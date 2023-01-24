ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
boldsky.com

What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?

Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
Chris Freyler

When a Narcissist Stops Talking to You Here is The Reason

There are many reasons people may stop talking to someone. The reasons could vary from lack of respect to a basic lack of similar interest. There are a variety of reasons. For me to cut someone completely out of my life, they have to do something pretty serious. Other than your local troll on other writing platforms, pushing me to that point is challenging.
News Tender

How To Reboot Your Life

Are you unhappy with your job, your relationships, or your lifestyle? Are you feeling down on yourself, struggling to keep up with your commitments? Do you feel like you’re stuck in a rut, unable to move forward?
psychologytoday.com

How to Know if Someone Is Emotionally Unavailable

Emotional unavailability refers to a pattern of difficulty connecting with one's own emotions or with others emotionally. An emotionally unavailable person may have trouble identifying and describing their emotions or may struggle to share feelings. Physical and emotional intimacy can be a challenge for people who are emotionally unavailable. Emotional...
NYLON

If You’re Into Astrology, You Need To Know About Human Design

Not to be hyperbolic, but a PDF changed my life. Well, a PDF and also the person delivering the message in said PDF: Fiona Bicknell — a holistic health coach, human design facilitator, and, at the time, total stranger — who shared it with me one afternoon over Zoom, then proceeded to use it to describe every aspect of my entire personality accurately, and in great detail. The basis of this paradigm-shifting PDF? Human Design.
Andy Monroe

Unrequited Love

If you find yourself in the situation where someone you love doesn't love you back, it can be a difficult and painful experience. It's natural to feel a range of emotions, from sadness and disappointment to frustration and anger. It's important to remember that it's okay to feel these emotions, and it's important to give yourself time to process and heal. However, it's also important to take steps to move forward and find ways to cope with the situation.
Libby Shively McAvoy

Mindfulness & Emotional Intelligence for Healing

Photo byEnvato Elements Purchased Image License 6NW9SRAZG3. Mindfulness techniques such as meditation, breathwork, and yoga practice are highly regarded and are used as a treatment for healing and overcoming many forms of trauma, including childhood wounds. Mindfulness works as a bridge between our cognitive mind and emotional body. Our soul communicates through our emotions, so to start healing, we must pay attention to the emotional body, how we feel, its states, and patterns of responding.
MedicalXpress

Using running to escape everyday stresses may lead to exercise dependence instead of mental well-being

Recreational running offers a lot of physical and mental health benefits—but some people can develop exercise dependence, a form of addiction to physical activity which can cause health issues. Shockingly, signs of exercise dependence are common even in recreational runners. A study published in Frontiers in Psychology investigated whether the concept of escapism can help us understand the relationship between running, well-being, and exercise dependence.
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Understanding the Mind of a Narcissist

Despite having a seemingly strong personality, narcissists lack a core self. Their self-image and thinking and behavior are other-oriented in order to stabilize and validate their impaired self-esteem and fragile, fragmented self.
The Jewish Press

Israeli Scientists ‘Hot on the Trail’ of a Key Component of Aging

Anti-aging creams, shakes, exercises, you name it, you can read about it online. However, what does science have to say about aging? Ben-Gurion University of the Negev life sciences researcher Dr. Debra Toiber has uncovered what seems to be a key preventive measure of DNA breakdown, which many believe causes aging and neurodegenerative diseases.
MedicalXpress

Study offers first glimpse of how many suffer from previously unknown VEXAS syndrome

About 13,200 men and another 2,300 women in the United States over age 50 are estimated to have VEXAS syndrome, according to a new study. Long considered a mystery illness until its genetic basis was identified in 2020, the latest findings, led by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, offer the first indication of how common the illness is domestically.
Allrecipes.com

Is There Actually a Point to Peeling Carrots?

You've not lived until you've stood over a trashcan or large bowl, peeling dozens of carrots for a souffle, picnic slaw or cake. It's one of the first things people learn about cooking carrots — the exterior layer has to come off. (It was also, I discovered, a good way for my grandmother to occupy an eager kitchen helper who had very few skills to offer.)
KevinMD.com

The link between thoughts and emotions: How to change your feelings by changing your thinking

Your emotions result from the way you think about things. Before you can experience (feel) any event, you must process it with your mind and give it meaning (thought). You must understand what is happening to you before you can feel it. Every time you feel sad or have intense negative emotions about something, try to identify the corresponding negative thought that you probably had just prior. By learning to restructure these thoughts, you can change your emotions. It’s likely that you’re skeptical of all this because negative thinking has become such a part of your life that it has become automatic. This is referred to as automatic thoughts by Dr. David Burns in his book Feeling Good.

Comments / 0

Community Policy