Questions raised regarding expanded school choice in Arkansas
BAUXITE, Ark. — The potential of full-school choice is a popular topic in Arkansas and school districts are starting to raise questions regarding logistics. Bauxite Public Schools Superintendent Matt Donaghy is used to knowing what to do, but this potential option has left him with more questions than answers.
NPC, UAM announce four-year business degree in Hot Springs
HOT SPRINGS — National Park College (NPC) and the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) announced a new bachelor’s degree partnership Tuesday. The institutions will collaborate to bring a bachelor’s degree in business administration to Hot Springs beginning in the fall of 2023. The degree was approved by the Arkansas Division of Higher Education (ADHE) in July and by the Higher Learning Commission in January 2023.
Oil and Gas: Three lithium wells being drilled in Lafayette County
Recent South Arkansas drilling permits, well completions, recompletions and workovers, according to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission. Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado is the operator and Sewell Drilling is the contractor for the Ezzell 14-1, 2,353 feet FNL and 280 feet FEL in Section 12-17S-15W in the El Dorado East Field in Union County. Total depth is 6,400 feet in the Smackover Lime. Work will start February 1.
UP not aboard with rail facility plans
Another nail has been hammered into the coffin of an economic development project that’s been in talks for several years. Based on Union Pacific’s needs for its rail line that runs through Clark County, the freight company will “most likely” not approve preliminary plans and sketches of a transloading facility in the Gum Springs industrial park, members of the Economic Development Corp. of Clark County learned in a meeting Tuesday.
Arkansas school districts see rise in overdue meal balances
BAUXITE, Ark. — School districts across Arkansas have been seeing a familiar problem, that had not been an issue since before the pandemic— overdue meal balances at schools are high. "This is issue number one, making sure our students have the proper nutrition and proper fuel," Bauxite Public...
Bismarck Deli and Market: A growing community staple
In June 2022, Jesse and Nikki Loftin responded to a local need and a prime opportunity. “We figured we’d start a deli because there’s nothing like that here,” Jesse said. “Then we started doing breakfast because there’s no breakfast here. Then there’s no meat and produce, so we serve the community like that.”
OSHA wants to fine Hixson Lumber's Rison mill $218,759 over teen worker's death
A U.S. Department of Labor investigation has determined a Carrollton, TX, lumber supplier and retailer could have prevented the death of an 18-year-old worker who was struck by a forklift at a Rison, AR, worksite in July 2022 by following federal safety requirements. The department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration...
Obituaries from Saline County Arkansas January 25th
No new obituaries were added for Saline County today. Check back tomorrow for updates or click the link below for previous days obituaries.
Charlie James Smith
Charlie James Smith was born on February 23, 1968, in Camden, Arkansas to the union of Peggy “Pinkie” Jean Smith and Charlie Smith. Charlie was affectionately known as “Jaime” or “Hollywood” by all who knew and loved him. He grew up at 646 Lincoln Center with his grandparents, Jake and Mary Lee Whitney, two brothers, and a sister.
John Anthony
John Robertson Anthony passed away peacefully at the age of 91 with his family by his side on January 23, 2023. John was born at home on January 10, 1932, in the midst of the Great Depression, to the late Lester D. and Maggie Ozella Quarles Anthony in Bearden, AR. He was the second oldest of their eight children.
Dispatch Desk: Monday, Jan. 23
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own unregistered braces for handguns. The Garland County Sheriff, along with several others, announced Friday, Jan. 19, that he will not enforce the new federal rule that requires the registration of stabilizing braces. “The ATF is concerned...
Magic Springs Announces Classic Rock Act in Summer Concert Series
Who is ready for summer? It's been a long winter and we aren't even finished with January. Here's something to look forward to, Magic Springs Theme & Water Park in Hot Springs, Arkansas just announce that a great classic rock band will kick off their 2023 Summer Concert Series. Magic...
Badgers outgun Malvern in big team effort
The Arkadelphia Badgers’ 72-56 win over the Malvern Leopards (4-10) was a great example of the depth held all the way down the Badger lineup. Four out of Arkadelphia’s (12-6) seven regular players scored in double figures in the team’s winning effort Tuesday night, as senior guard Chris Gray led the way with 19 points, including three threes, while sophomore guard James Elgas had another big outing, tallying 19 also.
Hope PD arrest records for 01/24
The Hope Police Department has released their arrest records for the previous week. On January 18, 2023 at approximately 6:47pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Keyontai Harris, 21, of Hope, AR. Mr. Harris was arrested and charged with theft of property by employee/embezzlement. The arrest occurred in the 1300 block of North Hervey Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Harris was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Hope police log
21-year-old Benton firefighter dies in car crash
The Benton Fire Department is mourning the loss of a young firefighter.
Lady Badgers best Lady Leopards in blowout
The Arkadelphia Lady Badgers (12-6) notched another win in their historic rivalry against the Malvern Lady Leopards (0-14) Tuesday night with a 68-45 win. Another stellar performance by senior guard Liyah Smith, tallying 18 points in the win, 15 of which were from beyond the arc, was a catalyst for the Lady Badgers, while sophomore forward Raygan Harris had a breakout game with another 18-piece for Arkadelphia. This was Harris’ first game of the season in double-digit scoring, with 10 coming in the third quarter.
