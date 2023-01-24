ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoJO 104.9

Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey

Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
SoJO 104.9

They Are Serving Up Cabbage For Dessert At This New Jersey Bakery

Most people think of cabbage as a green veggie that compliments a meat dish, like the ever-popular corned beef and cabbage that we all serve up on St. Patty’s Day (even though it is not even an Irish meal) but that is a story for another day. What if I offered you cabbage as a dessert? That's exactly how this bakery is serving it up and it has me curious.
SoJO 104.9

Bye Bye Baby! Baby Names That Are Losing Popularity in New Jersey

It's always a blessing when you have a baby and it's exciting for couples as they grow their family, but one thing that can be a bit of a challenge is finding the right name for your bundle of joy. Families always have input for the parents when it comes to names, but stay strong Mom and Dad and go with the name "you" want, not what friends and family recommend. Yes that's easy to say, but try top stay strong lol.
SoJO 104.9

These NJ towns have the most households earning more than $200K

The number of households bringing in more than $200,000 annually has shot up significantly in many New Jersey towns over the past 10 years. The sports betting community platform OLBG has analyzed U.S. Census data to determine which municipalities in the Garden State have the greatest number of homes with incomes of more than $200,000.
SoJO 104.9

Explore this Magnificent New Jersey Castle that Once Housed a Cult

I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore! I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

