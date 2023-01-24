ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

January storms leave L.A. County flood-control dams at risk of overflowing

By Louis Sahagún
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28dIUH_0kPJJTRv00
Well over half a million cubic yards of muck have collected in the reservoir behind the 96-year-old Santa Anita Dam, officials say. The debris is at least 80 feet deep and now poses a flooding risk during severe storms. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Now that the shock of a series of January storms has worn off, Los Angeles County officials face a herculean chore: Five reservoirs along south-facing San Gabriel Mountain slopes are filled with so much debris and soupy mud that they pose a flood risk to the communities below.

Another intense storm, they say, could unleash new surges of dirt, toppled trees and boulders down canyons stripped of their binding vegetation by the 2020 Bobcat fire, sending chocolate-colored floodwaters over the dams and into the cities of Arcadia, Sierra Madre, Pacoima, Sun Valley and Sunland.

An urgent concern is emptying the reservoir behind 96-year-old Santa Anita Dam of about 600,000 cubic yards of muck more than 80 feet deep. Two of the three valves that control releases of stormwater from the 20-story-tall dam are blocked with silt.

“It could flood, and we’re busting our tails to make sure that doesn’t happen,” said Sterling Klippel, principal stormwater engineer at the L.A. County Department of Public Works.

Built in 1927, the structure is a critical component of a sprawling network of 14 dams, 487 miles of flood-control channels, 3,330 miles of underground storm drain channels, and dozens of debris basins and spreading grounds built over the last century to prevent flooding and to capture stormwater for groundwater recharge in local aquifers.

Just as the combined effects of atmospheric rivers and global warming have revealed themselves in drought, extreme wildfire behavior and flooding across California, they are also putting the county’s flood-control system to the test.

“We have to keep up with these environmental changes and challenges,” said Mark Pestrella, director of the county Department of Public Works.

That won’t be easy or cheap. The price tag for removing an estimated 15 million cubic yards of debris and mud from all five reservoirs and hauling it to sediment placement sites across the foothills is about $550 million, Pestrella said.

That money is expected to come from county funds, state and federal grants and, perhaps, an assessment agreed to by property owners, officials said.

“We don’t have a never-ending pocket full of change,” Pestrella said. “As it stands, property owners in the county are charged $28 annually for these kinds of improvements — and that hasn’t changed since the 1980s.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFpiB_0kPJJTRv00
Tree trunks, mud and debris fill the reservoir behind Santa Anita Dam in the San Gabriel Mountains. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The estimated volume of debris and mud targeted for removal from the other four facilities includes 3 million cubic yards from Big Tujunga Dam, which protects Tujunga; 2 million cubic yards from Cogswell Dam , which controls flooding in the West Fork of the San Gabriel River; 4.5 million cubic yards from Pacoima Dam, which protects Olive View-UCLA Medical Center, Sun Valley, and Sunland; and 5 million cubic yards from San Gabriel Dam , which controls outflow from San Gabriel Canyon’s 200-square-mile watershed.

Water from San Gabriel Dam churns down the canyon to Morris Dam, a facility a few miles above Azusa that former President Hoover dedicated in honor of Los Angeles consulting engineer Sam Morris in 1934.

The significant loss of vegetation due to the Bobcat fire has heightened risk of flooding, debris flows and mudslides. Such events could prevent the dams from making controlled releases.

It took about four years to remove 330,000 cubic yards of sediment from behind Santa Anita Dam in the aftermath of the massive 2009 Station fire .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAJEa_0kPJJTRv00
Workers observe a water release at Santa Anita Dam. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

It may take three more years, Klippel said, to clean out the material that has accumulated behind the dam since the Bobcat fire roared through the heart of the watershed two years ago.

The Santa Anita Dam reservoir was “completely clean to increase storage capacity when the Bobcat fire hit,” he said. “Just look at it now.”

The Bobcat fire burned about 116,000 acres of forest between the San Gabriel and Antelope valleys and destroyed 160 homes and buildings. It was one of many wildfires that broke out in August and September — blazes that made 2020 the state's worst fire year on record. More than 4 million acres burned, and dozens of people were killed.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted later that year to mobilize department resources to support communities devastated by the fires.

Since then, Supervisor Kathryn Barger has been monitoring the grant requests and proposed emergency actions still wending their way through complex permitting processes required to launch and complete repair and restoration projects.

“It is imperative that our crews complete this debris removal work to preserve the integrity, safety and capacity of our flood-control system,” Barger said.

