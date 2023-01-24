ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KZTV 10

Exposed piling, iron posts found along Padre Island beach

By Sophia Englehart
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zsh3m_0kPJSWuv00

The beaches between Bob Hall Pier and south to Marker 237 on Padre Island may prove treacherous.

According to a Facebook post from a local group, "Padre Islanders," the beaches have sustained serious erosion due to the high tides, causing old piling and iron posts that were buried to come to the surface.

Beach drivers and beachgoers should be careful if they are planning on going onto that stretch of beach. The Nueces County Coastal Parks department has been informed and are advising residents to be cautious.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Search teams find second lost hiker in area where actor Julian Sands went missing

Rescue personnel have found a hiker who was lost on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands is reported to be missing.Jin Chung, 75, was reported missing on Sunday after he did not return from a hike on the 10,064-foot Mt Baldy in California.Authorities said he had carpooled with two others and planned to meet at the vehicle at 2pm but did not return.On Tuesday, images showed Mr Chung being put in an ambulance, reported NBC LA.The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said he had a leg injury and some weather-related injuries, but was able to walk with assistance...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
moneytalksnews.com

9 Great Places to Retire by the Beach

If thoughts of the beach send you into a dreamy state, consider the following U.S. cities and towns when you’re ready to retire. Offering everything from affordable housing to an excellent quality of life, they prove that seaside living can be attainable with a bit of planning. And moving...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
TravelPulse

5 Best All-Season Beaches in the United States

There are hundreds of lists that name the US’ best beaches, but the ones travelers are most interested in, especially in the winter, are those that can be enjoyed year-round. Yes, these stretches of sand are found in warmer-climate areas, but they are gorgeous and they attract beach lovers...
HAWAII STATE
travelawaits.com

3 Recently Renovated All-Inclusive Resorts Perfect For Your Next Mexico Vacation

During those dreary days of pandemic lockdown, savvy resorts in Cancun and neighboring Isla Cozumel seized the opportunity to revamp, expand, and elevate their guest experiences. I checked out three amazing resorts at the invitation of La Colección Resorts, a Mexico-based hospitality group known for upscale properties throughout Mexico and...
a-z-animals.com

This Monstrous 1,000lb Tiger Shark Is So Big It Looks Fake

This incredible footage was captured by some expert fishermen as they were bottom fishing out of Old Bahama Bay Resort in the Bahamas. They managed to catch something extraordinary. A Memorable Fishing Trip. The group started off fishing in 600 feet of water using electric eels and looking for yellow...
TravelPulse

Cancun Working to Keep Beaches Clean for 2023

Cancun officials are investing heavily in keeping the popular Mexican travel destination’s award-winning beaches clean for travelers in 2023. According to The Cancun Sun, the local government announced plans to implement many strategies from 2022 to limit the accumulation of plastic and glass waste and collect sargassum on Mexican Caribbean beaches.
Robb Report

What It’s Like to Stay at Corazon Cabo, the Luxe Resort Nestled in One of Mexico’s Most Idyllic Beaches

Welcome to Checking In, a new review series in which our editors and contributors rate the best new (and revamped) luxury hotels based on a rigorous—and occasionally tongue-in-cheek—10-point system: Each question answered “yes” gets one point. Will room service bring you caviar? Does your suite have its own butler? Does the bathroom have a bidet? Find out below. Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa Describe the property in three words: Artsy. Modern. Chic.  What’s the Deal?At the center of Medano Beach, the city’s largest swimmable beach, the Corazon Cabo Resort & Spa debuted in the fall of 2021 with the largest beach club on the sandy strip,...
Essence

Black Girl Bucket List: Set Your Sights On Belize's Most Treasured Natural Wonders

Belize is one of the top destinations in Central America for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike. Belize is an entire vibe. And that’s not to be taken lightly. It’s no wonder — with wildlife sanctuaries, chocolate factories, Mayan ruins, miles of sandy beaches and the second-largest reef system in the world, Belize has been dubbed the jewel of Central America, and for good reason. Sharing borders with Guatemala, Mexico, and the Caribbean Sea, Belize is packed with islands, adventure and culture.
Thrillist

Get Into Glamping at a Beachside Resort Inside a Caribbean National Park

It was on my first night staying at Cinnamon Bay Campground in St. John that I began to wonder if I’d made a mistake. Perhaps my error was simply the three painkiller cocktails I’d consumed, now spurring me to contemplate the two-minute walk from my tent to the bathroom.
BBC

Video shows moment of cliff collapse on Dorset's Jurassic Coast

A huge rockfall on Dorset's Jurassic Coast has been caught on camera. The first sign of the collapse at West Bay started with puffs of dust before a large section of cliff crumbles on to the beach below. The fall, on 18 January, was captured by a camera placed on...
biteofthebest.com

The Beach Club Kanan, Tulum, Mexico

My friend had been in Tulum all week in preparation for her son’s wedding. She stayed on the beach at the Ahau, yet ate lunch at The Beach Club Kanan daily. I joined her for lunch the afternoon of the Welcome Drinks and Dinner party. Each day, she ordered...
KZTV 10

KZTV 10

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy