A Tesla driver accused of a string of violent road rage attacks on motorists in need in California has reportedly been identified by investigators.More than 10 people have described violent encounters with the male motorist, including one who shared a video of him attacking their car with a pipe in Glendale.Victims say that the Tesla driver has attacked women who have broken down in their cars, and even the motorists who have stopped to help them.TikTok sleuth TizzyEnt says that three of his 5.3 million followers provided the suspect’s name, which he passed on to police.Investigators believe the right...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO