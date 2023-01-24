Read full article on original website
Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks
Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
Russia Warns U.S. Against 'Most Dangerous Path' in Ukraine
Colin Kahl, under-secretary of defense for policy, has said that Washington and Kyiv are in ongoing discussions about how to expand Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities.
Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities
Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
The US and its allies want Ukraine to change its battlefield tactics in the spring
US and Western officials are urging Ukraine to shift its focus from the brutal, months-long fight in the eastern city of Bakhmut and prioritize instead a potential offensive in the south, using a different style of fighting that takes advantage of the billions of dollars in new military hardware recently committed by Western allies, US and Ukrainian officials tell CNN.
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
Boston Globe
Millions of Americans have left the country. Where are they going, and why?
We all know that America is a nation of immigrants (with the obvious exception of its long-marginalized Native population). But every so often, it feels like it’s on the verge of becoming a nation of emigrants. After the 2004 reelection of George W. Bush, the 2020 election of Joe...
Former Trump official says Pence classified documents make Biden's case for him
Former Trump White House official Alyssa Farah Griffin speaks with CNN's Anderson Cooper about the discovery of about a dozen documents marked classified in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home last week.
Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’
British tanks sent to support the Ukrainian military effort against Russia “will burn”, Moscow has warned.Since president Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry - including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks to help its forces “push Russian troops back”.Downing Street said Mr Sunak also pledged other advanced artillery support in the coming week during a call on Saturday morning...
Paul Pelosi Attack Video Release Leaves Democrats Fearing the Worst
The hammer assault has led to unfounded conspiracy theories about former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, and any footage may in time be manipulated.
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
High-ranking Russian officials are defecting. This man is aiding them
Vladimir Osechkin has become the champion of a growing number of high-level Russian officials defecting to the West, emboldened and disgruntled by the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. He now lives under police protection.
Joe Biden Says Saudi Arabia Will Face 'Consequences For What They've Done With Russia'
President Joe Biden has reportedly said there would be “consequences” for Saudi Arabia for collaborating with Russia to trim oil production, an indication that cracks have appeared in the relationship between the two long-time allies. What Happened: Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an interview broadcast in October...
Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning
Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
Russian Soldiers Killed After Being Lured Out by 'Combat Rabbits'—Ukraine
"Combat rabbits, trained in the secret laboratories of the Ukrainian special services, lured a group of Russians," said a video posted by Ukraine's intelligence agency.
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops
A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
NBC Philadelphia
Russians Are Angry Over Deadly Ukrainian Strike; Zelenskyy Says Moscow Aims to ‘Exhaust' Ukraine With Attacks
This was CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine on January 3, 2023. See here for the latest updates. Russian anger is rising over a deadly Ukrainian strike that killed dozens and perhaps hundreds of Moscow's soldiers, and some lawmakers are demanding punishment for commanders they say put troops in danger.
Ukraine missile strike on Russian-held city of Makiivka kills scores of troops
Moscow says 89 of its soldiers died in attack on school building used as barracks amid claims death toll could be higher
Russia Using 'Meat Waves' to Expose Ukraine's Military Positions: Captain
A Ukrainian officer said that Russia has been sacrificing troops in order to locate Ukrainian forces.
Ukraine Situation Report: Troop Loss Catastrophe In Donetsk Outrages Russia’s Military Bloggers
Via the Readovka Telegram channelRussia's influential military bloggers lambast leadership for packing troops with little security discipline into a building with ammunition.
