Gainesville, GA

accesswdun.com

Basketball: Union boys rout EJax, Pittman's 39 leads Lady Eagles' win

BLAIRSVILLE — Behind a stellar defensive effort, the Union County boys rolled past East Jackson, 83-42, in a key Region 8-2A matchup on Wednesday at the Union County gym. The win pushed the Panthers (14-7, 5-1 Region 8-2A) into a virtual tie with Class 2A No. 7 Providence Christian atop the region standings. The two teams split their two regular season meetings.
WGAU

Three former Bulldogs named to Georgia Sports Hall of Fame

Three former Georgia Bulldogs — one student-athlete and two coaches — highlight the Class of 2023 that will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt, and former baseball coach Steve Webber are among those being honored in the February 25 induction ceremony at the Macon City Auditorium.
dawgpost.com

Georgia Bulldog OL Commit Micah Debose Is The "Complete Package"

ATHENS - As you’ve seen over the last few weeks, Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs have gone from winning championships back to winning on the recruiting trail. Next week they’ll look to secure their No. 2 recruiting class with a strong ending to the February signing period. They’re off to a tremendous start in the 2024 class with a real chance of ending No. 1 in that cycle.
247Sports

Running Back Jaylen Foster Commits to GSU

Georgia State Football is deep into winter workouts on the field but still looking to add talented prospects to the 2023 class and did just that on Wednesday afternoon as Emerald High School (SC) Running Back Jaylen Foster committed to the Panthers. He took to Twitter to announce his decision:
The Spun

Stetson Bennett Reportedly Makes Decision On Senior Bowl

Stetson Bennett was potentially going to participate in the Senior Bowl but that's no longer on the table. According to Trey Wallace of OutKick, the two-time national champion will not be participating in the Senior Bowl. He'll instead focus on prepping for the NFL Scouting Combine, which is in ...
accesswdun.com

Elliott enters SpeedFest 2023 at Watermelon Capital

Chase Elliott will join an already stacked field of competitors to open up the Asphalt Late Model race season on Saturday at Watermelon Capital Speedway in Cordele, Georgia. The Dawsonville, Georgia native looks to add to his win total in Saturday’s SpeedFest event at the 3/8-mile speed plant. It will mark his first start in the event since 2015, but he comes in with a lot of experience, having scored three victories in six starts.
The Citizen Online

UGA’s Coach Smart visits Sandy Creek

It was a meeting of champion coaches as University of Georgia’s football leader Kirby Smart touched down at Sandy Creek High via helicopter on Friday afternoon. Smart visited with Brett Garvin, head coach of the state champion Patriots, and school administration and staff as part of a tour around the state.
Palm Beach Daily News

Georgia's Kirby Smart brings helicopter in pursuit of top Benjamin prospects Chauncey Bowens, Amaree Williams

PALM BEACH GARDENS — University of Georgia football coach and two-time defending national champion Kirby Smart's helicopter touchdown at the Benjamin School on Wednesday answered any doubts about whether Palm Beach County was on the map. Throughout the offseason, the Bucs' campus has been a hot spot thanks to the name and talent...
accesswdun.com

Billy Robert Clark

Billy Robert Clark, age 75, originally from Gainesville, Georgia passed away in Andrews, North Carolina after an extended illness. Billy was born on October 3, 1947 in Gainesville, Georgia to the late Mr. Elmer and Mrs. Maxine (Withrow) Clark. He was a member and preacher at Cool Springs Baptist Church. Billy took great enjoyment in his service to the Murrayville Masonic Lodge 30, earning the 33 Degree affiliation. Many weekends were spent participating in Lanier Shrine Club parades and fundraising for Shriner’s Hospitals. He was a fun guy to be around, always making jokes and keeping people laughing.
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Georgia Football Player's Arrest

Details have emerged from the Monday morning arrest of new Georgia wide receiver Rodarius "Rara" Thomas. According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Thomas was arrested by University of Georgia police after an incident late Sunday night at McWhorter Hall on campus.  Thomas is accused of ...
Red and Black

Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas

On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
accesswdun.com

James R. “Jimmy” Lewis

James R. “Jimmy” Lewis, 87, of Gainesville, GA passed away on January 24, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert F. and Bessie (Minish) Lewis. Jimmy was born March 12, 1935 in Sautee Nacoochee. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Montene M....
