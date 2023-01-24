ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

CNN

Hear what Kremlin threatens after Germans announce tanks

Germany has confirmed that it will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine following weeks of diplomatic pressure. Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the move in a cabinet meeting, according to federal government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has more on Russia's response.
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Predicts Attacks on Major Russian Cities

Ukrainian authorities say Russia’s biggest cities are bound to suffer attacks as a result of the Kremlin’s war against Ukraine. “Internal escalation of the war in Russia is inevitable,” said Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president. “Cities that are pampered, lazy, that thought they lived in a different reality, such as Moscow, St. Petersburg, and Yekaterinburg, will be subject to strikes,” he said, stressing that Ukraine itself has no plans to carry out such attacks. But the “logic of war” means that all of Russia will be dragged into what the Kremlin started, he said. “Various blows will be dealt to various targets. Why, by whom, and what for? That’s another question,” he said. His comments came as authorities in Moscow were spotted installing air defense systems on the rooftops of some buildings, a move interpreted by some as paranoia over possible drone strikes, and by others as nothing more than a domestic propaganda ploy.Read it at The Moscow Times
CNN

The US and its allies want Ukraine to change its battlefield tactics in the spring

US and Western officials are urging Ukraine to shift its focus from the brutal, months-long fight in the eastern city of Bakhmut and prioritize instead a potential offensive in the south, using a different style of fighting that takes advantage of the billions of dollars in new military hardware recently committed by Western allies, US and Ukrainian officials tell CNN.
The Independent

Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’

British tanks sent to support the Ukrainian military effort against Russia “will burn”, Moscow has warned.Since president Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry - including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks to help its forces “push Russian troops back”.Downing Street said Mr Sunak also pledged other advanced artillery support in the coming week during a call on Saturday morning...
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Favorite Neighbor Whips Out the Big Guns in New Warning

Belarus’ army has begun removing armored vehicles from long-term storage to contribute to the joint regional grouping of Russian and Belarusian fighting forces, according to the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.The decision was made in order to facilitate “interoperability measures” for the battlegroups, which have been conducting joint drills since October in Belarus, according to TASS.It’s just the latest sign that Belarus could be gearing up for military action—or that it might be preparing to serve as a launchpad for Russian assaults on Ukraine.Last fall, Russia sent tens of thousands of troops and armored vehicles into Belarus to conduct live fire...
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Video Claims Ukraine Encircled 170,000 Russian Troops

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine encircled 170,000 Russian troops in its territory while also preventing any rescue efforts. There is no evidence that Ukraine has encircled a massive amount of Russian soldiers. Fact Check:. Russia announced a 36-hour ceasefire with Ukraine during the Orthodox Christmas holiday, according to...
CNN

CNN

