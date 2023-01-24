Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in WinterDeanLandHelen, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and UNG Public Safety Academy graduates inaugural classJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the AdventureDeanLandDahlonega, GA
accesswdun.com
Basketball: Union boys rout EJax, Pittman's 39 leads Lady Eagles' win
BLAIRSVILLE — Behind a stellar defensive effort, the Union County boys rolled past East Jackson, 83-42, in a key Region 8-2A matchup on Wednesday at the Union County gym. The win pushed the Panthers (14-7, 5-1 Region 8-2A) into a virtual tie with Class 2A No. 7 Providence Christian atop the region standings. The two teams split their two regular season meetings.
accesswdun.com
Basketball: Healthy Lady Tigers hoping to make some noise in difficult 7-3A stretch
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Dawson County girls have been about as consistent winners as any program in Northeast Georgia over the past decade. The Lady Tigers have made the postseason all but one year (2021) in that span, with a state runner-up finish in 2013 (Class 3A) and three more trips to the quarterfinals.
accesswdun.com
Former basketball, soccer state champs among 2023 Gainesville Athletics Hall of Fame inductees
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A Bulldog and two Yellow Jackets, two coaches with six state championships combined, and the first female to score a point in a Georgia high school football game are among this year’s inductees into the Gainesville Athletics Hall of Fame. Preston Ridlehuber, Jerry Davis, Manson...
accesswdun.com
Girls basketball: Carlson leads Lady Bears past East Hall; Buford, NoFo, Dawson, LCA, Rabun roll to big region wins; EaFo knocks off CHS
RABBITTOWN — Freshman Claire Carlson poured in 20 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead Cherokee Bluff to a 62-50 win over East Hall on Tuesday in Region 8-4A North action at Valhalla. The Lady Bears (12-8, 5-3 Region 8-4A North) used a 15-9 second quarter run to pull away...
Three former Bulldogs named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame
Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt, and former baseball coach Steve Webber are among those being honored in the February 25 induction ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium.
dawgpost.com
Georgia Bulldog OL Commit Micah Debose Is The "Complete Package"
ATHENS - As you’ve seen over the last few weeks, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have gone from winning championships back to winning on the recruiting trail. Next week they’ll look to secure their No. 2 recruiting class with a strong ending to the February signing period. They’re off to a tremendous start in the 2024 class with a real chance of ending No. 1 in that cycle.
247Sports
Running Back Jaylen Foster Commits to GSU
Georgia State Football is deep into winter workouts on the field but still looking to add talented prospects to the 2023 class and did just that on Wednesday afternoon as Emerald High School (SC) Running Back Jaylen Foster committed to the Panthers. He took to Twitter to announce his decision:
Defensive backs coach Fran Brown explains coaching at Georgia is ‘a dream come true’
Georgia defensive backs coach Fran Brown was one of four additions Kirby Smart made to his staff following the 2021 season. While Brown had plenty of previous experience after stints at Rutgers, Temple and Baylor, Brown explained his first season in Athens offered as much learning as it does for the newest Bulldogs players.
Stetson Bennett Reportedly Makes Decision On Senior Bowl
Stetson Bennett was potentially going to participate in the Senior Bowl but that's no longer on the table. According to Trey Wallace of OutKick, the two-time national champion will not be participating in the Senior Bowl. He'll instead focus on prepping for the NFL Scouting Combine, which is in ...
UGA launching review of crash that killed football player, staffer, injured two others
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia has announced they reviewing the circumstances surrounding a car crash that killed a football player and a team staffer. Devin Willock, 20, and Chandler LeCroy, 24, were killed just hours after the Bulldogs celebrated their second consecutive National Championship win with a parade through downtown Athens.
accesswdun.com
Elliott enters SpeedFest 2023 at Watermelon Capital
Chase Elliott will join an already stacked field of competitors to open up the Asphalt Late Model race season on Saturday at Watermelon Capital Speedway in Cordele, Georgia. The Dawsonville, Georgia native looks to add to his win total in Saturday’s SpeedFest event at the 3/8-mile speed plant. It will mark his first start in the event since 2015, but he comes in with a lot of experience, having scored three victories in six starts.
The Citizen Online
UGA’s Coach Smart visits Sandy Creek
It was a meeting of champion coaches as University of Georgia’s football leader Kirby Smart touched down at Sandy Creek High via helicopter on Friday afternoon. Smart visited with Brett Garvin, head coach of the state champion Patriots, and school administration and staff as part of a tour around the state.
Monroe County native has made a lifetime of memories in four years as a UGA cheerleader
ATHENS, Ga. — A Monroe County woman who cheered for the University of Georgia national championship football teams is gearing up to say goodbye to her home away from home this semester. "My whole life, I always wanted to go to Georgia, and on top of that, I always...
Georgia's Kirby Smart brings helicopter in pursuit of top Benjamin prospects Chauncey Bowens, Amaree Williams
PALM BEACH GARDENS — University of Georgia football coach and two-time defending national champion Kirby Smart's helicopter touchdown at the Benjamin School on Wednesday answered any doubts about whether Palm Beach County was on the map. Throughout the offseason, the Bucs' campus has been a hot spot thanks to the name and talent...
accesswdun.com
Billy Robert Clark
Billy Robert Clark, age 75, originally from Gainesville, Georgia passed away in Andrews, North Carolina after an extended illness. Billy was born on October 3, 1947 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late Mr. Elmer and Mrs. Maxine (Withrow) Clark. He was a member and preacher at Cool Springs Baptist Church. Billy took great enjoyment in his service to the Murrayville Masonic Lodge 30, earning the 33 Degree affiliation. Many weekends were spent participating in Lanier Shrine Club parades and fundraising for Shriner’s Hospitals. He was a fun guy to be around, always making jokes and keeping people laughing.
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
University of Georgia announces investigation of fatal car crash that killed football player Devin Willock and athletic association recruiting employee Chandler LeCroy.
Details Have Emerged From Georgia Football Player's Arrest
Details have emerged from the Monday morning arrest of new Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police after an incident late Sunday night at McWhorter Hall on campus. Thomas is accused of ...
Red and Black
Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas
On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
Georgia Bulldogs football player arrested after fight with girlfriend over Instagram, report reveals
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia Bulldog football player Rodarius “Rara” Jaiquan Thomas was arrested Monday and charged with false imprisonment and domestic violence following an argument with his girlfriend. Police were dispatched to McWhorter Hall just before midnight on Sunday in reference to a loud argument in one...
accesswdun.com
James R. “Jimmy” Lewis
James R. “Jimmy” Lewis, 87, of Gainesville, GA passed away on January 24, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert F. and Bessie (Minish) Lewis. Jimmy was born March 12, 1935 in Sautee Nacoochee. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Montene M....
