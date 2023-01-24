ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Aviation turmoil shifts attention to stalled confirmation of FAA chief

By Jacob Fischler
Minnesota Reformer
 2 days ago
Photo courtesy of Federal Aviation Administration.

A breakdown in the federal aviation system earlier this month threw a spotlight on the absence of a Senate-confirmed leader of the Federal Aviation Administration, prompting Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to push for the chamber to confirm President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the agency.

But key Senate Republicans have raised concerns about that nominee, Denver International Airport CEO Phil Washington, that could complicate the confirmation process of a position that is normally noncontroversial.

Few outside the aviation industry and transportation policymakers typically notice when the FAA is without a Senate-confirmed leader.

But the difficulties the agency faced this month brought a renewed focus to the nomination, which had been troubled by Republican opposition.

A ground stop, caused by a bug in an FAA alert system, which halted all U.S. flights for a few hours earlier this month, sparked public statements by Schumer, a New York Democrat, and Colorado Democrat John Hickenlooper, Washington’s chief advocate in the Senate, to push for the Senate to vote on his confirmation.

“With recent events, including airline troubles and last week’s tech problem, this agency needs a leader confirmed by the Senate immediately,” Schumer said in a Jan. 15 press conference.

“I intend to break this logjam, work to hold a hearing for Mr. Washington, where he can detail his experience and answer questions and then work towards a speedy Senate confirmation.”

Schumer added that fixing the problems at the agency begins and ends with filling the FAA administrator role.

“Air travel in America shouldn’t grind to a halt because of an outdated computer system,” Hickenlooper said in a statement.

“The FAA needs a permanent Senate-confirmed administrator who knows how to get things done. Phil Washington, who served for 24 years as a U.S. Army command sergeant major, is that person and the Senate should confirm him.”

Administrators outlast presidents

Unlike some other executive branch agencies, the FAA administrator typically does not resign when the president’s term ends.

The last Senate-approved administrator, Stephen Dickson, had been nominated by former President Donald Trump and was in office from August 2019 to March 2022. The agency’s chief safety official, Billy Nolen, has been acting administrator since April 2022.

Biden renominated Washington for the post this month after his first nomination, in July 2022, expired without action at the end of the last Congress. Washington’s confirmation would make him the first Senate-confirmed Black person to lead the FAA.

Schumer blamed Republicans for delaying the confirmation. However, Washington state Democrat Maria Cantwell, who leads the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee that oversees aviation, has not scheduled a confirmation hearing.

A spokeswoman for Cantwell did not return a message seeking comment.

The Denver International Airport deferred an interview request for Washington to the White House. White House communications officers did not respond to messages.

GOP opposition strengthens

The Republican opposition to Washington has hardened since his nomination in July.

At the time, the leading Republican on the Commerce Committee, Mississippi’s Roger Wicker, said he was concerned about Washington’s lack of aviation experience. Prior to joining the Denver airport —  t he world’s third-busiest , according to an industry group — in July 2021, Washington was a member of Biden’s transition team and led transit agencies in Denver and Los Angeles.

Then in September 2022, Washington was named in a warrant served by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office related to a contract L.A. Metro had given to a politically connected nonprofit. The target of the investigation appeared to be County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, but authorities also sought communications with Washington.

Wicker said in a Sept. 14 statement that he was “deeply troubled” by the connection and that the “vetting process will require additional scrutiny and review into his leadership at LA Metro.”

More recently, Wicker’s likely replacement as the ranking Republican on the Commerce Committee, Texas’ Ted Cruz, has said Washington’s military service could present a problem.

Federal law requires the FAA administrator to be a civilian. Washington’s Army career, from 1976 to 2000, could require a congressional waiver, Cruz said in a statement.

“Phil Washington does not qualify as a civilian under the statute and, therefore, is ineligible to serve as FAA administrator absent a congressional waiver or a change in law enacted by both the Senate and the House,” he said.

“The Senate has repeatedly required adoption of a waiver when an FAA administrator nominee was a retired member of the military,” Cruz continued. “But with Phil Washington’s extreme lack of aviation experience and the scandals surrounding him, I am unsure how Democrats plan to obtain passage of such a waiver.”

Cruz did vote for similar waivers for Defense secretaries Lloyd Austin and Jim Mattis.

Democrats have shown no immediate signs of backing down from the nominee, though.

“I’ve worked with Phil Washington for decades and believe that he is a visionary leader,” Colorado Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet said in a Monday statement.

