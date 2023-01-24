Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine lawmakers reveal plan to bring floating wind turbines to Gulf of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A big plan was revealed in Augusta Tuesday to bring floating wind turbines to the Gulf of Maine. The bill to jumpstart offshore wind development was unveiled at the State House. Supporters claim the bill is about boosting responsible offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine,...
Maine school board rejects heavily discounted electric school buses
(BDN) -- Searsport-area schools won’t be getting electric buses after the Regional School Unit 20 board of directors rejected an offer to join a rebate program. The program would have made the buses free or nearly free for the district. Anthony Bagley, chair of the board of directors, said...
Supporters of offshore wind turbines set to unveil new bill
Supporters who want to bring Maine-made floating wind turbines to the Gulf of Maine are set to unveil a new bill at the State House in Augusta at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Supporters claim it's about boosting responsible offshore wind development in the Gulf of Maine. They believe Maine could...
'High-tech pickpocket' from Maine sentenced for COVID relief fraud
BANGOR (WGME) -- A Levant man will spend more than two-and-a-half years in prison after stealing more than $320,000 in pandemic relief funds. A judge sentenced 40-year-old Craig Franck on Wednesday to 33 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for wire fraud and money laundering arising from his fraudulent receipt of Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) funds.
Walmart, Sam's Club in Scarborough closed due to roof concerns
SCARBOROUGH (WGME) -- Both the Walmart and the Sam’s Club in Scarborough are closed due to concerns that the excess snow and water on the roofs is making the buildings unsafe. Scarborough Deputy Chief John Brennan says crews responded to Walmart around 10 a.m. Thursday because the roof was...
Mainers begin cleanup after inland communities hammered with foot of snow
RAYMOND (WGME) – While the coast saw wet, heavy snow from Monday’s storm, inland Maine faced a foot of fluffy powder. As Mainers drove on Route 302, the snow came down faster and faster all day. People worked to dig themselves out, and those who did have to...
Marine Mammals of Maine caring for seal that was spotted exploring Cape Elizabeth
A cute little seal that was spotted exploring all over Cape Elizabeth during Monday’s storm despite being returned to the ocean several times is now being cared for by Marine Mammals of Maine. The Cape Elizabeth Police Department says they got a call from a public works employee who...
Inland Maine slammed with third round of heavy snow
LEWISTON (WGME) – Inland Maine was hit with another round of heavy snow Wednesday night. Some certainly have had enough of this intense snowfall. Others are taking advantage of the work and play. Either way, everyone spent the day getting ready for one more storm. “It’s just never ending,”...
L.L. Bean to renovate flagship store in Freeport
FREEPORT (WGME) -- L.L. Bean says it will be renovating its iconic flagship store and retail campus in Freeport. The project signifies a more than $50 million investment for the Freeport-based business. “Once complete, the renewed store and campus – the second most visited tourist destination in Maine – will...
Skiers, snowboarders flock to Maine's mountains to enjoy fresh powder
AUBURN (WGME) – It was a long overdue sight at Lost Valley Ski Area in Auburn Tuesday, after the ski area got some much-needed snow. Skiers and snowboarders are loving the fresh powder, with every resort now reporting a nice layer of new snow. People of all ages packed...
MSAD 52 school board to vote on whether to keep controversial book in library
The board of directors of a Turner-based school district will respond to an appeal about keeping a controversial book in a library. According to the Sun Journal, the MSAD 52 school board recommended "Gender Queer: A Memoir" remain in the library at Leavitt Area High School. One parent appealed that...
Lewiston church plans to revamp building to better serve community
LEWISTON (WGME)-- Lewiston Trinity Episcopal Church members are envisioning how to best use the building after the number of parishioners has plummeted over the years. Trinity Church members say the community worshipped at the church for more than 100 years, but for the last two years, congregation numbers have dwindled to just around 25 people.
Can you identify the Maine mystery critter in this nighttime trail camera photo?
ANDOVER (BDN) -- Sometimes trail cameras can provide us with amazing and beautiful images that take our breath away. Other times, given the limitations of the technology and the conditions, they can give us fits — to the point where we can’t really tell exactly what we’re seeing.
Maine restaurants named semi-finalists for James Beard Award
More than 10 Maine chefs and restaurants were named as semi-finalists for the James Beard Award, one of the most prestigious awards in the national food and dining world. The James Beard Foundation honors the best chefs and restaurants from across the country for excellence in food. It’s also known as the “Oscars of the food world.”
1-2-3 Punch: 3rd winter storm in 6 days to bring even more snow to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Tired of snow yet? Another winter storm is on the way to Maine. It's our third in just 6 days. A quiet day for cleanup Tuesday, and then snow returns Wednesday afternoon and evening. Plowable amounts are looking likely again, with quieter weather returning late this week. Tuesday...
70 cars towed from Portland streets during Monday's parking ban
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland’s parking ban Monday night turned out to be very expensive for some drivers. The city says it towed 70 vehicles off city streets on Monday night. After the tow fee, impound fee, and ticket fee, it costs $205 just to get your vehicle back. Not...
South Portland man arrested for allegedly robbing Portland bank
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department says a South Portland man has been arrested for allegedly robbing the Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue Wednesday. Police say through the help of citizen tips, 56-year-old Pierre Gagnon was quickly identified and arrested in the Back Cove parking lot off Preble Street Thursday.
Actor Tony Shalhoub announces gift to benefit USM Center for the Arts campaign
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The University of Southern Maine (USM) Foundation announced Thursday that actor and USM alum Tony Shalhoub has been named honorary chair of the USM Center for the Arts campaign. The Center for the Arts, which will be located on USM’s Portland campus, is the centerpiece of the...
Police search for suspect in Portland bank robbery
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Portland Police Department is searching for a suspect after a robbery at the Norway Savings Bank on Forest Avenue. Officers say the suspect is a white man in his late-40s/early-50s with glasses, wearing a brown coat and black sneakers that have white soles. Police are not...
Dave Matthews Band announces Bangor tour stop for June
BANGOR (WGME) -- The Dave Matthews Band has announced that it will be playing in Bangor this spring. The band will be at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre on June 16. Tickets go on sale February 17. For more information, click here.
