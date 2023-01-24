How are those resolutions coming along? This is usually about the time that I’m either dug in and ready to commit for at least a few more weeks—or cast them off altogether in favor of my standard semi-healthy living. This year, I’ve resolved to put more vegetables into my body every day, from adding arugula and shiitakes to my frittata and serving savory black-eyed pea griddle cakes on the weekend to practicing my tempura-frying techniques with these vegetable pakoras.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO