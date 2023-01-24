ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insurer Travelers profit falls on winter storm costs

By Reuters
 5 days ago
Jan 24 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Travelers Companies Inc (TRV.N) reported a 37% fall in quarterly profit on Tuesday, hurt by losses related to a winter storm that swept across the United States and Canada in the last week of 2022.

The company's core income fell to $810 million, or $3.40 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.29 billion, or $5.20 per share, a year earlier.

The winter storm pushed up the insurer's catastrophe losses net of reinsurance to $459 million from $36 million last year.

A dangerously frigid Arctic air mass gripped a vast expanse of the United States in late December, bringing floods, power outages, mudslides, evacuations and road closures.

Industry experts already expected the impact from Hurricanes Ian and Fiona last year to push smaller insurers into bankruptcy.

Travelers' profit was also hit by a fall in net investment income to $625 million from $743 million a year earlier.

The New York-based company, often seen as a bellwether for the insurance sector as it typically reports before its industry peers, posted net written premiums growth of 10% to $8.83 billion in the quarter.

The company reported a combined ratio of 94.5%, compared with 88% a year earlier. A ratio below 100% means the insurer earned more in premiums than it paid out in claims.

Related
Asia shares welcome China back, ready for rate hikes

SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher on Monday into a week that is certain to see interest rates rise in Europe and the United States, along with U.S. jobs and wage data that may influence how much further they still have to go.
Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
Marketmind: Calm before the storm

Jan 30 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. It looks like a quiet start to the week in Asia on Monday, but don't be fooled - it may be the calm before the storm.
Dollar cautiously firm ahead of busy central bank week

SINGAPORE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed on Monday and distanced itself from an eight-month trough ahead of a slew of central bank meetings this week, including the Federal Reserve's, with traders keenly focused on guidance for the path of interest rate rises.
China central bank to roll over lending tools to spur growth

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Sunday it will roll over three lending tools to increase support for targeted sectors of the economy. The People's Bank of China will roll over a lending tool for supporting carbon emission reduction to the end of 2024, and extend a relending tool for promoting the clean use of coal to the end of 2023, the bank said in a statement on its website.
