Various treatment options may ease symptoms of menopause
An expert in women's health offers some suggestions for helping control symptoms during menopause.
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
Researchers have found that for every 20 grams of eggs consumed per day, the risk of stroke increases by 25%
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal separately examined the relationship between different foods and the risk of ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke. What the researchers found was surprising and shocking. A stroke is a serious, life-threatening condition that occurs when the blood supply to part of the brain is interrupted. The two main causes of stroke are ischemic and hemorrhagic. The first is when the blood is affected by blood clots, which account for 85% of all cases. The last thing is that the nerves are not strong enough to break the brain.
A 12-year old girl was diagnosed with hormonal imbalances — in reality, she had a 3-pound tumor on her ovary
The young patient saw a doctor for worsening abdominal pain, and because her period had abruptly stopped for two years.
One type of physical activity protects the brain more than others, study finds
Replacing sitting, sleeping or gentle movement with less than 10 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity can protect your brain, a new study says.
IBS symptoms in females: What to know
Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) symptoms are similar in people of all sexes. However, some data suggest females may be more likely to experience certain symptoms than males. This includes constipation, anxiety, and fatigue. This information comes from a 2018 review in the. The review also states that IBS is much...
Study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss
BOSTON -- A new study finds a link between high blood pressure and memory loss over time. When you have your blood pressure checked, you're given a top number, the systolic pressure, and a bottom number, which is the diastolic pressure. Researchers at Northwestern measured the blood pressures of more than 2,000 people 65 or older over the course of 12 years and found that higher systolic blood pressure (the top number) is tied to a higher risk of developing dementia. The relationship between systolic blood pressure and dementia was even stronger for people who were not taking certain blood pressure medications called calcium channel blockers.
Don't Ignore Your Acid Reflux, Expert Warns
MONDAY, Jan. 16, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- If you have frequent heartburn or think you may have acid reflux disease, see an expert before you suffer serious complications, one expert warns. "Gastroesophageal reflux disease [GERD] is when you get acid and chemical damage to the lining of the esophagus," said...
Studies Link Cancer and Heart Disease to One of the Most Common Ingredients in Processed Foods
The hidden dangers of processed foods have been uncovered quite some time ago, due to the fact that they contain various agents that lead to decaying health. One of the main culprits that they commonly contain is palm oil - an ingredient linked to increased risks of cancer and heart disease. While consuming whole food is the safest way around this issue, many modern diets rely heavily on highly-processed options leaving their consumers unknowingly vulnerable.
Could You Have a Thyroid Problem and Not Know It?
If your thyroid is out of whack, it can cause a number of health issues that can be tricky to detect because the symptoms often resemble other age-related health problems. In fact, as many as 30 million Americans have some form of thyroid disorder, but more than half aren’t aware of it.
Causes of Pain in Renal (Kidney) Failure and Management Tips
Most people with kidney failure experience pain, most often in their bones and muscles. But the pain is usually due to a complication of kidney failure. It may also be due to the type of treatment. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys no longer function well enough to meet your...
COVID toll realized: CVD deaths take big jump, especially among certain populations
The number of people dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the U.S. escalated during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 874,613 CVD-related deaths recorded in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020. The rise in the number of CVD deaths in 2020 represents the largest single-year increase since 2015 and topped the previous high of 910,000 recorded in 2003, according to the latest available data from the Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2023 Update of the American Heart Association, a global force for healthier lives for all, and published today in the Association's flagship, peer-reviewed journal Circulation.
Signs and Symptoms of Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It irritates the lining of the intestines, which are the tubes that connect the stomach to the anus. It specifically affects the colon and rectum, the parts of the intestine closest to the anus. This irritation may lead to sores or ulcers.In the United States, UC affects 214 out of 100,000 people. It can develop at any age, but it typically appears in your 30s.Bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, and a sudden urge to have a bowel movement (poop) are the most common symptoms of ulcerative colitis. These symptoms typically...
Ask an expert: Why is black tea bad for your health?
Bachelor of Science - BS - Dietetics/Dietitian · 1 years of experience · Canada. Drinking black tea in moderate amounts (about 4 cups daily) is likely safe for most people. However, drinking more than 4 cups of black tea daily is possibly unsafe due to the high caffeine content in black tea. These side effects can range from mild to serious and include headaches, irregular heartbeat, and even death. Pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised to take no more than 3 cups of black tea a day. People with bleeding problems, anxiety disorders, heart problems, and diabetes should use black tea in moderation and with caution.
An Unexpected Predictor for Longevity
For centuries, explorers scoured the earth for this mythical legend. One man, Ponce de Leon, became synonymous with it. Having heard a tale told by the Taino people of healing waters in Bimini; Ponce de Leon, then Governor of Puerto Rico, searched and slaughtered in a fruitless effort to find it.
Vitamin D3 benefits
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Your body creates vitamin D3 when the sun touches your skin. In the winter, however, we tend to stay inside more, making it harder to get the proper amount of D3. Drops in D3 can be damaging to both the...
What is a Headache?
Headache disorders are one of the most common neurological (brain-related) conditions worldwide. In fact, more than 15% of people worldwide experience a headache on any given day. While the exact cause of most headaches is unknown, scientists believe that the neurological cause may involve the facial nerve, the neurotransmitter “serotonin,” and other brain chemicals. In some cases, headaches are not a stand-alone condition and may instead be a symptom of another condition—such as a sinus infection or head trauma. The symptoms and severity of headaches depend on the type of headache you have. There are four main types of headaches: migraine, tension,...
Are there warning signs days before a stroke?
A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is limited, causing damage to brain cells. There are warning signs that indicate a person is experiencing a stroke, but these occur suddenly. Stroke is the. cause of death and a leading cause of long-term disability in the United States. It...
Juice of common vegetable may increase power during exercise, study suggests
Researchers have found that consuming dietary nitrate – the active molecule in beetroot juice – can increase muscle force while exercising, an advance that may lead to better workout supplements.While previous studies have shown that dietary nitrate enhances exercise, it has remained unclear how the body converts this molecule into the chemical nitric oxide to be used by our cells.In the new study, published earlier this month in the journal Acta Physiologica, scientists traced the distribution of ingested nitrate in the saliva, blood, muscle, and urine of ten healthy volunteers who performed leg exercises.Scientists probed where in the body...
New Study Shows 4 Categories of Long COVID Symptoms To Watch Out for—Do These Signs Sound Familiar?
If these sound familiar, it's time to call your doctor.
