ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
1240 WJIM

Things People Say When They Hear You’re From Michigan

Traveling out of Michigan can be a bit of a culture shock for some Michiganders that rarely leave the state. I lived in the Chicago area when I was really young and spent most summers in the Chitown area and I have also lived in Southwest Missouri for a "spell", when I was 20-21 years old. Let me tell ya, Michigan is a much better place to live.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Do You Have One Of The 3 Most Common Last Names in Michigan?

No matter which route our families took to get here, somehow we all wound up in the Great Lakes State. For me personally, I know my mom's side of the family came over from Ireland and landed in the Guelph, Canada area, eventually crossing the border into the United States via Detroit and making their way to West Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

7 Adorable, Must-Visit Downtown Areas in Michigan

Some people love visiting big cities. There's always something to do, somewhere to go, and the busyness can be electrifying. Personally, I prefer the cute and often hidden downtown areas where you can visit quaint shops and casually stroll down the main street. If you're in the same boat as me, know that there are many spots worthy of a visit in the state of Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Michigan’s Oldest County Once Covered the Entire Michigan Mitten

We know the oldest city in Michigan is Sault Ste. Marie, so it would be logical to assume the oldest county in Michigan would be in the same area, correct? WRONG. Michigan’s oldest county is Wayne, the sixth county in the Northwest Territory, the 11th largest county, and the 13th most populated in the United States. If you Google “what’s the oldest county in Michigan”, sometimes the county of Alcona shows up. Well, that shows how much Google knows. If Alcona appears in your search, it’s only because it’s Michigan’s first county alphabetically, not historically…so don’t let that throw you off.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

20+ Unwritten Michigan Rules That All Locals Know

Michigan, like every other state, has rules and laws that citizens are supposed to follow. Many laws are in place to keep people safe. Common sense isn't something you can buy, rent or lease. There are laws that exist that people don't talk about. For instance, it's ok to turn...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

10 Easy Ways to Instantly Anger a Michigander

When moving to Michigan, there are a few things you should keep in mind while interacting with those that have lived in the state for a long time. I, as someone who moved from Florida a few years ago, learned a few of these lessons very quickly. So, I'm hoping to pass my learned experience on to you. Either that or I'm going to further anger my fellow Michiganders. Let's see.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Michigan’s Ugliest Building Reminds Me of One of The Three Stooges

Ya know, when it comes to this kind of stuff, it's all a matter of someone's personal taste...or lack of it. I'm sure there are some who feel abandoned, crumbling structures may be among the ugliest – but most people find those interesting, intriguing, mysterious, and historic. Then there are the buildings that have questionable architecture: gaudy, too showy, or just plain ridiculous. I don't know which of the previous categories the following building falls in, but this was named Michigan's Ugliest Building:
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

This funky, throwback rock band could be the next breakout artist out of Michigan

ROYAL OAK, MI - They’ve got a funky, 70s throwback rock vibe happening and they could be the next breakout band to emerge from Michigan. We caught up with Mac Saturn as they embark on their first headline tour, which takes them all over the country before returning home for two shows at Ann Arbor’s Blind Pig on March 31 and April 1. Tickets to all of their shows can be purchased here.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA

We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Is Detroit Getting Rid Of The 313 Area Code?

Detroit has a lot of popular nicknames that Michiganders and people around the world use. The top ones are "The D", "The Motor City" and "The 313". The last one is Detroit's area code and it looks like that could be changing. What Is Detroit's Area Code?. Detroit's Area code...
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Anthony Bourdain’s Favorite Detroit Coney Joint Might Surprise You

There's something about coney dogs that has Michigan and its residents in a chokehold. I can't even begin to explain Michigan's ferocious feelings when it comes to coney dogs. Not only do people have a style preference (you're either Detroit-style or Flint-style, and there is no in-between...), but they also have a location preference.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit area attorney helped himself to senior's home, she says

As realtors were running title work while closing a local senior's deal, they found out Juliette had signed a Quit Claim Deed after they'd already listed the house! According to her, a shifty attorney pressured her into signing away her home for just $2,000.
DETROIT, MI
1240 WJIM

Have You Tried Michigan’s Largest Pizza?

Over the weekend of January 20th, Pizza Hut attempted to set a world record in honor of national pie day. They made a pizza big enough to share 68,000 slices with people all over Los Angeles. However, let's be honest: It feels a little sketchy to eat a pizza big enough to fill an arena floor. I wont' be signing up to eat one the size of the floor at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, even if it is the name of the building.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy