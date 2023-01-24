Read full article on original website
South Wichita shooting believed to be murder-suicide
A shooting in south Wichita is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of W. Mt Vernon around 11:45 Thursday night. A out-of-state caller claimed a man had called before the shooting, and told them what he planned to do. The out-of-state caller got in touch with Wichita police and told them a woman had been shot by her husband.
Wichita couple charged after 2-year-old child shoots mom in foot
A man and a woman were charged on Thursday in connection to an incident where a mother was shot in the foot by her two-year-old child.
Driver dies after evading police, rolling vehicle in Wichita neighborhood
Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Group continues effort for public vote on future of Century II. Updated: 5 hours ago. Could the future of Century...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update 9 a.m. Police say the shooting this morning that killed one and gravely injured another was a murder-suicide. The second victim was pronounced dead at the hospital following the incident. The incident happened in the 800 block of W. Mount Vernon.
If you call 911, it may be a while before Wichita police show up. Here’s why.
Response times have more than doubled in 13 years, an Eagle analysis found. Police – from rank-and-file officers to the chief – offer several reasons for the increase.
Affidavit: Woman drove 116 mph, intentionally crashed with daughter in vehicle
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Charging documents from the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office provide new information on a 27-year-old woman arrested for attempted second-degree murder and aggravated battery after a high-speed crash last fall in east Wichita. A probable cause affidavit explaining the case against Paloma Bella Adame said she told investigators she was attempting suicide when she crashed her 2021 Kia Sportage near Kellogg and 143rd Street. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was a passenger in the SUV.
‘She had found my daughter wandering the town’: Mother calls for changes in safety procedures at Mulvane childcare center
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Mulvane mother is calling for changes at a local childcare care center after she said staff let her 5-year-old daughter leave without parents present. The incident happened Monday, Jan. 23. Kayla Armstrong said her daughter walked for miles through Mulvane all while no one knew where she was.
Crime Stoppers: Thief steals envelope full of cash from Wichita gas station
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Security video from a gas station at Mt. Vernon and Oliver shows that on December 19 at 9:20 a.m. a clerk went out the front door with a bank bag full of cash to make a deposit. The video shows a man running by and quickly...
Armed robbery at Wichita retirement center
Police are looking for armed robbers who forced their way into a West Wichita long term care center and tied up an employee. It happened early Wednesday morning at Reflection Living near Maize and Maple. FOX Kansas News reporter Stephanie Maniche tells us what happened and who police are looking...
Man dies following chase, crash in south Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Police said the incident started Thursday morning around Hydraulic and Wassell. Officers spotted a suspect vehicle linked to several larcenies in the area. The officers then witnessed a traffic violation by the vehicle near Washington and Wassell.
Wichita bridge demolition set for Saturday, part of I-135 closing
Drivers in the area of the North Junction construction site in Wichita could see a bridge coming down this Saturday, Jan. 28.
Kansas farm dog helps to bury canine best friend
Homeless veteran population a glaring concern as volunteers complete annual count. Volunteers on Thursday spread across Sedgwick County to determine how many homeless people are living in the Wichita area. Updated: 17 hours ago. A man is dead following a chase and crash in south Wichita. Group continues effort for...
Wichita police: Man accused of raping teen at a motel
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says officers arrested a 37-year-old man for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl at a motel on South Broadway. Police say it happened early Tuesday morning in the 2300 block of S. Broadway. Officers say they were contacted by a woman who reported the girl was at the […]
Suspect dead after a police pursuit in SE Wichita
Wichita long-term care home robbed at gunpoint
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people forced their way into a Wichita long-term care home early Wednesday, tied up an employee and stole drugs. At approximately 4:50 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery call at the Reflection Living senior nursing facility located in the 600 block of S Maize Court. A 27-year-old employee said […]
Kan. deputy wounded in officer-shooting released from hospital
FORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office updated the condition of the deputy who remained hospitalized in Wichita after a fatal officer-involved shooting Monday in Dodge City. The deputy from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office was released from the hospital...
Serial burglar charged in spate of Wichita business, office building break-ins pleads guilty
Over the months, Robert Anderson III got away with a variety of credit cards, gift cards, cash, tools, a 55-inch TV, a computer and other items after prying open doors, desks and locks, Wichita police have said.
Missing Wichita man, 22, found dead near train tracks, police say
This marks the second police investigation where a person was found dead on Monday.
Wichita police investigating suspicious death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating the death of 63-year-old Loyd Alexander of Wichita on Monday. At around 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious death call in the 500 block of N. New York. Police spoke with a 53-year-old woman who said she found Alexander dead in the living room of his home.
