Pedestrian Fatally Struck by Train in Rural Minnesota
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northern Minnesota’s Becker County are investigating a fatal encounter between a train and a pedestrian. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the report of a train-pedestrian collision shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was struck by an eastbound BNSF train.
