Worldwide Production Agency Hires Literary Agent; London Film School Honorary Associates Named; ‘Triangle Of Sadness ’ Sweeps Guldbagge Awards — Global Briefs

By Zac Ntim
 2 days ago

Worldwide Production Agency Hires Literary Agent Liz Orr
Worldwide Production Agency (WPA) has hired literary agent Liz Orr. Orr will expand WPA’s physical presence, establishing a new office in New York City. She joins from WPA after four years as a TV Literary and Packaging Agent at Buchwald where she worked with TV and film writers, directors, and producers. Her clients include Patrick Coker & Adam Wiesen ( East New York ), Gary Hardwick ( The Perfect Match ), and Markuann Smith ( Godfather of Harlem ). Speaking of Orr’s new role, WPA Managing Partners Steve Jacob and Frank Balkin said: “We’re extremely fortunate Liz has chosen to join our team – her passion for her clients and ‘artist-first’ philosophy makes her an outstanding fit with both our staff and our culture. She is a key component of our overall growth strategy to help our clients succeed.”

Triangle Of Sadness ’ Sweeps Sweden’s Guldbagge Awards

Ruben Östlund’s latest Triangle of Sadness dominated Sweden’s Guldbagge Awards, winning six awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Dolly de Leon. Other high-profile wins included Tarik Saleh who picked up Best Screenwriter for Boy from Heaven . The film is Sweden’s pick for the international Oscar and was shortlisted late last year. Adam Berg’s Netflix pic Black Crab won three craft awards, including cinematography.

Sarah Niles And Clint Dyer Set For London Film School Honor
The London Film School (LFS) has announced writer, director, and actor Clint Dyer and actor Sarah Niles as the school’s 2023 Honorary Associates. The pair will receive the honor at the school’s graduate showcase on January 27 at Curzon Soho. Greg Dyke, Chairman of the school, will hand out the awards. As part of the Honorary Associate role, the pair will visit the school during the coming year as part of its long-running Masterclass program, an exclusive series of industry and alumni-focused events dedicated to the School’s filmmaking students.

Noah Cowan Dies: Former Toronto Film Festival Co-Director, Indie Distributor & SFFILM Exec Was 55

Noah Cowan, former co-director of the Toronto Film Festival and executive director of SFFILM in San Francisco, died Wednesday of cancer in Los Angeles, Deadline has confirmed. He was 55. Cowan died of glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive form of brain cancer he was diagnosed with in December 2021. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story 'Farha' Filmmakers Accuse Israel Of Attempting To Discredit Jordanian Oscar Entry, Condemn Moves To Get It Taken Off Netflix Related Story 'Alice, Darling': Anna Kendrick Thriller Getting Oscar-Qualifying Run Before 2023 Theatrical Release Born on July 22, 1967, in Hamilton, Ontario, he joined TIFF in 1984...
Deadline

Paddy Considine And Mena Massoud To Star In Boxing Drama ‘Giant’ From AGC Studios; White Star Productions & Tea Shop Productions Producing

Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon, Peaky Blinders) and Mena Massoud (Aladdin, Jack Ryan) have signed on to star in the sports drama Giant, written and directed by Rowan Athale (The Rise, Gangs of London, Strange But True) with Sylvester Stallone and Braden Aftergood of Balboa Productions on board as executive producers. Produced by Mark Lane of Tea Shop Productions and Kevin Sampson of White Star Productions with AGC Chairman and CEO Stuart Ford, the flick is based on the true-life story of British-Yemeni boxer Prince Naseem “Naz” Hamed and his rags-to-riches ascent to a world championship under the tutelage of...
Deadline

Alfred P. Sloan Foundation & Sundance Institute Name ‘Pod Generation’ Best Feature Film

The Sundance Institute Science-in-Film initiative with the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation named Sophie Barthes’ The Pod Generation as this year’s Feature Film Prize winner. In addition three artists grants went to recipients for three projects in development. The prizes were handed out at a reception following the Appetite for Construction panel at Filmmaker Lodge. The four filmmakers received a total of $70,000 in funding through the Prize and three artist grants for projects: Benjy Steinberg for The Professor and the Spy received the Sloan Episodic Fellowship, Cynthia Lowen for Light Mass Energy received the Sloan Development Fellowship, and John Lopez...
Variety

Ballet Documentary ‘Call Me Dancer’ Sets World Premiere, Sales Agents – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)

FESTIVALS Leslie Shampaine and Pip Gilmour‘s feature documentary “Call Me Dancer” will have its world premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, in competition for best documentary, on Feb. 9, followed by its New York premiere at the Dance on Camera Film Festival at the Lincoln Center on Feb. 10. The film follows Manish Chauhan, a young and talented street dancer from Mumbai who struggles against his parents’ insistence that he follow a traditional path.When he accidentally walks into an inner-city dance school and encounters curmudgeonly 70-year-old Israeli ballet master Yehuda Maor, a hunger develops within him and he is...
Variety

