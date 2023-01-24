Read full article on original website
Rolls-Royce Just Proved Its Yacht Engines Can Run on Pure Hydrogen
Rolls-Royce kicked over a mill of the future this week. The British outfit announced Monday that it successfully powered a 12-cylinder gas variant of an MTU engine with 100 percent hydrogen. The tests, which were carried out by the Power Systems business unit, reportedly showed “very good characteristics” in terms of efficiency, performance, emissions and combustion. In other words, it worked. MTU was acquired by Rolls-Royce in 2011, but it has been building engines for more than a century. MTUs are often the engines of choice for many superyachts, but the ability to swap diesel for hydrogen could prove to be a...
CNBC
We'll need natural gas for years — but can start blending it with green hydrogen today, CEO says
Produced using electrolysis and renewables like wind and solar, green hydrogen has some high-profile backers. While some are hugely excited about green hydrogen's potential, it still represents a tiny proportion of global hydrogen production. Today, the vast majority is based on fossil fuels, a fact at odds with net-zero goals.
SolarEdge Begins Shipment of New Battery Cell Line for Stationary Energy Storage Applications
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that its Energy Storage division has begun shipping new battery cells designed for stationary Energy Storage applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005567/en/ Sella 2, SolarEdge’s new battery cell manufacturing facility in South Korea
constructiontechnology.media
US debut for JCB’s hydrogen engine
JCB will showcase its hydrogen combustion technology on the international stage for the first time with a debut in North America. The OEMs new hydrogen combustion engine – the company’s zero-carbon emissions solution for construction and agricultural equipment – will be shown at ConExpo-Con/Agg 2023 in Las Vegas, US, as part of the International Fluid Power Exposition (IFPE).
globalspec.com
Hydrogen — Push toward the generation of green H2
The desire to move to sustainable energy sources and reduce carbon emissions is growing exponentially. Low-cost renewable energy sources (e.g., solar, wind, hydro) are being developed and deployed worldwide. However, these sources are variable in nature, which means that there needs to be an investment in energy storage that can last not only hours but days or even seasons. One of the most promising modes of energy storage is the conversion of clean, renewable electricity to hydrogen. Hydrogen is typically generated using green energy through electrolysis, the separation of hydrogen from water within the water, which does not emit any CO2 and is, therefore, “Green H2.”
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
BMW Will Have Solid-State Batteries Ready Later This Year
BMW Group and the company Solid Power have announced an expanded Joint Development Agreement, adding a research and development license as a basis for the next move from the partnership. This license allows BMW to create an ASSB prototype line in its Cell Manufacturing Competence Center (CMCC) in Parsdorf near Munich.
torquenews.com
Supply Chain Crisis Over; Stored F-150s Begin To Get The Semiconductors They Need
Though it has slipped far into the background, the supply chain problem has impacted Ford and other automakers for at least the last two years -- until very recently, in fact. Now, as the supply of semiconductors has increased the chipless trucks that were placed into storage are getting the semiconductors they need and heading for sale.
scitechdaily.com
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs
A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines?
Will future commercial trucks use the new Cummins 6.7 hydrogen engine? It certainly seems like they will. The post Is Hydrogen the Answer for New Cummins Engines? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
freightwaves.com
Nikola brands hydrogen, begins filling Anheuser-Busch fuel cell order
Nikola Corp. is sending 15 hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks to California in the fourth quarter. It’s the first step in fulfilling Anheuser-Busch InBev’s long-standing order for up to 800 of the zero-emission vehicles. Separately, the startup electric truck maker also announced HYLA, a new brand, covering its hydrogen...
EPA updates emissions standards for heavy-duty vehicles for the first time in 20 years
The new rule can reduce the NOx emissions of heavy-duty vehicles by 48 percent in 2045. DepositPhotosHeavy-duty vehicles contribute about 23 percent of greenhouse gas emissions from the transportation sector.
TechCrunch
Climate tech roundup: Food waste, wastewater, and the UK’s troubled battery industry
Nest co-founder Matt Rogers’ new startup is trash. After selling Nest to Google for $3.2 billion, Matt Rogers is no stranger to scaling fast. But unlike last time, Rogers isn’t interested in selling so quickly. “This is the next 20 years of my life. This is not like, build the company in four or five years and sell to Google. This is a big, long journey,” he told TechCrunch.
marinelink.com
Hapag-Lloyd Buys Stake in India's J M Baxi Ports & Logistics
German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd announced it has signed a binding agreement today under which it will acquire 35% of J M Baxi Ports & Logistics Limited (JMBPL) from a Bain Capital Private Equity affiliate. Additionally, Hapag-Lloyd AG signed a binding agreement with JMBPL and its promoters, the Kotak family, to...
scaffoldmag.com
Cummins to display fuel-agnostic 15 L engines at ConExpo
Cummins Inc. announced it will highlight its fuel-agnostic 15 L engine platform with hydrogen, biogas and advanced diesel engines at ConExpo-Con/Agg, which will take place March 14-18 in Las Vegas. Below the head gasket, the fuel-agnostic architecture utilizes a common base engine, while above the head gasket, the cylinder heads and fuel systems are specifically tailored for hydrogen, natural gas, diesel and biofuels, including HVO.
marinelink.com
Offshore Wind: IWS Fleet Orders Two More CSOVs from Chinese Shipbuilder
IWS Fleet AS has ordered two more Walk-to-Work commissioning service operations vessels (“CSOV”) from China Merchants Industry Holdings Co., Ltd. The company said Tuesday that the two newbuilds would be delivered in the second quarter of 2025. Following the delivery, the offshore wind vessel owner will have a...
marinelink.com
Corvus Energy Opens New US Factory
Left to right: Ole Jacob Irgens, President Corvus Energy Americas; Anniken Krutnes, Norway`s Ambassador to the USA; Jay Inslee, Governor of Washington; Rick Larsen, US representative; and Geir Bjørkeli, CEO Corvus (Photo: Corvus) Corvus Energy this week celebrated the grand opening of its new battery factory in Bellingham, Wash.,...
Exclusive-U.S. Energy Department to allocate $118 million to biofuels projects
NEW YORK, Jan 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on Thursday will announce over $100 million in funding to expand U.S. biofuels production, as the Biden administration works to cut greenhouse gas emissions from transportation and meet climate goals, the department told Reuters.
marinelink.com
Alma's Ammonia Fuel Cell System Gets AIP from DNV
Norway-based Alma Clean Power announced its design of a 1 MW ammonia fueled marine solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) system received approval in principle (AIP) from classification society DNV. The SOFC system design has been evaluated for compliance with DNV class rules and IMO guidelines for fuel cell installations. The...
csengineermag.com
LAND & WATER PLANT PURCHASES THE FIRST MACHINE OF ITS KIND IN THE UK, TO KEEP UP WITH DEMAND AND HELP CUSTOMERS MEET THEIR ENVIRONMENTAL TARGETS.
Leading specialist plant hire firm Land & Water Plant has made the commitment, alongside the rest of the Land & Water Group, to become Carbon Net Zero by 2030. In order to do this, the firm is expanding its fleet to offer more specialist hybrid and fuel-efficient solutions that fulfill its client’s needs. The firm is thrilled to have recently taken delivery of the first Hitachi ZX130-7 super long reach excavator in the UK.
