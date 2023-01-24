Nissan intends to unveil a concept on February 1 at 8 PM EST (February 2 at 1 AM GMT) but haven't we seen it already? Attached is the YouTube video that will go live next week and it shows a teaser of the Max-Out originally unveiled in late November 2021. The automaker says its forthcoming EV will show what "happens when virtual becomes physical." It suggests the car has actually been built since Max-Out was previously shown only in renderings.

