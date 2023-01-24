ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

WGME

Maine school board rejects heavily discounted electric school buses

(BDN) -- Searsport-area schools won’t be getting electric buses after the Regional School Unit 20 board of directors rejected an offer to join a rebate program. The program would have made the buses free or nearly free for the district. Anthony Bagley, chair of the board of directors, said...
SEARSPORT, ME
WGME

Supporters of offshore wind turbines set to unveil new bill

Supporters who want to bring Maine-made floating wind turbines to the Gulf of Maine are set to unveil a new bill at the State House in Augusta at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Supporters claim it's about boosting responsible offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine. They believe Maine could...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

'High-tech pickpocket' from Maine sentenced for COVID relief fraud

BANGOR (WGME) -- A Levant man will spend more than two-and-a-half years in prison after stealing more than $320,000 in pandemic relief funds. A judge sentenced 40-year-old Craig Franck on Wednesday to 33 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for wire fraud and money laundering arising from his fraudulent receipt of Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) funds.
LEVANT, ME
WGME

Walmart, Sam's Club in Scarborough closed due to roof concerns

SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Both the Walmart and the Sam’s Club in Scarborough are closed due to concerns that the excess snow and water on the roofs is making the buildings unsafe. Scarborough Deputy Chief John Brennan says crews responded to Walmart around 10 a.m. Thursday because the roof was...
SCARBOROUGH, ME
WGME

Inland Maine slammed with third round of heavy snow

LEWISTON (WGME) – Inland Maine was hit with another round of heavy snow Wednesday night. Some certainly have had enough of this intense snowfall. Others are taking advantage of the work and play. Either way, everyone spent the day getting ready for one more storm. “It’s just never ending,”...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

L.L. Bean to renovate flagship store in Freeport

FREEPORT (WGME) -- L.L. Bean says it will be renovating its iconic flagship store and retail campus in Freeport. The project signifies a more than $50 million investment for the Freeport-based business. “Once complete, the renewed store and campus – the second most visited tourist destination in Maine – will...
FREEPORT, ME
WGME

Lewiston church plans to revamp building to better serve community

LEWISTON (WGME)-- Lewiston Trinity Episcopal Church members are envisioning how to best use the building after the number of parishioners has plummeted over the years. Trinity Church members say the community worshipped at the church for more than 100 years, but for the last two years, congregation numbers have dwindled to just around 25 people.
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Maine restaurants named semi-finalists for James Beard Award

More than 10 Maine chefs and restaurants were named as semi-finalists for the James Beard Award, one of the most prestigious awards in the national food and dining world. The James Beard Foundation honors the best chefs and restaurants from across the country for excellence in food. It’s also known as the “Oscars of the food world.”
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

70 cars towed from Portland streets during Monday's parking ban

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland’s parking ban Monday night turned out to be very expensive for some drivers. The city says it towed 70 vehicles off city streets on Monday night. After the tow fee, impound fee, and ticket fee, it costs $205 just to get your vehicle back. Not...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

South Portland man arrested for allegedly robbing Portland bank

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department says a South Portland man has been arrested for allegedly robbing the Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue Wednesday. Police say through the help of citizen tips, 56-year-old Pierre Gagnon was quickly identified and arrested in the Back Cove parking lot off Preble Street Thursday.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Police search for suspect in Portland bank robbery

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery at the Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue. Officers say the suspect is a white man in his late-40s/early-50s with glasses, wearing a brown coat and black sneakers that have white soles. Police are not...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Dave Matthews Band announces Bangor tour stop for June

BANGOR (WGME) -- The Dave Matthews Band has announced that it will be playing in Bangor this spring. The band will be at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre on June 16. Tickets go on sale February 17. For more information, click here.
BANGOR, ME

