle, Sadie Sink and Lucy Boynton. For the occasion, the 18-year-old wore a black and white tweed plaid minidress with a matte black bodice, paired with a matching cardigan accented by smooth white buttons. Finishing...
Vogue
Priyanka Reveals How Nick’s Proposal Inspired The Couple’s Matching Tattoos
When it comes to romantic gestures, famous people have been known to go to some pretty extreme lengths. Take erstwhile couple Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton, who infamously exchanged vows wearing vials of one another’s blood. And who could forget Tom Cruise’s uniquely acrobatic declaration of love for Katie Holmes on Oprah Winfrey’s sofa?
Vogue
Getting To Know Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes Vogue through her personal photo albums, as we get to know the Indian actress in this episode of Pieces of Me. The British Vogue February 2023 cover star shares a deeper look into her life, from the modelling shots that landed her a spot on Miss World to intimate photos with husband Nick Jonas during Holi 2020: “This is him being a Hindi movie dramatic hero”. Watch the full episode to step inside Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ world.
Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery
Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
wonderwall.com
Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023
Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
Margot Robbie Looks Like a Goddess in Versace at ‘Babylon’ Premiere in Australia
Like a goddess! Margot Robbie was a vision in Versace at the Babylon premiere in her native Australia. For the Monday, January 16, red carpet event, Robbie, 32, dazzled photographers in a baby blue corset gown from the Italian fashion house. The floor-length frock was equipped with a sleek satin construction and crisscross straps that […]
People Are Calling Out Gwen Stefani After She Repeatedly Said She's Japanese In An Interview
"Gwen Stefani telling an Asian American interviewer that she identifies as Japanese is the kind of oblivion i'm trying to channel in this dark, cruel world."
Gabrielle Union Slips on Hot-Pink Valentino Sneakers & Cropped Hoodie for Martin Luther King Jr. Day Video
Gabrielle Union dressed up in an athleisure fit with hot-pink sneakers to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on her latest video. The mommy mogul wore an ivory-colored matching set. She donned a loose-fitting cropped hoodie, coupled with high-waisted leggings. For the video, she wore her hair in stitch braids, styled into two trendy space buns. The hairstyle also included two side tresses accessorized with brown tribal beads. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) On her feet, she strapped into a pair of Valentino Garavani low-top sneakers in Nappa leather, retailing for $980. The Italian-made shoe...
Miley Cyrus Wore a Wardrobe of Vintage Looks — Including 3 Versace Gowns! — for Her NYE Special
Miley Cyrus worked with her stylist Bradley Kenneth on a dream catalog of archival high-fashion gowns for her Miley's New Year's Eve Party special, which aired on NBC on Saturday Miley Cyrus welcomed in the new year wearing a number of looks from fashion's past. On Saturday night, the "Wrecking Ball'' artist, 30, co-hosted her second Miley's New Year's Eve Party NBC special alongside her godmother and country music legend Dolly Parton, 76. Not only did the Plastic Hearts singer lead the 2023 countdown with a show-stopping program,...
Menswear steals the show on a grey Golden Globes red carpet
It didn’t help that the red carpet was, in fact, grey. And that, like much of the UK, it was raining in Beverly Hills. And that the starriest of stars – Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Rihanna – who we’ve come to bank on for kickstarting awards season with their reliably frou frou glamour, didn’t actually make it.
Robert Pattinson sports a skirt at Dior’s Paris Fashion Week show
Business on top, party on the bottom. Robert Pattinson bundled up for the Dior Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 Paris Fashion Week show today in a furry brown jacket, adding an unexpected addition to his look in the form of a tweed kilt as he sat in the front row. The “Twilight” star, 36, sported a brown ribbed zip-neck sweater under his fur jacket, pairing it with a blue kilt and chunky black boots as he posed for photographers at the show. Perhaps Pattinson was inspired by Brad Pitt’s skirted look at the “Bullet Train” premiere last year, but his look was...
Vogue
5 Things To Know About Giambattista Valli’s Beverly Hills-Inspired SS23 Haute Couture Show
Giambattista Valli drew inspiration from the glitz and glamour of Beverly Hills for his spring couture spectacle in Paris. British Vogue’s fashion critic Anders Christian Madsen reports.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Upgrades Pearl-Embellished Bustier With Linen Trousers & 6-Inch Louboutins at SiriusXM Studios
Sarah Michelle Gellar gave her winter wardrobe a sharp finish while visiting the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 23. The Emmy Award-winning actress has been making rounds to promote her new show, “Wolf Pack.” Gellar plays Kristin Ramsey in the Paramount+ spinoff drama series, which officially premieres on Jan. 26. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star gave a sophisticated style moment a chic upgrade for the occasion. Gellar wore a tweed blazer by Elisabetta Franchi that featured sharp lapels and pearl-embellished square pockets. Underneath, she wore a plunging pearl-embellished bustier top and high-waist linen trousers from Pinko. To place more...
Leyna Bloom Shares Throwback BTS Video From SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Belize
The model was the first transgender woman to be featured on the cover of the magazine in 2021.
Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023
Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”
Supermodel Kristen McMenamy ditched her heels and walked barefoot at the Valentino show after falling over on the runway
Kristen McMenamy appeared in the Valentino fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday, but she fell onto her knees during her runway walk.
Coi Leray Elevates Sweatsuit With Leopard Print Coat & Chunky Sneakers at Paris Fashion Week
Coi Leray gave her casual style a slick boost during her latest outing. The “Players” rapper was spotted taking a stroll during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17. For the occasion, Leray wore a brown leopard print duster coat. The outerwear had thick cuffs on the sleeves, oversized square pockets and a slit a the back. The chart-topping rapper paired the overcoat with a grey zip-up hoodie and matching sweatpants. Adding a pop of color to her look, the “No More Parties” hitmaker covered her straight blunt-cut cob with a red beret hat that included leather lining near the end. Sticking to...
Vogue
This Iconic ’60s Bridal Beauty Look Set The Bar For A City Hall Ceremony
Once upon a time, one of the Beatles walked onto the set of A Hard Day’s Night, met a girl, asked her out, got rejected, asked again, and the rest — the passion, the music, and a love triangle of Shakespearean proportions — is history. Nearly everything...
