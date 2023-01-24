ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

sweetdq
2d ago

how sad, these kids need to do some hard time. this is too much. they get away with murder now a days. sickening.

Archie Bennett
2d ago

It seems a bunch of kiddies should have lost their early lives. Every one of them is an accomplis, so each one needs 8 years of hard time, with the driver receiving 20 years. The victim's families should get 50% of their collective earning power until they die! Those 5 working t I support the three without a father is ALMOST fair.

WISN

Milwaukee shooting victim fights off armed robber

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man told WISN 12 News he was shot trying to fight off an armed robber. It happened Saturday afternoon near North 91st Street and Custer Avenue. From his hospital bed, Donald Jones said he was helping a friend sell sunglasses to a stranger. The former security guard said the three of them were in a car when that transaction turned violent.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Injured 11-year-old boy latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Police the shooting happened about 6:15 p.m., not far from the District 4 police station. The boy, Nasir, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. "Same little...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting, apparent robbery on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded Wednesday, Jan. 25 in what police said appears to be a robbery. It happened near 21st and Burleigh around 2:20 p.m. The victim, 34, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the alleged robber. Anyone with information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
wapl.com

Teens involved in fatal crash identified

TOWNSHIP OF TAYCHEEDAH, Wis. — Family members release the names of two Fond du Lac County teenagers involved in a fatal weekend crash. Sixteen-year-old Nevins Zoch was pronounced dead at the scene when the car in which he was a passenger ran off Golf Course Road and struck a tree early Saturday morning. Zoch was a student at Laconia High School in Rosendale.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
communityjournal.net

Eighteen shot, Four dead, in 48 hours

In a little over 48 hours this past weekend there were 18 people shot in Milwaukee in various incidents with 4 dead. Two of the victims were teenagers, ages 14 and 15. 9 children have been victims of gun violence so far this year with most injured and survived. In some of the incidents more than one person was shot with arguments being one of the factors involved. Police advise there are too many guns out in the streets. Alcohol and drinking also comes into play with some of the violence. There appears to be no reason for some of these incidents. What can be done to deal with these incidents? Is there anything that really can be done that would have an effect?
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired at Milwaukee home, caught on cam; 46-year-old man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man accused of firing more than a half-dozen shots into a north side home is now charged. Harold Gierbolini is charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of firearm by a felon. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, 7th and Becher; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 7th and Becher. It happened around 9 a.m. Police say the victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

New video released in Milwaukee jail death

MILWAUKEE — New information was released Tuesday into the in-custody death of a man inside the Milwaukee County Jail. But the family of that man, Brieon Green, 21, still has a lot of questions. His death on June 26, 2022, brought on a series of protests and even at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fire, body found a day later, protocol followed, chief says

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee's fire and police chiefs held a news conference on Wednesday, Jan. 25 to shed more light on the investigation into the death of a man whose body was found after a fire near S. Layton Boulevard and W. Greenfield Avenue. The man was not found until the day after the fire. The chief, showing photos of the conditions inside the building, said firefighters did all they should have.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Driver sent to hospital after crashing through Papa Murphy’s Pizza entrance in Wisconsin

HARTFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was transported to a local hospital after driving through the door and windows of a Papa Murphy’s Pizza in southeastern Wisconsin. According to the Hartford Police Department, officers, firefighters, and EMS responded to a call of a vehicle traveling in the parking lot near Papa Murphy’s Pizza, failing to slow down or stop.
HARTFORD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowplow crash, driver dead; family asks others to be mindful

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County snowplow driver died after he ran off the road and crashed on Friday, Jan. 20. Family members told FOX6 News he was cut off by another driver before the crash. They want all drivers to be more mindful and cautious when larger vehicles, like snowplows, are around.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Fatal accident causes freeway closure in Racine County

YORKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- According to Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the northbound lanes of I-94 at Highway 20 have now been re-opened. YORKVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- According to the Racine County Sheriff's Department, I-94 north is currently closed due to a fatal accident. Northbound traffic is being told...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha police chase ends in Elm Grove, driver on the run

ELM GROVE, Wis. - Elm Grove police are searching for the driver of a stolen vehicle pursued by Waukesha police into Elm Grove and then abandoned in someone's backyard. All of this unfolded late Monday, Jan. 23, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday. Police records show the chase...
ELM GROVE, WI
CBS 58

1 dead in 2-vehicle crash in town of Jefferson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One person was killed following a two-vehicle crash in the town of Jefferson on Wednesday, Jan. 25. It happened around 7:40 a.m. on State Highway 12 at County Highway C. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation revealed a driver was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Elderly woman accidently drives car through Papa Murphy’s in Hartford

HARTFORD — An elderly woman crashed her car through the front of the Papa Murphy’s in Hartford on Tuesday around noon when she mistook the gas pedal for the brake. At around 12 p.m. Tuesday, an elderly woman accidentally drove her silver sedan through the front of the Papa Murphy’s at 1595 E Sumner St., Suite 102, Hartford.
HARTFORD, WI
