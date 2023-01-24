ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
overtimeheroics.net

USMNT vs. Serbia Breakdown

It’s certainly been a chaotic January for the United States Men’s National Team off of the soccer pitch. First and foremost, we need to address the elephant in the room. Gregg Berhalter‘s contract as the USMNT’s manager expired at the stroke of 12 midnight on New Year’s Eve.
msn.com

NATO Countries Are Giving Ukraine Hundreds Of Their Old Howitzers—and Replacing Them With South Korea’s Excellent K-9

NATO’s eastern and northern members have been at the center of the alliance’s effort to reequip the Ukrainian army with new and better artillery. And there’s a secret ally in this artillery coalition: South Korea, whose own K-9 self-propelled howitzer is replacing older guns in the arsenals of many NATO countries—and freeing up those guns for onward delivery to Ukraine.
chatsports.com

Man City make approach for FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande, who has impressed on loan in Portugal this season... with Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon also monitoring the promising teenager

Manchester City have made an enquiry about FC Midtjylland defender Ousmane Diomande. The 19-year-old centre-back has impressed on loan at Portuguese side CD Mafra, and his performances have caught the eye of the Premier League champions. Diomande has also attracted interest from Premier League leaders Arsenal and Portuguese giants Sporting...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

USMNT falls flat in friendly vs. Serbia, but 3 possible future stars emerged

LOS ANGELES — Over the past month, the United States men’s soccer team has been in the news for mostly negative reasons. Drama surrounding the team revolving around Gregg Berhalter, Gio Reyna, his parents and the 2022 World Cup. Then there was the firing of general manager Brian McBride. But the USMNT was able to briefly push that to the side Wednesday as January camp kicked off with a 2-1 loss to Serbia at BMO Stadium.
chatsports.com

'It doesn't suit me': Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse wants to come out of retirement and sign in Ligue 1 on a free transfer, as the 41-year-old is just four goals shy of reaching the 100 mark

Former Liverpool striker Djibril Cisse has hinted about coming out of retirement to reach a goals milestone. The 41-year-old notched 96 goals in France's top flight during spells at Auxerre, Marseille and Bastia. Cisse is desperate to round that up to 100 and has offered to sign for a Ligue...
BBC

Thursday's transfer gossip: Gordon, Ziyech, Hasenhuttl, Cancelo, Nunes, Porro

Chelsea are ready to drop their interest in Everton and England Under-21 winger Anthony Gordon, 21, while Newcastle also do not want to become embroiled in a bidding war. (Northern Echo) Gordon has not handed in a transfer request at the Toffees despite missing the last two days of training....
NBC Sports

USMNT falls to Serbia in 2023 opener

The USMNT lost 2-1 to Serbia on Wednesday but there were plenty of bright spots for a youthful American side. FC Cincinnati star Brandon Vazquez scored on his USMNT debut with a beautiful header, Cade Cowell was sensational (he hit both posts in the second half) and teenage goalkeeper Gabriel ‘Gaga’ Slonina looked assured in goal as he became the youngest ever ‘keeper to play for the USMNT.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy