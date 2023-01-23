Another nail has been hammered into the coffin of an economic development project that’s been in talks for several years. Based on Union Pacific’s needs for its rail line that runs through Clark County, the freight company will “most likely” not approve preliminary plans and sketches of a transloading facility in the Gum Springs industrial park, members of the Economic Development Corp. of Clark County learned in a meeting Tuesday.

CLARK COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO