ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

West Virginia bill passes Senate that would reduce time unemployed people can collect a check

By AP
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fLRmJ_0kPJJFKz00

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — People in West Virginia would be permitted to collect unemployment benefits for fewer weeks and be required do more to prove they are searching for work to remain benefit-eligible under a bill passed Monday by the state Senate.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

The proposed legislation would reduce the maximum time an unemployed person could collect benefits from 26 weeks to a maximum of 12 to 20 weeks, depending on the state unemployment rate. It also would mandate that people collecting the benefits complete at least four “work search activities” a week.

Currently, state law says people can receive benefits if they are “doing that which a reasonably prudent person in his or her circumstances would do in seeking work.” It doesn’t set specific parameters.

Examples of qualifying work search activities defined in the bill include completing job applications, interviewing for a job or attending job fairs and other networking events.

During debate on the bill Monday, Democratic Sen. Mike Caputo of Marion County said he supports efforts to get rid of fraudulent claims within the unemployment system. He said people gaming the system should be “dealt with swiftly and they should be prosecuted.”

But Caputo, a retired coal miner and former district vice president for the United Mine Workers of America, said he doesn’t support shortening the time frame in which people can receive benefits.

“When it comes to workers, it seems like it’s a constant beat down,” he said. “I just don’t get it, why we had to single out the men and women that make West Virginia go on their toughest times and reduce the amount of time they can collect those benefits.”

Caputo, one of three Democrats in the 34-member Senate, said he expected to be one of only a few members to vote against advancing the bill.

“I got to speak my mind when I see what I believe injustice is occurring,” he said.

Republican Sen. Charles Clements of Wetzel County asked if there was anything in the bill that would stop lawmakers from extending unemployment benefits in the future — during a recession, for example.

“You feel there’s a protection in this bill, that if unemployment gets too high for too long, we can come back and undo what what this bill did as far as length of term?” he asked Republican Sen. Jack Woodrum, who was presenting the bill to lawmakers.

“I agree, it would allow us to come back and make those corrections,” Woodrum said.

The bill would index benefits to the state average unemployment rate. If the unemployment rate is below 5.5%, benefits would be limited to a maximum duration of 12 weeks. For each .5% increase in the unemployment rate, the benefit duration would extend an additional week, up to a total maximum duration of 20 weeks.

Additionally, the bill would require the commissioner in charge of the state unemployment insurance program to verify the identity of applicants and reviews suspicious claims. It aims to incentivize people to go back to work by allowing residents to accept part-time jobs without seeing a reduction in benefits. Their part-time wages must be less than their weekly benefit rate.

West Virginia’s unemployment rate was 4.1% in November and December, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and WorkForce West Virginia, the state agency that oversees the West Virginia’s unemployment insurance program.

Similar legislation passed the Senate last year, but died in the House. This year’s bill passed 27 to 5, and will now head to the House of Delegates for consideration.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
Lootpress

WV House passes four bills

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

West Virginia Governor Proposes Historic 50% Cut in Personal Income Tax

The Governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice, has issued a statement following the state House of Delegates’ vote in favor of his proposal to reduce the state’s personal income tax by 50%. The Governor thanked the Speaker, Majority Leader, and members of the House of Delegates for their overwhelming support of the proposal and encouraged the Senate to vote in favor as well, based on a statement released by Governor Jim Justice on January 18, 2023, on its official website.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers approve public funding for microschools via Hope Scholarship

In Wednesday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, lawmakers approved a rule to allow Hope Scholarship funding for largely-unregulated microschools. Also, a proposal to improve child care subsidies advances and a Senate leader promised to roll back a jail secrecy law. West Virginia lawmakers approve public funding for microschools via Hope Scholarship appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia

Many West Virginians have limited access to healthy foods, which can often lead to diabetes and heart diseases. Gov. Jim Justice wants to give $1 million to food banks but little has been done to fix the system that makes it hard to get fresh produce and meat. The delicate, difficult fight to get healthy food in rural West Virginia appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
CLAY COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia sued by abortion pill manufacturer

West Virginia is being sued by an abortion pill manufacturer. GenBioPro has filled a lawsuit in West Virginia’s southern district federal court because the state is denying access to medication that was approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). GenBioPro is one of the two American manufactures of the pill, mifepristone. The FDA approved […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

House passes bill to limit governor’s emergency powers

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia House of Delegates passed a bill that would significantly limit the Governor’s emergency powers. The bill that originated in the Senate was in response to emergency powers used by Gov. Justice during the COVID-19 pandemic over a two-year period. Gov. Justice used...
WTRF- 7News

Are your state’s tobacco laws hurting your health?

(WTRF) – There’s nothing that can put a pit in your stomach quite like a failing grade on a report card.  Now think if that “F” was the grade for part of West Virginia’s health.  Before you go and think “here we go again, ranked the worse in something else”; this isn’t so much about the […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor coming to Wheeling celebrate completion of Wheeling I-70 Bridge Project

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will be coming to Wheeling on Friday to commemorate completion of Wheeling I-70 Bridge Project. Gov. Justice will be joined by Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation Jimmy Wriston and local officials. The project, which kicked off in August 2019, upgraded 25 bridges along the Wheeling corridor of Interstate 70 […]
WHEELING, WV
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia lawmakers move bill to shorten unemployment benefits, add job search requirements

In Monday’s edition of Statehouse Spotlight, the West Virginia Senate has advanced a bill that would reduce the length of unemployment benefits from 26 weeks to between 12 and 20. Also, a House committee moved bills aimed at massive statewide shortages of school personnel. West Virginia lawmakers move bill to shorten unemployment benefits, add job search requirements appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

W.Va. Delegates Talk Energy Issues

On this episode of The Legislature Today, two bills have passed through both chambers of the West Virginia Legislature and have been approved by Gov. Jim Justice. They are Senate Bill 161 and Senate Bill 162. The two bills are expected to be used to recruit a possible hydrogen manufacturing...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

Gov. Jim Justice announces salary increases, retention bonuses at W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Jan. 24 some salary increases for employees of the West Virginia Department of Human Resources. Justice said that, effective immediately, the starting salaries of all child protective services, adult protective services, and youth service workers will be increased 20%. Justice also said that existing employees whose salaries fall below the new starting salary would immediately have their current salaries increased as well. Long-term DHHR employees will also be eligible for new retention bonuses.
WTRF- 7News

Capito spearheads bill to prevent FAA outages

W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito finds herself front and center on a new bipartisan push to improve air travel. You’ll recall that just a few weeks ago on January 11, the Notices to Air Missions system went down, grounding all flights nationwide. Capito, along with Senators Amy Klobuchar and Jerry Moran […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia coal industry pushes for state office to recruit miners, promote coal benefits

A dormant state office to help spur economic development in former coal towns may soon be repurposed into a public relations shop that would promote the benefits of coal and recruit miners. West Virginia coal industry pushes for state office to recruit miners, promote coal benefits appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

84K+
Followers
10K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy