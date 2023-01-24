Tuesday, January 24 Weather – Winter storm impacting the Ozarks

Happy Tuesday! After a calm start across the Ozarks, things will start to ramp up in a big way this afternoon. Models have shifted just a little, pushing snow totals higher in Springfield and north. The highest snow totals are still expected south of I-44 and into northern Arkansas.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for areas near and south of the interstate with a Winter Weather Advisory posted for areas to the north where amounts will be lighter.

A wet snowfall will continue throughout the night, coming down heavily at times. There will be a few hours where we could see snowfall rates up to 1″ an hour. This will lead to reduced visibilities. Roads will become snow-covered quickly as temperatures drop to around freezing and snowfall rates pick up.

The snow will continue throughout the night, wrapping up Wednesday morning. Snow showers and flurries will tend to linger near and north of I-44 throughout the morning.

This kind of snow will be sticky and tend to coat all surfaces.

There will be a fairly distinct cut-off from high snow totals to our south and just a few inches to the north. Models continue to trend with higher amounts as we get closer to the storm. I have gone back and forth on totals, but I’m leaning toward the higher models. I think locally high amounts will be possible. I won’t be entirely surprised if we see up to 12″ in some of the higher elevations.

Snow-covered roads will slowly improve later in the day Wednesday thanks to daylight and temperatures warming a few degrees above freezing. Temperatures will remain cold through Thursday with mainly cloudy skies. This will tend to keep the snow on the ground into at least Friday with roads gradually improving over that timeframe. We should be able to melt away most of the snow Friday into Saturday ahead of a blast of cold weather that will arrive Sunday.

Cold weather and additional bouts of wintry weather are on the table as we move out of January and into February.

