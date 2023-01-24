ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Tuesday, January 24 Weather – Winter storm impacting the Ozarks

By Savannah Tennyson
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12afAX_0kPJSO6L00

Happy Tuesday! After a calm start across the Ozarks, things will start to ramp up in a big way this afternoon. Models have shifted just a little, pushing snow totals higher in Springfield and north. The highest snow totals are still expected south of I-44 and into northern Arkansas.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas near and south of the interstate with a Winter Weather Advisory posted for areas to the north where amounts will be lighter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aPlco_0kPJSO6L00

A wet snowfall will continue throughout the night, coming down heavily at times. There will be a few hours where we could see snowfall rates up to 1″ an hour. This will lead to reduced visibilities. Roads will become snow-covered quickly as temperatures drop to around freezing and snowfall rates pick up.

The snow will continue throughout the night, wrapping up Wednesday morning. Snow showers and flurries will tend to linger near and north of I-44 throughout the morning.

This kind of snow will be sticky and tend to coat all surfaces.

There will be a fairly distinct cut-off from high snow totals to our south and just a few inches to the north. Models continue to trend with higher amounts as we get closer to the storm. I have gone back and forth on totals, but I’m leaning toward the higher models. I think locally high amounts will be possible. I won’t be entirely surprised if we see up to 12″ in some of the higher elevations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GUvbc_0kPJSO6L00

Snow-covered roads will slowly improve later in the day Wednesday thanks to daylight and temperatures warming a few degrees above freezing. Temperatures will remain cold through Thursday with mainly cloudy skies. This will tend to keep the snow on the ground into at least Friday with roads gradually improving over that timeframe. We should be able to melt away most of the snow Friday into Saturday ahead of a blast of cold weather that will arrive Sunday.

Cold weather and additional bouts of wintry weather are on the table as we move out of January and into February.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Sunny and cool today, Windy/Warm Friday

THIS AFTERNOON: Temperatures this afternoon will only warm into the mid 40s with sunny skies. Breezy with a northwest wind 5-15 mph. FRIDAY: Friday will be breezy as well, but instead of a cold north wind we will see a mild south wind 10-15 mph. This will warm temperatures from the 20s and 30s in the morning all the way to the upper 50s and 60s in the afternoon.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOMU

Forecast: Expect big temperature changes for Thursday and Friday

Temperatures will be on a cooler note for Thursday, but conditions will get much warmer for Friday and Saturday. Mid-Missouri generally saw 2-4” of snowfall with heavier totals near I-44. The official measurement for Columbia, Missouri came in at 2.2”. THURSDAY’S FORECAST. Thursday will start with mostly cloudy...
MISSOURI STATE
whiterivernow.com

Snow, wintry mix forecast set for Tuesday night

A large portion of western and northern Arkansas is expected to be impacted by a strong storm system Tuesday as it moves across the region from the southwest, bringing widespread snowfall and other wintry precipitation. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Warning in effect from noon...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
krcgtv.com

Winter storm on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday

NEW BLOOMFIELD — Our next weather maker is going to impact all of mid-Missouri starting Tuesday late in the evening. Mason Knotts posted an initial story Sunday night to get discussions started, read it here. Winter storm watches have been issued for Gasconade, Maries, Phelps, and Pulaski counties. This is where we have the highest potential for heavy snow.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Shovel sales spike ahead of Springfield snowstorm

NIXA, Mo. – A Nixa store has seen a sharp spike in shovel sales ahead of the snowstorm set to hit Missouri Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. With several inches of snow expected for much of the state, customers are stocking up on snow removal tools and ways to enjoy the snow day with their […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
mymoinfo.com

Record Setting Snow In Southeast Missouri

(Farmington) There was a record setting snow overnight in portions of southeast Missouri, including here at Regional Radio. Marshall Pfahler is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis. He says our area got the worst of it. Pfahler says this was more of a wet snow, which...
FARMINGTON, MO
27 First News

More winter weather expected Wednesday: How much snow will fall?

A dynamic storm system is impacting the United States this week bringing heavy snow from Texas to Maine and severe weather in the southeast. This storm will bring another round of winter weather to the Valley. Locally, the snow will begin across our area around 4-5 AM Wednesday. Snowfall rates...
MAINE STATE
Kait 8

Thousands without power following winter storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thousands of people across Northeast and North Central Arkansas awoke Wednesday morning to cold, dark homes. As of noon, Jan. 25, the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas reported 57,137 customers were without power following a winter storm that swept through Tuesday night. The North Arkansas Electric Cooperative...
ARKANSAS STATE
939theeagle.com

MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri

State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
MISSOURI STATE
THV11

Snow forecast causes some school districts in Arkansas to close

ARKANSAS, USA — Some parts of Arkansas are set to see significant snowfall, and in preparation, some districts across the state have implemented closures. By Tuesday afternoon and evening cold air will bleed into west and northwest parts of Arkansas. This should kick off the transition from rain to all snow, especially for higher terrain in the Ozarks.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Heavy wet snow is coming to Arkansas, know the dangers!

ROGERS, Ark. — A winter storm is expected to bring heavy, wet snow to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley. So the two common terms that we hear are "wet" snow and "dry" snow. So let's quickly go through those first. First we'll start with wet snow. Wet snow...
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

Crews work to fix power outages in Arkansas

NORTHERN Ar., – Impacts from the winter storm are still being felt Wednesday night as thousands of people are still without power. In the northern Arkansas area, crews continue to work to fix the outages. We spoke to the utility company Entergy to get an update at about 3 p.m. on Wednesday. “We probably have […]
ARKANSAS STATE
KOLR10 News

MoDOT urges drivers to be wary of snow plows

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is preparing all across the state as several parts of Missouri are expected to receive several inches of snow.  Springfield and the surrounding areas could see anywhere between 4-8 inches of snow in the next 24 hours. MoDOT said they’re ready to take care of major roadways […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy