Is the Colorado River Rising?
Reservoirs along the Colorado River reached record lows last year, but recent rainfall has brought hope to the region.
The Colorado River is overused and shrinking. Inside the crisis transforming the Southwest
The Colorado River is approaching a breaking point, its over-tapped reservoirs dropping. Years of drying have taken a toll at the river's source in the Rockies.
Are Lake Mead's Water Levels Rising?
Lake Mead is rapidly hurtling towards dead pool level, which would be dire for surrounding communities that rely on it for electricity.
Idaho’s Largest Land Owner Doesn’t Live In The State
Idaho is one of the country's largest geographical states and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Fortunately, we're also one of the least populated states, which means we have a lot of land for all Idahoans. Or do we? Have you ever wondered who owns the land in Idaho? We've looked at how much land is owned by the state, the federal government, and private citizens.
Idaho farmer blasts Biden over windmill project: It'll 'destroy the desert,' ship energy to California
Idaho farmer Dean Dimond joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to sound off on the damage a wind farm project could do to local grazing land and scenery if effected.
Snowboarder captures terrifying avalanche and 300ft ride he miraculously survived
A snowboarder in Utah filmed his terrifying descent hundreds of feet down a slope after he was caught in an avalanche in Big Cottonwood Canyon.Blake Nielson, the snowboarder who filmed his adventurous slide on Sunday, said he miraculously descended around 300ft slowing down.The snowboarder and his group were testing a snow structure and were unable to find any instabilities before riding down the Greaseball Couloir, an area just north of the summit of Kessler Peak.However, an unexpected avalanche occurred when they began the descent and “an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my...
Bull Elk Give Cyclists a Welcome Surprise in Rocky Mountain National Park
If you live in Northern Colorado, you know about Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP). As the Centennial State's second-oldest, the area is home to majestic mountains, fantastic hiking, and abundant wildlife. Among this wildlife is the elk. There are so many of these animals in the park, in fact, that...
Popular Colorado mountain town dubbed a 'most beautiful' US spot
A popular Colorado mountain destination has once again found its way onto a 'most beautiful places' list. Travellers Worldwide recently published their list of 'most beautiful cities in the US in 2023,' and while Telluride isn't quite a city, it snagged the third spot of 19 places. Telluride "is an...
Montana Republican Looks to Change Indian Reservation System
A two-page resolution claims Indian reservations were "created in a different time and place and under circumstances that no longer exist."
Arizona resort bumps ticket price above $300, perhaps priciest US lift ticket ever
According to Unofficial Networks, an Arizona resort was charging $309 for day-of lift tickets over the weekend. The massive lift ticket price was found at Arizona Snowbowl and was reportedly due to a 'dynamic pricing' model, which basically means that lift ticket price can fluctuate with demand. Likely due to...
What Happens if Lake Powell Becomes a 'Dead Pool'?
If the drought and excessive water use continues, Lake Mead could reach dead pool in the next two years and Lake Powell could soon follow.
Colorado a winter 'oasis' from serious drought in American West
According to the US Drought Monitor, a larger portion of the state has fallen out of any abnormal dryness, though the overall situation remains roughly the same. Roughly 42 percent of the state is unlisted by the drought monitor, compared to about 40 percent last week. Meanwhile, some of the state, about 1.5 percent, that was considered to be 'abnormally' dry has worsened to fall into the lowest tier of technical drought.
Zinke is Spot On About “The Deep State” and the American Cowboy
If all of the radical liberals on the Montana politics hashtag (#MTPol) are freaking out about the speech Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke (R-MT01) delivered on the House floor, you know he is on the right track. I saw some liberal news website was complaining about the "conspiracy theory" that Zinke...
Debate reignites as lone Mexican gray wolf roams New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A female Mexican gray wolf has roamed beyond the endangered species’ recovery area into the more northern reaches of New Mexico, according to authorities. That has reignited a debate over whether the predators should be confined to a certain stretch of the southwestern...
Discover the Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Colorado
The sage-covered hills of Colorado are a sporting and outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. Home to diverse wildlife, there’s something for everyone, novice and seasoned hunters alike. What makes Colorado ideal is that with its vast open spaces across 23 million acres of public land, you have endless choices in deciding where to roam.
7 Most Dangerous U.S. States for Snow Avalanche
Snow avalanches can be incredibly dangerous and cause significant damage to both property and people. In the United States, certain states are more susceptible to snow avalanches than others.
Nevada lithium mining company cited for endangering habitat of 6-inch desert flower
An Australian mining company has been cited for endangering a 6-inch desert wildflower less than a week after the Department of Energy signed off on a $700 million conditional loan for the company to mine lithium in Nevada. Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge LLC was slapped with a trespass notice by the...
Man Retells the Terrifying History of the Bear Lake Monster in Utah
Everybody loves a good origin story!
fishing license Colorado from Walmart
Fishing is a popular pastime in the state of Colorado, and obtaining a fishing license is a necessary step for any angler looking to cast their line in the state's waterways. Walmart is one of the many retailers in Colorado that offers fishing licenses for purchase.
The smackdown of snow: Who’s best, Utah or Colorado? | Vince Bzdek
It’s been a glorious week of snowfall in the land of champagne powder. The first storm last Monday dropped 5-10 inches on the northern and central mountains, and 10-20+ in the southern mountains. The second storm on Wednesday sprinkled double digits on top of that, and a third storm on Friday was icing on the snowcake, leaving some ski areas with 4 feet of fresh powder for the week. Wolf Creek measured 5!