“The torrential rains we experienced recently can quickly pose a flood risk to our local communities and lives could be at stake,” she added. “This is an immense task — so I will continue to track progress to ensure the job gets done.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 4

Related
santaclaritamagazine.com

City of Santa Clarita Prepares Residents for Changes to Residental Waste Hauler and Organics Recycling Transition to New Waste Hauler, Burrtec Waste Industries, Effective July 1, 2023

Two big changes are coming up for residents of the City of Santa Clarita, with a new residential waste hauler and state-mandated organics recycling beginning July 1, 2023. With the City’s current agreements for residential and commercial waste hauling set to expire, the City awarded Burrtec Waste Industries (Burrtec) the new waste services franchise agreement for all residential and commercial waste services in the City with service beginning on July 1, 2023. Additionally, new statewide legislation will require all Santa Clarita residents to begin recycling organics at home and in their place of work, this change will also take place on July 1, 2023. Over the next few months, the City will be working closely with Burrtec to transition services in preparation for the official start date on July 1, 2023, at which time the monthly rate for residential services will adjust from the current rate of $26.31 to Burrtec’s new rate of $28.92.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Massive raw sewage spill shuts down some Los Angeles County beaches

A massive raw sewage leak has shut down several Los Angeles County beaches on Wednesday. Around 24,000 gallons of untreated sewage leaked into ocean waters, contaminating nearby wet sand as well, said L.A. County Public Health officials. The spillage was estimated at 64,000 gallons earlier in the day, but officials revised the estimation on Wednesday […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Weather Channel

Los Angeles Earthquake Jolts Residents Awake

A​n earthquake jolted awake many people in Los Angeles overnight after it struck off the coast of Malibu. T​he 4.2 magnitude quake struck at around 2:00 a.m. local time and was centered around 10 miles off the coast of Malibu Beach, California. T​here were no immediate reports of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS News

Second missing California hiker found; search for actor Julian Sands continues

Rescue personnel in Southern California have located a missing 75-year-old hiker on the same mountain where actor Julian Sands remained missing.Jin Chung of Los Angeles was located Tuesday afternoon on Mount Baldy, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced Tuesday evening. He was taken to a hospital with "weather-related injuries and a leg injury," the sheriff's department said, but he was still able to walk out of the forest "with some assistance."Chung had been reported missing Sunday, according to the sheriff's department. He had carpooled to the mountain with two others and made plans to meet them back at the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

‘Avoid the area’ alert issued by the city due to gas leak

The city of Santa Clarita issued an “avoid the area” alert Tuesday evening following a reported gas leak in Saugus. The alert also shared that delays and lane closures were to be expected. “At approximately 12:29 p.m. yesterday we were made aware of a gas leak via an...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theroyaltourblog.com

The Most Interesting Street Corner in Los Angeles

Some things just fascinate me, and become consuming, burning desires. Such it has been with this corner in Los Angeles, the corner of Adams Boulevard and Figueroa Street, which has long been on my list of places I just had to visit and write about. The story is shockingly uninteresting....
LOS ANGELES, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: It's time to admit we miss former Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva

Once again let me say a prophet isn't honored in his own home. Didn't I say that we would all miss former Sheriff Alex Villanueva and that recently selected Sheriff Robert Luna was one crisis away from exposing the flawed and self-serving political ambition of the Board of Supervisors whom arguably may have even further, with reckless disregard, compromised the general public's safety having severely hampered and restricted the former Sheriff from doing his job even more effectively?
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

John Wayne Airport has big plans for Orange County travelers

SANTA ANA, Calif. — A few months ago, John Wayne Airport director Charlene Reynolds's sister-in-law asked her to bring a souvenir — a shirt that says Orange County. Reynolds scoured the shops inside the airport. She couldn't find one. "I only found [a shirt that says] LA," said...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner service between Los Angeles, San Diego to resume

LOS ANGELES - Partial train service between San Diego and Los Angeles will resume on weekends starting February 4. The Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service will operate between Oceanside and Irvine on Saturdays and Sundays with no bus connections, according to Amtrak. This comes after rail service was suspended last September...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KTLA

USPS hiring thousands across Los Angeles and Orange counties

Those looking for a new job can join the United States Postal Office during a massive job fair across Los Angeles and Orange counties this Thursday. The USPS is looking to hire 2,400 new employees in the organization’s first-ever statewide hiring fair. The fair takes place on Thursday, Jan. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

LA, OC gasoline prices post largest increases since early October

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County recorded its largest increase since Oct. 4 Wednesday, rising 2 cents to $4.544. The average price has risen seven of the past eight days, increasing 4.2 cents, including three-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The average price is 3.8 cents more than one week ago and 10 cents higher than one month ago, but 12.5 cents less than one year ago.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Silicon Valley

George Ralphs was a grocery pioneer in California

Practically everyone living in Southern California has gone grocery shopping at Ralphs. It seems like these stores have been around forever. On the other hand, many of these same shoppers probably don’t have a clue of the man behind “Ralphs.”. Born Sept. 23, 1850, in Joplin, Missouri, George...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
511K+
Followers
79K+
Post
240M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy