ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

By Nicole Spector
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJF4Y_0kPJbze100

It can be tough to leave Costco — which feels like a universe unto itself — without a shopping cart overflowing with stuff, but experts note there are some items at the mega warehouse club that just aren’t worth the money . What, then, are the Costco buys that are worth your hard-earned dollars ? Veronica Thatcher, a longtime Costco employee, mom and wife, recently shared her store favorites with Insider . Here are the items she’s happiest with.

See: 11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree
Discover: 3 Ways Smart People Save Money When Filing Their Taxes
Find: 10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Sharper Image’s Power Percussion Deep-Tissue Massager

“Sharper Image’s Power Percussion deep-tissue massager is awesome,” Thatcher said. “I use it almost every day, especially after working out, and love that it comes with different attachments to target different muscle groups.”

This item retails for $79.99 at Costco.

Vitamix

“My Vitamix is my holy grail when I’m making smoothies and fresh salsas because you can have a fresh dish in less than 45 seconds,” Thatcher said. The Vitamix is also great for making soups, nut butters, frozen desserts and baby food. It sells at Costco for $399.

Fairlife’s Protein Beverages

“Fairlife’s beverages are one of the hottest-selling proteins at Costco and come in a variety of flavors,” Thatcher said. “A beverage contains 30 grams of protein with two grams of sugar.”

An 18-pack of Fairlife’s protein beverage sells for $28.49 at Costco.

Vital Proteins’ Collagen Peptides

“The unflavored collagen, which can be mixed in a hot or cold beverage, is only 70 calories and contains 18 grams of protein and 20 grams of collagen per serving,” Thatcher said.

A 24-ounce container of this product sells for $29.99 at Costco.

Kirkland Signature Breakfast Blend Coffee

“Costco carries a variety of flavors under Kirkland Signature’s brand but the breakfast blend is my favorite,” Thatcher said. “It has the perfect coffee taste without being bitter or too strong.”

A pack of 120 K-Cups of Kirkland Signature organic light-roast breakfast blend sells for $38.99 at Costco.

Yakisoba Stir Fry with Seasoned Chicken

“The yakisoba stir fry with seasoned chicken is a family favorite,” Thatcher said. “The package comes with premade sous-vide chicken, fresh vegetables, yakisoba noodles, and stir-fry sauce.”

This food kit sells for $6.49 per pound.

Realgood Chicken Enchiladas

“Realgood meals are one of my favorites for meal prepping,” Thatcher said. “Realgoods’ chicken enchiladas contain 20 grams of protein, two grams of net carbs and no grain.”

This item contains three trays, each with two enchiladas, for $12.79.

Glad Take-Aways Containers

“Glad’s containers come in handy for all my meal-prepping needs,” Thatcher said, adding that 25 of these containers sell for $7.99 at Costco.

Hunter Boots

“In the fall, Costco sometimes sells Hunter boots, which I absolutely love for rainy weather,” said Thatcher. “The boots are waterproof with traction soles and come in various colors.”

Right now, Costco has ladies’ Chelsea style Hunter rain boots available in red and black, listed for a price that only members can see. Thatcher says she usually spends around $80 on Hunter boots at Costco, which is a deal since other retailers charge over $100 on some styles.

Take Our Poll: What Are Your Financial Priorities in 2023?
Explore: 10 Do’s and Don’ts of Costco Shopping

Saint Laurent Sunglasses

“Though I’ve seen Saint Laurent sunglasses retail for over $300 elsewhere, you can find the SLM3 black-gray model for $116.99 at Costco,” Thatcher said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys for Your Money

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

8 Best Deals at the Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree is a popular go-to store for frugal shoppers, but many customers might not realize just how much they can actually save by shopping there. From household items and party supplies to pantry...
Allrecipes.com

This Is the Cheapest Place To Buy Eggs Right Now

If you've been to the grocery store this month, then you've likely seen the price of eggs skyrocketing. While finding eggs has gotten easier over the past few weeks, the price is still a pain point for many shoppers. Some of your local grocery stores may have a sign explaining...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Marietta Daily Journal

Costco Members Should Never Do This

The warehouse club has very few rules, but you should take this one very seriously. Costco COST has a very simple business model. It sells memberships in exchange for offering members a low-cost, no-frills shopping experience. People pay in order to access the chain's warehouses. Those membership fees provide a significant portion of the chain's profits, allowing Costco to sell its limited selection of merchandise at a lower markup than...
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (February 2023)

I recently returned from Costco where I discovered many items that might be discontinued in February. Now keep in mind that these items frequently have an asterisk next to them or are on sale, which implies they can disappear quickly. So, if you're interested in purchasing one of these goods, act quickly before they sell out. And as a quick reminder, keep in mind that these discounts may change based on your local store. In addition, I'd want to know where you purchase at Costco; please let me know in the comments. As always, team, remember to like and follow, and let's get this done.
Mashed

Apparently The 'World's Worst McDonald's' Is Set To Close For Good

What would make the worst fast food restaurant in the world? Bad service? Poor food quality? Dirty tables and bathrooms? Unsanitary working conditions behind the counter? The biggest fast food secrets restaurants try to hide can be pretty gross, but they're generally pretty gross at every location, like how Taco Bell's ground beef isn't 100% ground beef, according to TikTok. It's a fair portion cellulose, otherwise known as wood pulp (per Taco Bell and NPR). Yummy. If Taco Bell, McDonald's, and doubtless other fast food eateries are proudly willing to serve wood pulp in all of its locations, what would it take to make the worst fast food restaurant?
SheKnows

Costco's Famous Storage Totes Are On Sale But You'll Have to Grab Them Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It happens every year. The holidays come and go, and we’re left wondering a couple of things. For one, how did we put away all of that Christmas decor in the assemblage of random boxes and bags it easily came out of, but no longer seems to fit in? And for two, now that we got a bunch of new stuff for the holidays, where the heck are we going to put it? Well it turns out that the solution...
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
235K+
Followers
16K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy