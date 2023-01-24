ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Motors, More Range, New Look For Updated 2024 Polestar 2

The Volvo-spinoff Polestar 2 all-electric hatchback first arrived in 2020 and to keep things fresh and competitive, engineers applied a sizable update for 2024. Revisions announced on Tuesday to the five-door liftback include upgraded electric motors, a facelift, more standard equipment, better range and, for the first time ever, the choice of rear-wheel drive.
Nissan To Unveil New Electric Concept Car Next Week

Nissan intends to unveil a concept on February 1 at 8 PM EST (February 2 at 1 AM GMT) but haven't we seen it already? Attached is the YouTube video that will go live next week and it shows a teaser of the Max-Out originally unveiled in late November 2021. The automaker says its forthcoming EV will show what "happens when virtual becomes physical." It suggests the car has actually been built since Max-Out was previously shown only in renderings.
Bugatti updates its electric kick scooter for 2023

Bugatti is one of the most popular names in the world of hypercars, with all of its models bearing astonishing performance figures and even more astonishing price tags. However, the French marque also produces a much more humble and down-to-earth mobility product: the good old electric scooter. Okay, fine, Bugatti...
Volvo EX30 subcompact electric crossover debuts mid-June

Volvo is working on an electric crossover to slot in below the C40 and XC40 Recharge compact duo. The newcomer was teased during last November's reveal of the 2024 EX90 mid-size electric SUV, and Volvo CEO Jim Rowan last month tentatively confirmed it will be called the EX30. Rowan has...
Peugeot To Launch Five New EVs In 2 Years, Add Mild-Hybrid Tech To Models

Today Peugeot announced its new E-Lion Project that will dictate the automaker's electrification efforts going forward. The automaker plans to launch five new EVs in two years, some of which we've already seen, and introduce a new 48-volt hybrid system into its vehicles. Peugeot will hit the ground running in...
