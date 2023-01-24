ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Pantry Snacks Like Doritos And Cookies Are Actually So Bad For Your Overall Health, Doctors Warn

By Faith Geiger
When it’s time for a snack, the pantry is oftentimes one of the first places we look. From boxes of cereal to packs of instant noodles, you may choose to keep your pantry stocked with a number of foods–but, unfortunately, many of the most popular options are highly processed and therefore a terrible choice for your overall health. In fact, health experts warn that there are several pantry snacks you should avoid at all costs if you want to stay healthy, including two you may have stowed away on your own shelves right now: chips and cookies.

To learn more about why you should keep your intake of chips like Doritos and cookies like Oreos to a minimum, we spoke to nutritionists Trista Best from Balance One Supplements and Valeria Dolbel , founder of Beauty Diets. They broke down the health effects of the harmful processed ingredients in these foods, from high blood sugar to weight gain. Find all of their insight below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x3EKd_0kPJLvBP00

Doritos and other chips

As tasty as a salty, crunchy snack like Dortios can be, Best says chips like these are terrible for your overall health –especially when it comes to your weight.  "They are often fried, made with inflammatory omega-6 oils, refined carbohydrates, and a combination of fat and carbs that cause oxidative stress in the body," she says. Yikes!

Doritos, in particular, are definitely towards the top of the list as far as the worst chips for your health go. "Doritos are one of the worst types of chips to consume, regardless of flavor,” Best warns. This is largely because they are “made with artificial colors and flavors along with refined carbs.” And when you consume processed ingredients like this, your body will undergo a “rapid increase in glucose,” which she explains “increases the body’s fat-storing rate.”

Additionally, part of what makes Doritos so dangerous is the fact that they’re so delicious and, frankly, addicting. Best points out that they’re "easy to snack mindlessly due to their various flavors,” which means it’s hard for many of us to enjoy them in moderation, which should always be a priority when you’re snacking–especially on processed options.

Does all this mean you have to give up chips entirely? While they won’t ever be the best snack for your health, there are, at least, healthier options than Doritos. "When eating chips, if you must, it is best to opt for whole grain and baked options or to eat them pre portioned," Best suggests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGE5Y_0kPJLvBP00
Shutterstock

Cookies

Maybe you’re more of a lover of sweet things than you are of salty chips like Doritos. In this case, you might be more inclined to keep your pantry stocked with cookies (Oreos, anyone?). However, it’s probably not too surprising to hear that this sweet treat is also bad for your overall health. Store-bought cookies, along with pastries, pies, cakes, brownies, and anything else you might find in the Little Debby aisle, "are the food category that contributes the most calories accounted for added sugar intake yet provide little to no nutritional value,” Dolbel warns.

Just as chips do, these snacks contain a plethora of processed ingredients, from butter and sugar to refined flour–and the calorie content is no joke. Together, these factors are very likely to contribute to weight gain and other health issues. "Low fiber and highly refined grains increase the risk of weight gain and higher levels of belly fat," Dolbel says.

The good news is that there are plenty of natural snacks that can still satisfy your cravings for something sweet without putting your health at risk. One of the best options, as recommended by Dolbel, is to top some Greek yogurt with homemade granola. This delicious and nutritious snack can “aid in weight loss by controlling the portion size to ensure you will achieve all nutrients and keeps you full for a longer time."

The bottom line

At the end of the day, what you put in your body is your decision. And if you want to treat yourself to a few Oreos every now and then, we’re not going to stop you! However, being aware of the health consequences at hand is an important part of taking care of your body. Just remember that moderation is always key, and your best bet is to fill your plate with nutritious, whole foods that will help you thrive from the inside out.

Comments / 1

