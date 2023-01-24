ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 0

Related
Mens Journal

2022 Lexus LX 600 Redefines Luxury for a Full-sized SUV

The all-new Lexus LX 600 replaced Toyota’s long-tenured Land Cruiser for 2022, after low take rates of the body-on-frame SUV siblings skewed towards higher-income buyers. In fact, the previous-generation LX very nearly outsold the Land Cruiser outright in 2021 and, now, the updated LX adds new levels of luxury and refinement while retaining many of the […]
CAR AND DRIVER

A Spotter's Guide to the 2023 Honda Accord's Trim Levels

A new Honda Accord is always a big deal, and now that the 2023 model is starting to reach dealerships, we thought we'd take a closer look at its reconfigured lineup. The basic trim-level names are familiar from before—LX, EX, Sport, and Touring—but there are now certain trims that come only as hybrids. What follows is a breakdown of the 2023 Accord's six trims to show what they look like, how much they cost, and what kind of equipment you get.
MotorAuthority

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots

Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Abby Joseph

Man Promises Son a New Car If He Does Well in School and Passes a Piano Exam, but He Gives Him a Toy Model BMW Instead

A teenage musician made a deal with his father that if he could keep up with school and pass a piano exam, he would receive a new car as his reward. But when it came time to collect what was promised, the young man was presented with only a toy car model. Feeling duped by his dad's trickery, the teenager took to Reddit in search of understanding and support.
torquenews.com

2023 Infiniti QX60 Does the Important Things Right

Infiniti nails the QX60’s mission with smart choices for the segment. The Infiniti QX60 is a three-row luxury SUV with the perfect personality. The general mission of the QX60 is to elevate the offering above the Nissan three-row SUV the parent brand offers, and Infiniti does this. While doing so, the QX60 remains a true SUV with an emphasis on the utility aspect of such a vehicle.
gmauthority.com

New 2024 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison Spy Shots Reveal Front Fascia

The 2024 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison has once again been spotted testing in public as a prototype, giving us yet another look at the upcoming off-roader pickup. This time, however, we’re getting a much cleaner look at the truck’s front fascia. The last time we saw the 2024...
COLORADO STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
126K+
Post
1104M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy