Ryan Reynolds to be honoured on kit of Wrexham football club

By Sinead Butler
 2 days ago

Ryan Reynolds will be honoured on the kit of a children's football club in Wrexham after he donated money to help the team buy the new shirts.

The Deadpool star, who co-owns Wrexham AFC with his actor friend Rob McElhenney , donated £1,600 in total to FC United of Wrexham Under 12's on their GoFundMe page set up by Kaleigh Barton whose 11-year-old son, Keegan plays for the team.

"I'm lost for words, and over the moon. Thank you Ryan for putting a smile on the team's face, if thank you is even enough," Barton told The Leader.

"After I told Keegen, he screamed and went wild - saying 'oh my gosh, has he really?"

This charitable act from Reynolds came after FC United of Wrexham's founder and chairman, Andrew Ruscoe slid into the actor's DM's to ask him to share the GoFundMe to his 21m followers.

To which he said Reynolds replied: "Enjoy the new uniforms!" as Ruscoe soon discovered he donated to the cause.

"I never expected him to donate to it," he told the same publication.


As a result of Reynolds' generous donation, the GoFundMe has smashed its £480 goal and so as a thank you for his contribution, Ruscoe and the kit manufacturer revealed they are going to incorporate the Deadpool logo onto the kit .

"We agreed that we had to do something for Ryan as it's not every day you have a Hollywood A-lister giving you donations.

"The donation is a lifeline for us as a club, so we started to think of ideas and felt why not stick the Deadpool logo on it."

Ruscoe also noted how "tough" it has been due to the cost of living crisis and described how Reynolds' donation is a "major lifeline" for them.

"The lads are ecstatic and we want to show our gratitude to Ryan, we just want to thank him as gestures like this show that he genuinely does care for the people of Wrexham."

If you would like to donate to the FC United of Wrexham's Under 12's, visit their GoFundMe page.