Universal International Studios’ London-Based Studio Head David O’Donoghue to Depart After 15 Years (EXCLUSIVE)

Long-time Universal executive David O’Donoghue is stepping down from his role as the London-based head of studio for Universal International Studios, Variety can reveal. The executive was promoted to the role in March 2022, reporting into former Hulu executive Beatrice Springborn, who was at the same time appointed president of UCP and UIS. O’Donoghue was previously executive VP of business affairs and operations for UIS. He was upped to acting head of studio at UIS in September 2020, overseeing international operations following the surprise exit of Jeff Wachtel, and remained in the role until last March. While working as senior leadership at UIS,...
Deadline

Anna Faris Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran comedic actress Anna Faris (Mom) has returned to CAA for representation, having previously inked there at a couple of points over the last decade-plus. Faris starred alongside Allison Janney in seven seasons of the Emmy-winning CBS sitcom Mom, between 2013 and 2020. That acclaimed series had her playing Christy, a newly sober single mom trying to pull her life together in Napa Valley, while dealing with the antics of her wayward mother, Bonnie (Janney). Faris broke out in the early 2000s with her lead role in the Scary Movie franchise developed by the Wayans brothers, and is also known for...
Deadline

Jon Lovitz Fires Back At George Santos: “My Pathological Liar Character Can’t Hold A Candle To You!” – Updated

Rep. George Santos (R-NY) yesterday took a page out of Donald Trump’s playbook by criticizing a comic impersonation of him. Last night, the subject of that criticism, comedian Jon Lovitz, hit back with his trademark brand of sarcasm. “Thanks the review and advice!” tweeted the former SNL castmember. “You’re right! I do need to step my game up! My pathological liar character can’t hold a candle to you!” Lovitz then poked at one of Santos’ many mendacities: “Loved your “Jew-ish” joke. One of my favorites I do all the time!” PREVIOUSLY on January 23: George Santos has been having quite the year...
Deadline

Conservative TV Outlet Newsmax Goes Dark On DirecTV; Republican Lawmakers Call The Outage “An Assault On Free Speech”

Conservative network Newsmax has gone dark on DirecTV, and Republican lawmakers are accusing the privately held distributor of “an assault on free speech.” DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T and private equity firm TPG, blamed the disruption in carriage on “significant fees” being requested by the news outlet. “We’ve discussed with Newsmax on several occasions that we’d like to offer their programming, however the network is now seeking significant fees that we would have to pass on to our broad customer base,” the operator said in a statement. “Additionally, the same programming offered by Newsmax today is already available at no charge to...
Deadline

‘Frasier’: Anders Keith Cast As Niles & Daphne’s Son; Jess Salgueiro Also Joins Paramount+ Sequel Series

The Frasier sequel series continues to build out the new generation of Cranes. Newcomer Anders Keith has been cast as Niles and Daphne’s son David, joining Jack Cutmore-Scott, who was previously tapped to play Frasier and Lilith’s son’s Freddy. Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) also has been cast as a lead opposite Kelsey Grammer and Cutmore-Scott in the long-in-the-works series for Paramount+. From writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the multi-camera comedy is executive produced by Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The sequel sees Frasier (Grammer) off to a different city with new challenges to...
Deadline

Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees

When Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams dropped the nominations for the 95th Oscars on Tuesday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had for the first time in awhile the most wide open and competitive race in years. There is something for everyone here. There are two billion-dollar-grossing films in the Best Picture mix in Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water. Both are sequels. This might well help the Oscarcast that have been in steady decline over the past pandemic-plagued years. Also helping is the chance to see Rihanna and Lady Gaga perform their nominated tunes for Wakanda...
Deadline

Lance Kerwin Dies: ‘James At 15’, ‘Salem’s Lot’ Actor Was 62

Lance Kerwin, the former child actor who shot to fame in the late 1970s as the star of the sometimes controversial NBC teen drama series James at 15, died Tuesday of undetermined causes in San Clemente, CA. He was 62. His death was announced by his daughter Savanah in a Facebook post today. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Sal Piro Dies: Original 'Rocky Horror' Role-Playing Superfan And Subject Of Upcoming Movie Was 71 Related Story Lloyd N. Morrisett Dies: 'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Was 93 Kerwin, who was a busy child actor throughout the ’70s, also starred in the 1979...
Deadline

Krista Vernoff Departing As ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ & ‘Station 19’ Showrunner

EXCLUSIVE: A seismic change at the helm of ABC’s top drama franchise is coming: Krista Vernoff will be stepping down as executive producer and showrunner of Shondaland’s Grey’s Anatomy and spinoff Station 19 at the end of this season — Grey’s Anatomy‘s 19th and Station 19‘s sixth. “It has been the privilege of a lifetime to be entrusted to run Grey’s Anatomy for the past six years and Station 19 for the last four,” Vernoff said in a statement to Deadline. “The passion of the dedicated fandoms and the impact that these shows have on hearts and minds cannot be overstated....
Deadline

