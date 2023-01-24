ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blade

'Avatar' marks 6 straight weeks at No. 1, crosses $2 billion

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15RZQK_0kPJRsB000

NEW YORK — James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water led ticket sales in movie theaters for the sixth straight weekend, making it the first film to have such a sustained reign atop the box office since 2009's Avatar .

The Walt Disney Co.’s The Way of Water added $19.7 million in U.S. and Canadian theaters over the weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. Its global total has now surpassed $2 billion, putting it sixth all-time and just ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home . Domestically, The Way of Water is up to $598 million. Continued robust international sales ($56.3 million for the weekend) has helped push the Avatar sequel to $2.024 billion worldwide.

A year ago, Spider-Man: No Way Home also topped the box office for six weekends, but did it over the course of seven weeks. You have to go back to Cameron's original Avatar to find a movie that stayed No. 1 for such a long span. ( Avatar ultimately topped out at seven weeks.) Before that, the only film in the past 25 years to manage the feat was another Cameron film; Titanic (1997) went undefeated for 15 weeks.

The Way of Water has now reached a target that Cameron himself set for the very expensive sequel. Ahead of its release, Cameron said becoming “the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history” was “your break even."

The box-office domination for The Way of Water has been aided, in part, by a dearth of formidable challengers. The only new wide release from a major studio on the weekend was the thriller Missing , from Sony's Screen Gems and Stage 6 Films. A low-budget sequel to 2018's Searching , starring Storm Reid as a teenager seeking her missing mother, Missing plays out across computer screens. The film, budgeted at $7 million, debuted with $9.3 million.

January is typically a slow period in theaters, but a handful of strong-performing holdovers have helped prop up sales.

Though it didn't open hugely in December, Universal Pictures' Puss in Boots: The Last Wish has had long legs as one of the only family options in theaters over the last month. In its fifth week, it came in second place with $11.5 million domestically and $17.8 million overseas. The Puss in Boots sequel has grossed $297.5 million globally.

The creepy doll horror hit M3gan , also from Universal, has likewise continued to pull in moviegoers. It notched $9.8 million in its third week, bringing its domestic haul to $73.3 million.

And while the popularity of horror titles in theaters is nothing new, Sony Pictures' A Man Called Otto , starring Tom Hanks, has flourished in a marketplace that's been trying for adult-oriented dramas. The film, a remake of the Swedish film A Man Called Ove , about a retired man whose suicide plans are continually foiled by his neighbors, made $9 million in its second week of wide release. It's taken in $35.3 million domestically through Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
disneyfoodblog.com

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Is Breaking Even MORE Records at the Box Office!

Fans have been waiting over a decade for the new movie, Avatar: The Way of Water to arrive. Now that it’s here, it’s been getting a lot of attention. This movie sequel has inspired all kinds of additions and changes throughout Disney parks and beyond — Joffrey’s released an Avatar-inspired iced-tea recipe, Satu’li Canteen had a whole menu overhaul, and there’s even talk about changes coming to its popular ride in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. It turns out, all of the fanfare isn’t for nothing — this film has been breaking records at the box office lately!
digitalspy.com

Fast & Furious star Vin Diesel won't be appearing in an Avatar movie

Vin Diesel will not appear in the upcoming Avatar movies. Back in 2019, the Fast & Furious star visited James Cameron’s set and expressed how much he wanted to work with the Academy Award-winning director. Later that year at the Avengers: Endgame world premiere, Diesel seemed to confirm to...
Variety

‘Avatar 2‘ Passes ’Avengers: Infinity War’ as Fifth-Biggest Movie Ever With $2.05 Billion

There’s no stopping “The Way of Water.” James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel is now the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time, passing “Avengers: Infinity War” to take its spot on Thursday. “Avatar: The Way of Water” has now grossed $2.054 billion at the global box office. “Infinity War” had an equally impressive $2.052 billion total, after releasing back in 2018. Only “Avatar” ($2.92 billion), “Avengers: Endgame” ($2.79 billion), “Titanic” ($2.19 billion) and “Star Wars Episode VII – The Force Awakens” ($2.07 billion) rank higher on the all-time list. “Avatar: The Way of Water” has also earned more than “Spider-Man: No Way Home”...
ComicBook

Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade

A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
wegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update

This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
People

Marlee Matlin and Other Sundance Film Festival Jurors Walk Out of Premiere Over Captioning Malfunction

One of the festival’s jurors, Marlee Matlin, was provided with a faulty closed captioning device Jeremy O. Harris, Eliza Hittman and Marlee Matlin walked out of the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Magazine Dreams on Friday when captioning was not properly provided for the film. Matlin, who has been deaf since she was 18 months old, was provided with a captioning device that didn't work, Variety reported. The three members of the jury for Sundance's U.S. Dramatic Competition — playwright Harris, filmmaker Hittman and actress Matlin — left...
UTAH STATE
game-news24.com

A Mediocre, Ryan Reynolds, Space Horror arrives on Netflix to start the new year

The film, Life, began as the second half of the year, will be released by Netflix. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rebecca Ferguson. Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick wrote the movie, while Daniel Espinosa wrote the film. For those who missed the movie five years ago, the film...
netflixjunkie.com

NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco

The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
411mania.com

411 Box Office Report: Avatar: The Way Of Water Crosses $2 Billion, Missing Starts Well

Avatar: The Way Of Water reached rare territory as it topped $2 billion worldwide while leading the domestic box office again. The James Cameron-directed blockbuster came in at #1 for a sixth weekend in a row with $19.7 million, down 40% from last weekend. The film marked the seventh-best sixth weekend of all-time and pushed its totals to $598 million domestically and $2.024 billion worldwide.
CNET

New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix

In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
digitalspy.com

James Cameron reveals major change for Avatar 3

Avatar 3 spoilers follow. Avatar 2 director James Cameron has revealed a major change for the franchise's forthcoming third movie. The first Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, is currently still in cinemas, but plans are already well underway for Avatar 3's release. Jake Sully, played by Sam Worthington, was...
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
18K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy