Chase Elliott will join an already stacked field of competitors to open up the Asphalt Late Model race season on Saturday at Watermelon Capital Speedway in Cordele, Georgia. The Dawsonville, Georgia native looks to add to his win total in Saturday’s SpeedFest event at the 3/8-mile speed plant. It will mark his first start in the event since 2015, but he comes in with a lot of experience, having scored three victories in six starts.

CORDELE, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO