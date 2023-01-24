Read full article on original website
New Monmouth County, NJ Pizzeria is Getting Attention for Unusual Slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
One of the Most Instagrammable Towns in New Jersey is in Ocean County, NJ
Toms River is number fifth on the list of most Instagrammable tows in New Jersey. What does this mean? Toms River is cool, that's what this means, to me. A recent study from NewJerseyRealestateNetwork.com says,. “The study offers a fascinating glimpse into the experiences that residents and visitors in New...
Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey
Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
22 Reasons Why New Jersey Is The Best State in the USA
We've put together a list of what makes New Jersey great - and not one of them has to do with politics! (Yay! This article is politics-free!) 1. New Jersey has more pizza places per capita than the state of New York. We love pizza!. 2. The first Miss America...
Study Reveals That New Jersey Is Actually Not A Grumpy State After All
Let’s not waste any time debating if the fine folks in New Jersey can be grumpy. We all know we can be. The question simply becomes just how grumpy we actually get, and the research may just surprise you. There are so many things we encounter over the course...
They Are Serving Up Cabbage For Dessert At This New Jersey Bakery
Most people think of cabbage as a green veggie that compliments a meat dish, like the ever-popular corned beef and cabbage that we all serve up on St. Patty’s Day (even though it is not even an Irish meal) but that is a story for another day. What if I offered you cabbage as a dessert? That's exactly how this bakery is serving it up and it has me curious.
New Jersey’s Best Small Town is One of the Coolest in America
This is a fun article especially if you love to travel here in the United States. It's the coolest small town in America and we have our selection right here in New Jersey for you to check out. When it comes to Jersey we have many "cool" small towns to...
4 Amazing New Jersey Musicians Among Most Successful Of All Time
There is no question that New Jersey has made its fair share of contributions to the music world, and some of New Jersey's top artists are also some of the top artists the world has ever known. So, when Stacker came out with their list of the 50 most successful...
Bye Bye Baby! Baby Names That Are Losing Popularity in New Jersey
It's always a blessing when you have a baby and it's exciting for couples as they grow their family, but one thing that can be a bit of a challenge is finding the right name for your bundle of joy. Families always have input for the parents when it comes to names, but stay strong Mom and Dad and go with the name "you" want, not what friends and family recommend. Yes that's easy to say, but try top stay strong lol.
These NJ towns have the most households earning more than $200K
The number of households bringing in more than $200,000 annually has shot up significantly in many New Jersey towns over the past 10 years. The sports betting community platform OLBG has analyzed U.S. Census data to determine which municipalities in the Garden State have the greatest number of homes with incomes of more than $200,000.
2 failing grades for NJ in new report card on tobacco control
🚭 New Jersey improved its grade in one category since last year. 🚭 Advocates say there's a glaring hole in NJ's smokefree laws. 🚭 NJ and the U.S. have looked at banning menthol cigarettes. If you were New Jersey's parent, you would not pleased with its latest...
New Jersey’s Best Cocktail is One of the Most Popular Drinks in America
This is a fun article and for those who love new and creative "cocktails". Something fun for a weekend or your next party? This cocktail has been selected as New Jersey's "Iconic" cocktail and is one of the most popular in America. New Jersey's best cocktail has roots deep in...
A Must Visit Fantastic Restaurant with a Waterfall View in New Jersey
There is nothing better when it comes to restaurants than combining a fantastic menu with breathtaking sights. That's exactly what you have at this location in Clinton, New Jersey. Great food and fabulous views. According to a recent article by Only In Your State, you get both the food and...
Legendary New Jersey Motel Named Among America’s Best
New Jersey is not just home for many of us, it’s also the home of some of our most cherished childhood memories, like the ones we have about those great family summer vacations and some of those great Jersey Shore motels we stayed in. There was nothing more amazing...
The Largest Pickle Bar in the World is Right Here in New Jersey
WOW, I love pickles and this place is amazing. According to onlyinyourstate.com, this place, one of my favorites in New Jersey has the largest pickle bar in the world. Who knew?. When we talk about big sandwiches, these are "huge". I've never seen a sandwich so big that four people...
The Top Google Searches About NJ Prove We’re The “It” Girl
New Jersey is one of those places that everyone just loves to make fun of. We’ll always be the brunt of the joke, but in reality, we know everyone is just obsessed with us. We really have it all here. During the winters if you want to go skiing in the Poconos, you’re so close.
Explore this Magnificent New Jersey Castle that Once Housed a Cult
I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore! I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
Danny Devito’s Pork Roll Sandwich Order Is Not So Jersey Of Him
If you’re from New Jersey, I know you have a go-to pork roll order. We all have gone to our local bagel shops, super hungover early on a Sunday morning with our orders ready to go. For me personally, it’s so simple. If we were going down the pork...
The Absolute Best Authentic Irish Pubs in New Jersey
New Jersey is known for its heritage. While the Italian history in the Garden State is strong, so is the Irish history. With a name like Matt Ryan, it doesn't take a genius to figure out where my ancestors are from. Not too long ago I did one of those...
