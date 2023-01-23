Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Dak Prescott makes strong statement about future with Cowboys
Dak Prescott did not play well against the San Francisco 49ers. That undoubtedly was a key reason in why the Dallas Cowboys saw their season come to an end in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. As expected, there is a lot of discourse surrounding Prescott and the Cowboys....
Former Buccaneers Wide Receiver Interviewing For Team's Offensive Coordinator Opening
The Buccaneers will interview Vikings receivers coach Keenan McCardell for their offensive coordinator position, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. McCardell spent two of his 17 NFL seasons with the Bucs, suiting up in Tampa Bay from 2002-03. The second of his two Pro-Bowl seasons came when he ...
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
Ex-Vikings Coach Interviews with Buccaneers for OC Job
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut ties with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich last week, aren’t sure about the identity of their 2023 QB1, and are now interviewing a former Minnesota Vikings coach for the OC position. That’s Klint Kubiak, who offensively coordinated the Vikings in 2021 before jettisoning to the...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Panthers name Frank Reich new head coach
Frank Reich is returning to the Carolina Panthers. Carolina is hiring Reich as its next head coach, the team announced Thursday. He played quarterback for the team during its inaugural 1995 season. Reich, the sixth head coach in Panthers history, was a finalist for the job along with Dallas Cowboys...
Alabama’s Offensive Coordinator Officially Returns to NFL
The writing was on the wall for a long time, and now the news is official. The New England Patriots are bringing Bill O'Brien back to the NFL, he is returning to work with Belichick as the new offensive coordinator according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chis Low. O'Brien interviewed...
Former Titans assistant lands new NFL coaching job
Former Tennessee Titans offensive line coach Keith Carter has landed on his feet, being hired by the New York Jets as the team’s offensive line coach and run-game coordinator. Carter spent five seasons as the offensive line coach in Tennessee before being let go by Mike Vrabel at the...
Patriots reportedly hiring Bill O'Brien as offensive coordinator
BOSTON -- The Patriots have made their choice at offensive coordinator, and they are going with Bill O'Brien.O'Brien's return to New England was first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Low on Tuesday morning.O'Brien had been considered the favorite to land the job, given his vast experience as an offensive play-caller and his five years of experience working on Bill Belichick's staff. Still, the Patriots conducted a full search, interviewing current tight ends coach Nick Caley, Cardinals wide receivers coach/associate head coach Shawn Jefferson, Vikings wide receivers coach Keenan McCardell, and Oregon associate head coach/run game coordinator/offensive line coach...
Look: Former NFL Head Coach Furious With Cowboys Move
The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account responded to Sunday's NFC Divisional Round loss with an oddly critical post about Dak Prescott. "Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted ...
Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator
The Jets have their man to run the offense in 2023. The team announced they have hired former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett as their new offsite coordinator. Hackett reunites with head coach Robert Saleh. The two worked together in Jacksonville from 2014 to 2016 while Saleh was the linebackers coach for the Jaguars and Hackett coached quarterbacks and eventually became offensive coordinator.
Bills: Jordan Poyer’s social media decision hints toward potential destination fans would hate
The Buffalo Bills have some difficult off-season decisions to make. Some of the more premiere members of the roster may be in different uniforms next season. Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver and of course Jordan Poyer. Poyer, an All-Pro who completely reinvented himself as a professional, is rumored to be leaving...
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Former Lions coach Jim Bob Cooter is a candidate for the Buccaneers OC opening
Former Lions coaches remain in the news around the NFL. Jim Bob Cooter, who was the offensive coordinator in Detroit from 2015-2018, is now a candidate to become the new OC for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports that the Buccaneers have asked the Jacksonville Jaguars for permission to interview Cooter for their opening.
Dallas Cowboys Losing Coaches
On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a devastating loss in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers and their rookie third-string quarterback Brock Purdy. But now, we are hearing that the game may not be the last of the losses the team will face.
