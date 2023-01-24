Fort Lauderdale’s ‘Seminole Girl’ statue has gone missing. Don’t worry. It wasn’t stolen.

The sculpture, created by artist Nilda Comas, shows a Seminole girl dancing while holding fan-shaped palmetto leaves. At her feet sit a baby alligator and an Everglades crane. South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Where in the world is Fort Lauderdale’s “Seminole Girl” bronze sculpture?

The life-sized statue, unveiled eight years ago as an enduring monument to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, went missing a few weeks ago. It normally sits on the south side of the New River, across from the historic Stranahan House and the Riverside Hotel in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The popular sculpture has not been stolen, as some tour guides have claimed. Turns out it was taken away for repairs.

For now, the “Seminole Girl” is at a foundry in Miami, waiting on a special coating that will help protect its surface, says Willie Riddle, executive director of the Venetian Arts Society in Fort Lauderdale.

“She’s coming back,” Riddle says. “She’s just in the hospital. She should be back home in a month or so.”

That wasn’t the story one Segway tour guide gave customers over the weekend.

The guide claimed the statue was stolen, cut off at her bronze feet. Riddle wondered why anyone would make up such a story.

“Why would they say it was stolen?” he asked. “She is safe and sound and will be back up there in all her glory pretty soon.”

Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Steve Glassman scoffed when told of the tour guide’s tall tale.

“They do get things wrong,” he said. “They make exaggerations and are not always accurate. I’d like to be a tour guide. I could make stuff up all day.”

The 8-foot-high sculpture, created by Fort Lauderdale artist Nilda Comas, shows a Seminole girl dancing while holding fan-shaped palmetto leaves. At her feet sit a baby alligator and an Everglades crane.

The $100,000 monument is interactive. With the swipe of a cellphone, you can hear recordings of sounds of the Everglades and Seminole children singing.

The $100,000 project was a collaboration between Fort Lauderdale, the Seminole Tribe of Florida and the Venetian Arts Society.

The city donated space for the permanent work of art. The Seminole Tribe of Florida paid half the cost.

The sculpture sits on a pedestal that stands 4 feet high.

The 500 colorful ceramic tiles that dress up the pedestal — all created by children from the Seminole Tribe — bear the name of a donor. Each of those donors paid $100, funding the remaining cost of the project.

Glassman did not realize the statue had been spirited away for repairs, but said the community was likely looking forward to its return.

“People adore it,” he said. “They love it. It’s become very much a part of the community.”

