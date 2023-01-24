ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Upworthy

Teenager raises funds to buy a wheelchair lift for her friend: 'Truly the light of my life'

Some friends know you so well that they understand what you need and how much it matters to you. Lily Gardiner is that kind of friend. She is raising money to buy her best friend a new wheelchair lift and a car because she wants him to be "as happy and successful as possible." Gardiner, a 15-year-old from Connecticut, started a GoFundMe campaign to help her friend Chad Chlebowski.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Briana B.

School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
Tracey Folly

'Nobody gets a free ride': Foster child forced to get a job to pay for rent, shampoo, and soap

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a teenage girl who was taken away from her biological mother by child protective services (CPS) because the woman had a drug addiction. The girl didn't know who her father was, and she had no other family members who could take her.
Upworthy

Homeless man breaks down after finding out strangers had raised $15,000 for him to get a house

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 31, 2021. It has since been updated. Homelessness is a serious problem in America with approximately 17 people experiencing homelessness per every 10,000 people in the general population. As per the National Alliance to End Homelessness, the rate of homelessness has been increasing and on any given night, there are an estimated 553,742 without a roof over their heads.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Amy Christie

Wife on home visits: "My husband's family stays each weekend; I have to clean and cook for 5"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having your relatives visit once in a while can be overwhelming, particularly if there's more than one person staying overnight in your home. But when you get visits every weekend from several people, stress can add up, and it will tell on the relationship between spouses.
Upworthy

Teacher asked for backpacks full of school supplies instead of flowers at her funeral, and they delivered

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 5, 2021. It has since been updated. A Georgia teacher's funeral saw all her loved ones turn up with backpacks filled with school supplies. It was Tammy Waddell's final wish that those who come to pay their respects to her bring school supplies for needy students. The incredibly moving gesture has gone viral on the internet. Waddell died on June 9, 2018, succumbing to stomach cancer. As instructed by the 58-year-old, her obituary suggested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her memory to Project Connect, a local program that provides backpacks to needy students, reported Good Morning America. Waddell taught at Sawnee Elementary & Primary Schools, Cumming Elementary School, and Haw Creek Elementary School.
GEORGIA STATE
Tracey Folly

Teen bride stunned when mother-in-law forces her to pack trunks filled with clothes to send to 'the old country'

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother married my father when she was a naive eighteen-year-old woman and he was a worldly divorcé. As a young bride, my mother was exposed to many things she had never experienced, and one of those things was sending trunks of clothing and other goods back home to the old country.
Upworthy

Homeless man asks restaurant if they have food to spare. He was offered a chair and anything on menu

It is often considered good practice for restaurants to give their spare food to people in need at the end of the day. Most don't follow this practice, causing a lot of food to go to waste. However, one restaurant is being commended for the way they treated a homeless man asking for spare food. Ronda Chung was at El Sur Street Food Co in Little Rock and they observed something very heartwarming.
Tracey Folly

Family furious when elderly couple parks beloved motorhome in their driveway and refuses to allow their family to use it

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When an elderly couple decided to retire their motorhome and leave it parked in their driveway for good, their children, nieces, and nephews were furious that they were no longer allowed to use it for camping trips. Should the motorhome owners have permitted the family to continue taking the motorhome on excursions, or were they right to leave it parked in their yard until they died?