“He has served Colorado well, and the Senate should confirm him as soon as possible.”

The post Aviation turmoil shifts attention to stalled confirmation of FAA chief appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Related
Minnesota Reformer

White House defends delay in revealing classified documents at Biden private office, home

WASHINGTON — The White House on Tuesday defended sitting on information about Obama administration classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s private residence and a think tank, saying officials are attempting to balance working with the Justice Department and sharing information publicly.  “We understand that there’s a tension between the need to be cooperative with […] The post White House defends delay in revealing classified documents at Biden private office, home appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
WILMINGTON, DE
Minnesota Reformer

Biden administration to rapidly expel more migrants at the border, add legal pathways

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden on Thursday announced dual immigration strategies that would increase expulsions of migrants who attempt to cross the Southern border, while also expanding opportunities for migrants from several countries to legally enter the United States. But the sweeping new immigration plan brought condemnation from advocates who said he should not broaden […] The post Biden administration to rapidly expel more migrants at the border, add legal pathways appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ILLINOIS STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Biden, Democrats to U.S. House Republicans: Show us your debt limit plan

WASHINGTON — Democratic leaders huddled with President Joe Biden at the White House on Tuesday, ahead of what will be a tumultuous few months, with lawmakers sharply divided on the debt limit and short on time.  “I have no intention of letting the Republicans wreck our economy, nor does anybody around this table,” Biden said […] The post Biden, Democrats to U.S. House Republicans: Show us your debt limit plan appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ILLINOIS STATE
WETM 18 News

House passes bill to improve FAA system that grounded flights

The House on Wednesday passed a bipartisan bill aimed at reviewing and recommending improvements to the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) NOTAM pilot alert system that went haywire earlier this month.   The NOTAM Improvement Act would create a task force under the FAA to offer solutions aimed at boosting the system’s stability and keeping it safe […]
The Independent

All flights in US grounded as planes turn back to airports, tracker shows

Planes in the US turned back to airports as all flights across the country were grounded due to a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) computer glitch on Wednesday, 11 January, tracker footage from Flightradar24 shows.In a Twitter post, the FAA said it was working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System.“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the statement read.Flight tracking website Flight Aware showed that over 400 flights were delayed within, into, or out of the country at 5.31 am ET (10:31am GMT).Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Air India passenger who peed on woman during flight was 'incoherent', says witnessTop Cuba spy Ana Belén Montes released after 20 years in US prisonBritish mother calls for change after six-year-old shoots teacher
Law & Crime

Why Ex-Federal Prosecutor Believes Charging Donald Trump and His Allies with Racketeering in Georgia Could Be Risky

Listen to the full episode on Apple, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts, and subscribe!. When a Georgia prosecutor revealed “decisions are imminent” on whether to charge former President Donald Trump and others with 2020 election-related crimes, she appeared to many to suggest multiple indictments are forthcoming. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) urged a judge not to release a special grand jury’s report and charging recommendations, in part, to protect the fair trial rights of the accused.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Panicked audio captures moment two planes almost collide at JFK Airport, prompting FAA probe

Tense audio captured air traffic controllers’ panic as two commercial planes nearly collided at New York’s John F Kennedy Airport on Friday night.The close call, which saw a London-bound American Airlines jet taxi across in front a Delta aicrfat that as taking off, is now under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Delta Boeing 737 came to a stop within 1,000 feet (305 metres) of the taxiing American Airlines Boeing 777 at around 8.45pm, the agency said. Air traffic control audio was shared on Twitter by flight watcher @xJonNYC. “S**t! Delta 1943 cancel takeoff plans! Delta...
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House on Wednesday approved its first abortion-related measures under a new Republican majority, eliciting strong support from GOP members and opposition from Democrats, who rejected the legislation as misleading and incomplete.  Republicans, who secured a four-seat majority during the November midterm elections, said the bill setting medical standards on a national […] The post U.S. House Republicans push through two anti-abortion measures in first work week appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. hits debt limit and Treasury Department begins ‘extraordinary measures’

WASHINGTON — The nation reached its debt limit Thursday, beginning the uncertain process known as extraordinary measures, in which the U.S. Treasury Department uses accounting maneuvers to avoid defaulting on the debt.  The often-used practice is intended to give the Republican House, Democratic Senate and Biden administration time to negotiate a bipartisan agreement to raise […] The post U.S. hits debt limit and Treasury Department begins ‘extraordinary measures’ appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

