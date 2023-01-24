Read full article on original website
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Porsche's New Shapeshifting Longtail Bodywork Grows And Shrinks As You Drive
Porsche has developed a new active aero system that can actively change the length of a sports car, turning it from a regular-sized machine into a slippery longtail variant within seconds. While Porsche's race cars and RS division road cars like the new 911 GT3 RS are known for their...
Autoweek.com
2024 Polestar 2 Hits 300-Mile Range, Adds Rear-Wheel Drive
Polestar is set to revamp its first mainstream BEV, the five-door liftback Polestar 2, with more range and power, a few new technology features, and an entirely new drivetrain. Power upgrades are available across the lineup, with the new RWD single motor variant making 299 hp and 361 lb-ft of...
BMW Alpina B5 GT Sedan And Wagon Debut With 625 HP
Alpina has unleashed its seventh-generation BMW 5 Series-based B5 GT sedan and wagon, limited to just 250 combined examples globally. The B5 GT is the firm's most powerful road car engine ever with BMW's familiar twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, tuned to produce 625 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. To put...
MotorAuthority
2025 Bentley Continental GT spy shots
Bentley is in the early stages of development for an updated Continental GT. A prototype has been spotted and so far the only changes are to the internals of the lights at both ends. The lights, particularly at the rear, feature more details, similar to what was shown on Bentley's...
MotorAuthority
Lamborghini Countach with 155 miles, original tires heads to auction
Imagine buying a factory-fresh Lamborghini, parking it, and then never driving it for decades. That's essentially what the owner, or in this case owners, of this 1990 Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary Edition did. (It also happened to a McLaren F1, which seems even crazier.) The car, which bears chassis number...
MotorAuthority
Audi Activesphere concept is part pickup, part sexy GT
Audi has managed to combine elements from a number of vehicle types for the fourth and final member of its series of Sphere concept vehicles. Unveiled on Thursday, the new Audi Activesphere concept is a crossover with a coupe-like body that integrates a bed and a tailgate at the rear.
Volkswagen Design Chief Fired Because CEO Reportedly Didn't Like His Concepts
UPDATE (25 January): The following personnel movements have now been confirmed by both Bentley and Audi. Insider sources claim that Volkswagen is replacing its design boss, Jozef Kaban, with Bentley's design chief, Andreas Mindt. The news comes via Automotive News Europe's sister publication Autmobilwoche, which says that Mindt will begin...
MotorAuthority
Bentley Continental Bathurst 12 Hour special editions celebrate Aussie race win
Bentley is celebrating its success at Australia's Bathurst 12 Hour race with two special editions, both offered only in Australia. Designed by the automaker's Mulliner personalization division and dealership Bentley Sydney, the two cars are based on the Continental GT S coupe, which just launched in Australia, but with styling elements inspired by the number 7 Continental GT3 race car that finished first at the 2020 Bathurst 12 Hour.
Gold & Mint Edition Mercedes-AMG G63 Takes A Month To Make
Carlex Design has revealed its take on the Mercedes-AMG G63, dubbing the resultant creation the Gold & Mint Edition. The opulent SUV features no performance upgrades, but that's okay because the G63's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 produces 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Modified G-Wagens are usually focused on style anyway, and this example is sure to grab attention wherever it goes, thanks to a color scheme that is just as wacky on the inside as it is outside.
Top Speed
Here's How Tesla Was Always Ready For An EV Price War
For several years now, there have been repeated reports about how Tesla is superior to established car manufacturers in terms of the technologies used in its vehicles. For example, Tesla should be able to react much faster to new standards, such as smart charging or autonomous driving functions, with its models simply because of their design - other manufacturers would first have to design new, specially tailored models for this. But it is not only in this respect that Tesla seems to be ahead of its competitors. After all, the recent drop in prices at the electric car manufacturer is certainly no coincidence, but a planned element of an aggressive pricing policy with which Tesla wants to bring a high number of its models to market even in a difficult market environment. However, this strategy is only possible because Tesla has been working with high margins for years, which it can now use to give its competitors a run for their money in the battle for market share.
CAR AND DRIVER
From the Archive: 2000 Plymouth Neon LX Tested
From the May 1999 issue of Car and Driver. The Neon's replacement, which arrives as a 2000 model, is called the Neon. Pause to absorb this electrifying news, then note that this is the first time in more than three decades that the Dodge and Plymouth compacts have been redesigned without their names being changed. It's a sign of an automaker's confidence in its current product when it elects to carry over a nameplate for that product's replacement.
MotorAuthority
LTX trademark may point to new GM V-8 block for aftermarket
General Motors has moved to protect the name “LTX” for use on engines designed for automobiles. A search of the database of the United States Patent and Trademark Office reveals GM filed for trademark protection for LTX on Jan. 10, specifically for use on engines for "automobiles, sport utility vehicles, trucks and vans."
MotorAuthority
BMW Alpina launches most powerful model yet with B5 GT
Long for the days when BMW's design team was more subtle in its approach to flaunting the performance of the M range?. Then look no further than Alpina, whose new B5 GT perfectly translates the subtle performance design language of past M car greats like the E39 M5 and E36 M3 for the modern era.
MotorAuthority
Buick Envision GX trademark signals the crossover's about to grow larger
General Motors has filed a trademark application for the name Buick Envision GX, indicating a larger version of the Envision crossover is likely on the way. Published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) Jan. 10, 2023, the trademark application aims to cover "motor land vehicles, namely, automobiles, sport utility vehicles, trucks and vans."
hypebeast.com
Rifare Showcases New Balance "2002R Tabi" Custom
Following an official collaboration with PUMA for “BORO Tabis,” Taiwanese shoe custom shop Rifare Co. now reveals a custom pair of New Balance “2002R TABI made for designer Salehe Bembury. While the split-toe design is now often associated with Maison Margiela, the origins of the Tabi toe...
topgear.com
What's the Bugatti EB110 Le Mans car like to drive?
This stunning device is the actual Bugatti EB110 that raced at Le Mans in 1994. So far it’s the only Bugatti to have taken part in the 24hr race since a supercharged T57C took Bugatti’s second victory back in 1939. Despite needing five new turbos during the race, the EB110 ran as high as sixth overall before a tyre failure less than an hour before the end caused Jean-Christophe Bouillon to spear into the barriers before the first chicane on the Mulsanne straight. Therefore history records that no Bugatti has finished Le Mans in the post-war period.
MotorAuthority
Finale Speed reveals 1969 Camaro with carbon body, LT4 V-8
A number of companies have sprung up recently offering carbon-fiber bodies for classic muscle cars, but only a few are capable of delivering fit and finish like this 1969 Chevrolet Camaro built by Finale Speed. The Yukon, Oklahoma-based company has bodies for both the '69 Camaro and the Dodge Charger...
insideevs.com
Tesla Model 3 And Model Y Get Physical Buttons Via Third-Party Accessory
Tesla’s more affordable cars can finally benefit from a set of physical dials and buttons mounted at the base of the center touchscreen, courtesy of a third-party accessory named Ctrl-Bar. It’s something that might just nudge some potential customers to bite the bullet and go for a new Tesla,...
