I’ve fallen in love with another Sunderland loan player
We’ve all had at least one. Some of us have had many. Some have given us nightmares and some have given us moments of joy. A sacred few have given us memories to last a lifetime. Some are young, eager and enthusiastic, while some are older, weathered and wise.
Sky Blue News: Conti Preview, Perrone Soon Come, Haaland!, and More...
Manchester City Women are away to Bristol City in a Conti Cup this evening. The Men are gearing up for an FA Cup match with Arsenal FC. Sky Blue News has all the latest to get your matchday started. Plenty of the big sides across Europe have supposedly shown a...
Tony Mowbray has backed Sunderland 'standard-setter' Corry Evans to come back better
Corry Evans will continue to be an influence at Sunderland during injury, says Mowbray.
Tony Mowbray explains why Pierre Ekwah can't replace the injured Corry Evans
Sunderland struggling to solve Corry Evans absence within current squad, admits Mowbray.
Sabri Lamouchi: Cardiff City appoint third manager of season
Cardiff City have appointed former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi as their third manager of the season. Lamouchi, 51, will be joined by ex-Bluebirds defender Sol Bamba, who will assist his former Ivory Coast national team manager. Lamouchi's contract at the Cardiff City Stadium is understood to run until the...
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
Haaland may not be likely to hit 50 goals given the schedule congestion to come for Man City, but the Premier League record is very well under assault and that figure isn’t entirely absurd. He’s played in 19 of Man City’s 20 games, scoring 25 goals. Multiply...
Rumour Mongering: Brighton Want Oxlade-Chamberlain in January on Free
Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is out of contract in the summer and as things stand today there appears no realistic chance the now 29-year-old remains at Anfield beyond the end of the current season. If the Reds decide they want his wages off the books a little early he could...
Six of the Best As Manchester City Girls Reach Conti-Cup Semis
Hayley Raso and Lauren Hemp scored a brace apiece as holders Manchester City cruised into the last four of the Conti-Cup. Bunny Shaw and Mary Fowler scored the other goals as City put six without reply past a hapless Bristol City. The blues were looking to bounce back from Saturday’s...
Michael Morrison: Cambridge United re-sign centre-back from Portsmouth on free transfer
Cambridge United have re-signed centre-back Michael Morrison on a free transfer from Portsmouth. The 34-year-old began his career at the Abbey Stadium, making more than 100 appearances before moving to Leicester City in 2008. He has agreed an 18-month deal, having also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton, Birmingham and Reading.
Sunderland signed Isaac Lihadji 'with an eye on next season,' says Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray has asked for patience when it comes to seeing the best of Isaac Lihadji.
On This Day (Jan 25th 1964): It’s FA Cup day at Roker Park as Sunderland face the Robins!
Season 1963/64 for many supporters of a generation was memorable for the promotion spearheaded by manager Alan Brown and his iconic captain Charlie Hurley. Our return to the top flight following the club’s first-ever relegation from Division One in 1958 was a season never to be forgotten for the Roker fans that filled the stadium every game. The team played scintillating football going forward scoring a total of 81 goals in the league and were parsimonious in defence, conceding only 37 goals all season.
Rumour Mongering: Brighton Won’t Sell Caicedo for Less Than £100M
Following his signing for Brighton in February of 2021, 21-year-old Ecuador international midfielder Moisés Caicedo has quickly risen to become one of the most talked about young players in English football. The expectation is that it’s only a matter of time before he moves to one of the historic...
Fulham 0-1 Tottenham: player ratings sans theme
Happy Wednesday, Spurs fans. Tottenham Hotspur picked up a really important win at Fulham on Monday, a 1-0 victory at Craven Cottage that keeps them, perhaps improbably, in the hunt for top four and snaps a pretty yucky stretch of results. Harry Kane was the goal scorer, and that same winning strike brought him level with the late, great Jimmy Greaves at the top of Tottenham’s all-time goal list.
Sky Blue News: Fixture Shuffle, Conti Cruise, Five Men Out?, and More...
Manchester City Women are through to Continental Cup Semi-Finals after a 0-6 win away to Bristol City. Pep Guardiola’s men look to advance to the FA Cup Fifth Round with a home match against Arsenal FC tomorrow. Start your day with seven stories cultivated by your friends at Sky Blue News.
WATCH: Sam Kerr dink to score a third for Chelsea against Tottenham, 3-0!
Jessie Fleming takes a quick free-kick for Chelsea only a few metres away from the area and her quick thinking would not be wasted by Sam Kerr, whose lob over the keeper would be enough to triple the Blues’ lead over Tottenham at Brisbane Road today.
Manchester United Confirmed Lineup v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg
Here you can find Manchester United's confirmed lineup to face Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st leg.
What Ruben Dias’ Injury has Cost Manchester City
Ruben Dias has been a huge success since moving to Manchester City and the Premier League in 2020. The Portuguese hit the ground running and quickly established himself as one of the best players in his position, not just in the Premier League, but in world football. The 25-year-old has...
Tottenham Hotspur FCW vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s League Cup: Confirmed lineups, how to watch
Ever since we last met Tottenham Hotspur Women in a 3-0 Women’s Super League win in Kingsmeadow back in November, the Spurs have done some big moves in the transfer market in their attempt to solve dire attacking issues affecting them since the beginning of the season. One of which included acquiring striker Beth England from Chelsea, with the now former Blues centre-forward scoring in her debut — a 2-1 league loss to Aston Villa.
Boring, Boring Chelsea: The Predictable Tedium of Chelsea’s Attack
Maybe it was a dull, long-winded professor. You know, some nerd in a novelty tie who made Ben Stein in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off seem like a man who’d just chugged six Red Bulls? The kind of man whose pulse can only be set racing by the words of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s The Scarlet Letter.
January 27th-29th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
