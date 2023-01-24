ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

In China's tourist hotspot Sanya, small vendors rue lukewarm recovery

By Alessandro Diviggiano
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xkKtX_0kPJVtCZ00

SANYA, China, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Sophia Ong, owner of a small eatery in China's tourist beach hotspot Sanya, thought she would be ideally placed to reap the benefits of the country scapping its zero-COVID policy in December last year.

After almost three years of intermittent lockdowns and financial turmoil, Ong, who also owned a bar, was ready for the flood of tourists who would arrive over the Lunar New Year holiday, which began on Saturday.

But the wave of business failed to materialise.

"Business is even just like half (of what it was last year)," said Ong, in between serving customers at her restaurant Solicious.

In China, before the end of zero-COVID, sporadic city-wide lockdowns and curbs on movement decimated the tourist industry, leading to widespread small business closures in the sector.

Li Qiang, a local coconut vendor, said that his business has also logged losses this year, as tourists just aren't spending.

A lot of businesses have faced financial losses, “so the overall quantity of consumption just doesn’t account for anything," said Li.

"It isn’t easy,” added Li.

China expects the total number of passenger trips made by travellers by road, rail, water and flight during the upcoming Lunar New Year to reach 2.1 billion this year, double from last year's 1.05 billion during the same period.

But while tourists are increasing, some are just sticking to the beach.

“We just want to enjoy this beach, the sea breeze, and the beautiful scenery. But we don’t want to go to those places with lots of people. Over here we can read books, take a stroll, and dine with friends,” said Zuo Zhihui.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Asia shares welcome China back, ready for rate hikes

SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged higher on Monday into a week that is certain to see interest rates rise in Europe and the United States, along with U.S. jobs and wage data that may influence how much further they still have to go.
Reuters

Top U.S. Treasury official to warn UAE, Turkey over sanctions evasion

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department's top sanctions official on a trip to Turkey and the Middle East next week will warn countries and businesses that they could lose access to G7 markets if they do business with entities subject to U.S. curbs as Washington cracks down on Russian attempts to evade sanctions imposed over its war in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

China central bank to roll over lending tools to spur growth

BEIJING, Jan 29 (Reuters) - China's central bank said on Sunday it will roll over three lending tools to increase support for targeted sectors of the economy. The People's Bank of China will roll over a lending tool for supporting carbon emission reduction to the end of 2024, and extend a relending tool for promoting the clean use of coal to the end of 2023, the bank said in a statement on its website.
Reuters

Reuters

685K+
Followers
376K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy