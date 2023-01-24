ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Crockett Elementary to close this year

By Alexis Scott
KZTV 10
 2 days ago
After this year, Crockett Elementary will close its doors to the community, according to Corpus Christi Independent School District (CCISD).

Starting in August, students will begin their transition to attend Rose Shaw Elementary.

This decision comes after the district examined the condition of Crockett Elementary and found that it's no longer up to standards. The school was last rebuilt in 1969. However, Rose Shaw was remodeled in 2005.

CCISD's Executive Director for School Leadership John Prezas said Rose Shaw recently received a grant that allowed for a $150,000 library renovation.

With the two schools combining, classrooms will meet district requirements for student-teacher ratios.

“There is low enrollment at Crockett (and) low enrollment at Rose Shaw," Dr. Prezas said. "So it made sense that we could house all the students from Crockett into Rose Shaw and still be under capacity, but those students will have access to a brand new building.”

It's a bittersweet moment for families as Crockett has served the community for decades.

“It’s pretty devastating. You know this school’s been here for a long time. I think they’re all pretty sad about it," Eddie Esquivel said. "I’m pretty sad about it too. I went to this school myself.”

Other parents say their children are sad to leave, as Crockett has been the only school they've ever known.

However, the best part about this transition is that Rose Shaw is about a half-mile from Crockett. This means parents won't have to drive much further to take their kids to school.

