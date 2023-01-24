Read full article on original website
Alabama Skies: Keep those coats and umbrellas handy
Alabama will finally start drying out a little today, but it’s still going to be cold and breezy across the state. Clouds will hang around much of the region this morning, but many of us should see some sunshine by this afternoon. Don’t get too accustomed to the sun, though. The National Weather Service is forecasting quite a bit of rain beginning this weekend and lasting a few days and nights.
Alabamians Should Prepare for a Temperature Drop, Few Flurries
Severe weather is exiting the Yellowhammer State and moving into Georgia. For our coverage area, we still have a “Wind Advisory” in place issued by the National Weather Service in Birmingham. Some areas could see wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. Until 9 a.m. for Greene,...
Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama
Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
Alabama Weather Outlook Plus Real-Time Updates
ELEVATED NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT WINDS WILL REMAIN ELEVATED THROUGH THE EARLY AFTERNOON ON WEDNESDAY. THERE WILL BE A THREAT FOR SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS AFTER 11 PM TONIGHT ACROSS THE SOUTHERN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL ALABAMA. DAMAGING WINDS ARE THE MAIN THREAT, BUT A TORNADO CANNOT BE RULED OUT. NON-THUNDERSTORM GRADIENT SUSTAINED WINDS OF...
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service in Jackson updated the timings for East Mississippi’s severe weather to 9 P.M. on Tuesday night through 3 A.M. Wednesday morning. The timing for Sumter and and Choctaw counties in Alabama is Midnight to 3 A.M. Tuesday into Wednesday. The biggest...
The Daily South
The Best Lakes In Alabama
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but Alabama’s wonderful waterways may give the midwestern state a run for its money. In the South, we live for a lake weekend. All year long, we dream about those hot summer days when we can spend hours of uninterrupted time on the water—fishing off the dock, swimming in the cool lake, and zipping around on jet skis. And the piece de resistance of the ideal lake weekend? A sunset pontoon boat cruise. Bonus points if it involves a bottle of wine, some pimiento cheese, and your music turned up just loud enough. If you score a weekend invite to a friend’s lake house, or are lucky enough to own your own, then pack your overnight bag and hit the road! If not, no sweat. There are plenty of waterfront inns and houses for rent where you can set up your next lake vacation. Ready to dive in? Here are eight of our favorite lakes in Alabama.
southarkansassun.com
SNAP to The Rescue: Alabama DHR Offers Replacement Benefits to Tornado-Affected Counties
The Alabama Department of Human Resources announced they will provide replacement benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to those affected by the recent tornadoes in the state, as stated in an article by The Huntsville Times on January 20, 2023. In total, 42,071 individuals in the counties of...
a-z-animals.com
What Alabama Gardeners Need to Know This Spring
Spring is coming, and that means it’s time for people to begin planning their gardens. Even though you may be eager to start planting seedlings and making raised garden beds right now, it’s a good idea to know what to expect once winter ends. That’s why we’re going to present some information that Alabama gardeners need to know this spring.
alreporter.com
DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
OD deaths, Tide OC, record gar: Down in Alabama
Overdose deaths have became so frequent in Jefferson County that the coroner’s office there is adding them to its daily report alongside homicides and traffic fatalities. As expected, offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s time at Alabama has ended. A man caught what turned out to be a state...
Florida Folks Being Hit By Frozen Iguanas Falling From Trees
I don't know much about the lovely Iguana. How about you?. Iguanas are native to tropical regions and are not adapted to cold weather. When temperatures drop well below 50 degrees, iguanas can become sluggish and can even freeze. In the state of Florida, iguanas are a common sight in...
wvtm13.com
Alabama couple lands giant catfish on Lake Guntersville while fishing for bass
It sure was chilly on Lake Guntersville, Alabama, on Monday. But Jeremy Bethune and Summer Stevens of Flat Rock, Alabama, love fishing so much, they decided to put up with the cold weather and throw a few jigs into the water — maybe one of Guntersville's big bass would strike.
Alabamians Should Stay Aware Ahead of Potential Severe Weather
A system of strong storms will enter Alabama late tonight and into the early Thursday morning hours. One of the issues of this potential severe weather threat is the timeframe because it could occur when people are sleeping and unaware. According to the National Weather Service in Birmingham, the main...
Tragedy at school, Hooper lawsuit, I-65 rocket: Down in Alabama
A teacher died Wednesday in a really tragic accident at school. Perry Hooper Jr. is suing over charges he once faced. Somebody in Ohio might want that 44-year-old state-line Saturn rocket. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player above or...
Gusty Winds: Wind Advisory Issued for Portions of Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory until 7:00 pm. This advisory covers the following counties: Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Etowah, Fayette, Jefferson, Lamar, Marion, Pickens, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston. * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up...
Airport death; Auburn football analyst, hoops: Down in Alabama
The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the tragic incident at Montgomery Regional Airport in which an airline worker was killed by a plane’s engine. Another former Auburn quarterback is assuming the role of the Tigers’ football radio analyst. At the risk of offending...
wfxl.com
Family comes forward to claim box containing ashes that washed up on Alabama shore
DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — It's the kind of mystery that troubles the mind and tugs at the heart. A little blue box, one that might easily be mistaken for a fishing tackle box, was found Sunday on a stretch of beach along the Eastern Shore in Alabama. Inside were...
montgomeryindependent.com
The 2022 Grand Ball of Alabama
“And of course, in Alabama, it began with a love of football" This particular year 2022, commemorates a grand history for The Grand Ball of Alabama, whose roots were first planted in 1938, as cities across the nation were struggling to rebound after the Great Depression. William Adams Gunter, Jr., then the Mayor of Montgomery, diligently sought to bring an infusion of unique industry to Montgomery. He collaborated with the Wright Brothers about aviation and set aside land for an airfield, in an area which it known today as Gunter field. In his attempt to seize upon projects that would bring people from all over the country to Montgomery, the original Blue and Gray All Star Football Classic was created by happenstance. In 1938 the idea of a nationwide football game for high school recruits was the brainchild of Champ Pickens. Pickens, came to visit his friend, Mayor Gunter, while in route to New York for a meeting concerning the World’s Fair. Pickens had formulated a plan to host a great football game featuring the best high school football players from the North and South, the future superstars of college football. Before Pickens could present the idea to the World’s Fair, Mayor Gunter snatched up the idea and placed $5,000 towards the project, while recruiting other Alabamians to do the same. Such capital was quite significant given the time just before WWII and following on the heels of a national economic depression. This progressive idea took root, and the first game came together in January 1939. The annual games thereafter included a lavish dance and brunch surrounding the event.
Two Alabama restaurants, one chef among semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
Two Alabama restaurants and one chef have made the list of semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards. The James Beard Foundation announced its restaurant and chef semifinalists this morning. The semifinalists from Alabama are:. Pizza Grace, Birmingham, for best new restaurant. Bottega, Birmingham, for outstanding hospitality. Timothy Hontzas, Johnny’s...
thecutoffnews.com
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Alabama history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Alabama using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
