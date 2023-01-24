ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

The Ram 1500 Revolution is loaded with cool features

By Nik MIles, Our Auto Expert
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FW8sq_0kPJccYL00

(Our Auto Expert) – We’re starting to get more details on Ram’s first electric pickup truck, the Revolution. There is already a host of electric trucks, from the Rivian RT1 to the Hummer EV and the Ford F150 Lightning. Still to come are the Cybertruck, the Chevy Silverado EV, the GMC Sierra EV, and now the Ram 1500 Revolution.

While speaking at CES, Ram CEO Mike Kovall talked about his team’s position in the growing sector.

“It starts with the fact that we have a competitive advantage in the marketplace as the only dedicated truck and van brand in the industry. This is what we do” When Ram created the next-generation pickup truck concept, one of the most significant ideas they had was to make our lives easier,” said Kovall.

One of their answers is the Ram charger. This inductive charger is a device that comes out when you park the Revolution; it engages the truck and takes that task away from you. The Revolution also has the Pass-through, which is the ability to carry 18’-20’ boards through the Revolution. Starting from the frunk to the tailgate 18’ with the tailgate up 20’ with it down.

The vehicle will also have cabin mode. Allowing you to change the interior mood to things like productivity mode or even party mode. The Ram 1500 revolution will not be the first electric Ram. The Promaster started us and will join the Revolution in 2024 as a united new EV front.

We are seeing Ram become an international brand, Brazil, the rest of South America, Australia, New Zealand, and many more countries are seeing exponential growth in Ram sales, which is expected to continue with the introduction of this Ram 1500 Revolution.

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

GM Has Designed A Small Electric Pickup Truck To Gauge Interest

If approved for production, it'll cost less than $30,000. Pictured here in the Z71 off-road guise, the Chevrolet S10 is a small truck that General Motors refuses to sell in the United States. It’s available in Brazil, Argentina, and other Latin American and would compete with the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz in the US. Rather than bringing it stateside, GM is toying around with the idea of a purely electric pickup that would have two doors, a low roofline, and a 4- to 4.5-foot-long bed.
MONTANA STATE
Truth About Cars

GM Exploring Small Ultium-Based Electric Pickup

Despite what automakers and your fragile ego tell you, owning the largest full-size pickup you can find does not make you cooler or more interesting. However, it does make you more likely to be frustrated while parking and waiting in line at your third fuel stop of the week. Ford and Hyundai offer small-truck solutions with the Maverick and Santa Cruz, respectively, and now it’s General Motors’ turn.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Three dead in high-speed Milam County crash

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Texas Department of Safety Troopers are investigating a crash that killed three people Thursday afternoon in Milam County. Investigators say it happened at approximately 3:48 p.m. on Highway 36/Highway 190 – about two miles north of Milano – as a vehicle tried to evade a Milam County deputy. […]
MILAM COUNTY, TX
Top Speed

The Ford GT Reigns Supreme Over The Corvette Z06 In The Chevy Vs. Ford Supercar Showdown

The Corvette and Ford GT are not only two of the most iconic nameplates in automotive history, they reside at the summit of American performance. The GT has a storied racing pedigree and is only sold in exclusive numbers while the 'Vette is the obtainable, mid-engine supercar that delivers serious thrills for an agreeable price. But when it comes to all-out performance, which takes the cake? Throttle House recently released a video review of the Ford GT versus a Corvette Z06 attempting to answer the question in a modern-day Ford vs. Chevy showdown. The results are somewhat expected with the more powerful and race-ready GT taking the crown, but the Z06 holds its own and shows its potency in the process.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

15-year-old indicted after November 2022 homicide at mobile home park in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A 15-year-old has been indicted in Randall County District Court in relation to a November 2022 homicide at a mobile home park that left two individuals dead. According to documents filed in the 251st Judicial District Court for Randall County, Texas on Wednesday, 15-year-old Chris Knight has been charged with […]
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

32K+
Followers
21K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy