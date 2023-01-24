ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Horror injuries of Alex Murdaugh’s son revealed

New details have been revealed regarding the fatal injuries sustained by Paul Murdaugh, the murdered son of disgraced South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. Mr Murdaugh’s trial starts on Monday, after he was charged with two murders, that of his wife Maggie and his 22-year-old son, allegations he has rejected. The accused lawyer’s legal team included graphic details from a crime scene in a legal filing as they attempted to get some evidence disqualified from the trial before it begins, the New York Post reported. The filing included images from the dog kennels where Mr Murdaugh claims to have found...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
People

Grammy Winner Mark Capps Shot Dead by Police After He Allegedly Held His Wife and Stepdaughter Hostage

A SWAT officer fatally shot Mark Capps as police investigated claims that he had held his wife and stepdaughter against their will at gunpoint A Grammy-winning recording engineer is dead after being shot by police who were investigating claims he kidnapped his wife and stepdaughter and held them at gunpoint. Mark J. Capps, 54, allegedly held a gun at police who responded to the kidnapping incident, Metropolitan Nashville Police Department public affairs director Don Aaron said in a "critical incident briefing." Per Aaron, SWAT officers went to the home...
NASHVILLE, TN
Narcity USA

A Texas Inmate Escaped A Transport Van & Went On A Wild Chase Throughout A Town (VIDEOS)

An inmate escaped from a jail transport van in Tyler, TX, and went on a wild foot chase around the town on Tuesday, several social media videos show. Timothy Chappelle, of Killeen, TX, was arrested on January 5 and accused of escaping from a vehicle belonging to the Smith County Sheriff's Office and burglarizing two homes while on the run, local media outlet CBS 19 reported.
TYLER, TX
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh cries as bodycam video shown at trial – as officer says he had ‘no tears’ on murder scene

Alex Murdaugh broke down in tears as police bodycam footage was played at his trial – while the first police officer on the scene of the grisly murders told the court that the disgraced legal scion appeared to have “no tears” in his eyes at the time of the killings.Bodycam footage was played in Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Thursday morning as the high-profile double murder trial got underway.Colleton County Sheriff’s Office Sgt Daniel Greene was the first witness to take the stand, where he described how he was the first law enforcement officer to respond...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
CBS Denver

U.S. lawyer who died in Mexico was "victim of a brutal crime," family says

A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday.The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as Mexican authorities have yet to disclose many details to this point. His family says the Orange County lawyer was killed, contrary to what Mexican officials have claimed thus far. They allege that Blair died in a "tragic accident" at the Las Rocas Resort. "The family of Elliot Blair is absolutely reeling from the tragic...
HipHopDX.com

Young Thug Co-Defendant Allegedly Injured During Scuffle With Deputy

Atlanta, GA - A lawyer for one of the 14 defendants in Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial has accused a Fulton County deputy of assaulting and injuring her client. Defense attorney Angela D’Williams told WSB-TV on Monday (January 23) that her client, Rodalius Ryan, was punched in the head and fell on the sidewalk while he was waiting to be transported from the jail to the courthouse earlier that day.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Darius Miles Admits To Providing Gun In Murder Of Young Mother: Report

It’s reported that Jamea Harris was shot & killed immediately after rejecting a man’s flirtatious advances. It came as a shock to learn that University of Alabama basketball star Darius Miles was arrested for murder. Videos of the 21-year-old in handcuffs being escorted by police have stormed the internet, and new reports are detailing developing information provided by police.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
NBC Sports

Teenager pleads guilty to shooting Brian Robinson, killing 15-year-old weeks later

A teenager has pleaded guilty to shooting Commanders running back Brian Robinson in August, and to the killing of a 15-year-old boy in Washington, D.C., weeks later. The teenage shooter, whose name has not been released, was only 14 at the time he shot Robinson. He admitted in court on Monday that he and a 17-year-old friend decided to carjack Robinson and that when Robinson and the 17-year-old struggled, the 14-year-old shot Robinson twice, once in the knee and once in the hip.
WASHINGTON, DC
iheart.com

13-Year-Old Girl Leads Cops On A 100mph Chase

Earlier this week, cops in Nebraska were led on a high-speed chase…by a 13-year-old girl. At around 9:30 Monday night, police tried to pull over an SUV cruising the interstate at around 35mph. That was the moment that the driver escalated the situation by driving off and hit speeds “exceeding 100mph,” according to police.
NEBRASKA STATE
