For several years now, there have been repeated reports about how Tesla is superior to established car manufacturers in terms of the technologies used in its vehicles. For example, Tesla should be able to react much faster to new standards, such as smart charging or autonomous driving functions, with its models simply because of their design - other manufacturers would first have to design new, specially tailored models for this. But it is not only in this respect that Tesla seems to be ahead of its competitors. After all, the recent drop in prices at the electric car manufacturer is certainly no coincidence, but a planned element of an aggressive pricing policy with which Tesla wants to bring a high number of its models to market even in a difficult market environment. However, this strategy is only possible because Tesla has been working with high margins for years, which it can now use to give its competitors a run for their money in the battle for market share.

3 DAYS AGO