New CA Shooting: 7 People Injured, 1 Killed During Music Video Shoot In Oakland

In what amounts to the third mass shooting in California in as many days, seven people were wounded and one killed during what local news reports characterized as a music video shoot on and Oakland street last night. It happened at a Valero gas station where, apparently, there was some sort of production taking place. The Oakland Police Department reported “a shooting between several individuals” when they arrived on the scene just after 6 p.m. last night. They found multiple shell casings, but none of the victims were on site , according to Oakland Police Department Officer Kim Armstead. “Shortly...
Deadline

The Gotham Names Winners Of 4th Annual Focus Features & JetBlue Student Short Film Showcase

EXCLUSIVE: The Gotham Film & Media Institute has unveiled the winners of its fourth annual Focus Features & JetBlue Student Short Film Showcase. The five filmmakers chosen are Saleem Gondal (Post Term, Feirstein Graduate School of Cinema), Yingtong Li (The Silent Whistle, Emerson College), Taylor Mannsman (Obscura, University of Texas at Austin), Shannon M. Sutherland (They Flew Like Blackbirds, Florida State University) and Cheryl Wong (Stigma, Style, NYU).  The Gotham’s Short Film Showcase aims to discover and empower a diverse group of emerging filmmakers, and to foster multi-platform distribution of their work. Winners of this year’s showcase, supported by returning partners...
Deadline

Oscars Snubs & Surprises: Tom Cruise, Viola Davis, Taylor Swift, David Bowie & Women Directors Spurned

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards were unveiled this morning, and while for some like Everything Everywhere All At Once, All Quiet On The Western Front and The Banshees of Inisherin the race to Oscar glory is on, there are some who never made it off the starting line. Related Story Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees Related Story Female Directors Shut Out Of This Year's Oscar Nominations Related Story Can 'Avatar: The Way of Water' & 'Top Gun: Maverick' Save The Oscars From A Ratings Slump? Announced in the pre-dawn hours in Los Angeles by self-described “over caffeinated” past Oscar winner Riz Ahmed and M3gan...
Deadline

2023 Oscars: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ Earns Nine Nominations

At the start of awards season, Edward Berger’s All Quiet On The Western Front was a lock for International, but few could have foreseen how much further it would go. Alongside that nomination, the German film is now also in the running for Best Picture, having made the shortlist for Sound, Original Score, Adapted Screenplay, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, Visual Effects and Cinematography. Related Story Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees Related Story How To Watch The 2023 Oscar Nominations Related Story Ryan Coogler On Sundance & 'Fruitvale Station' A Decade Later & How 'Creed' May Be The Most Park City Franchise Ever This grand...
Deadline

Adult Swim Severs Ties With ‘Rick And Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland After Domestic Violence Charges; Voice Roles Will Be Recast

Justin Roiland, co-creator, executive producer and star of Adult Swim’s flagship animated series Rick and Morty, is no longer in business with the Warner Bros Discovery brand on the heel of serious domestic violence allegations against him coming to light earlier this month. “Adult Swim has ended its association with Justin Roiland,” a spokesperson said in a statement Tuesday. Following Roiland’s exit, Rick and Morty will continue, with title characters, which had been voiced by Roiland, recast. Co-created by Roiland and Dan Harmon, the hit series received a massive 70-episode order in 2018 when Adult Swim also signed new long-term deals with Roiland...
Deadline

Tiffany Haddish Defends ‘Landscape With Invisible Hand’ From Stage After Audience Member Gripes About Studio-Backed Pic At Indie Fest

There was a semi-awkward moment at tonight’s Sundance Film Festival premiere of the Tiffany Haddish-led sci-fi film Landscape with Invisible Hand. During a post-screening Q&A with castmembers and filmmaker Cory Finley, an audience member asked what he prefaced as “a provocative question.” Posing it “mainly for the producers and also for the Sundance programming team,” the questioner asked the panel if they “found it ironic that you have a film that’s about exploited young artists and also has studio financing having its world premiere at an indie film festival.” Haddish quickly responded. “First of all,” she began with exaggerated emphasis, to the crowd’s...
Deadline

David Dastmalchian Launches Production Company Good Fiend Films

EXCLUSIVE: Prolific character actor David Dastmalchian has today announced the launch of his genre-focused production company, Good Fiend Films, which will look to produce character-driven projects across horror, sci-fi and fantasy for film, television, audio and publishing.   Dastmalchian, who has recently been seen in such blockbusters as Dune and The Suicide Squad, envisions his shingle as a home for stories about complex characters from all walks of life. Good Fiend Films will aim to generate nostalgic, entertaining content that captivates audiences while reminding them they’re not alone in this scary world.   First up on the docket for the company is the horror...
Deadline

