Murfreesboro, TN

ucbjournal.com

Cookeville businesses to host chocolate festival

Cookeville – What is Valentine’s Day without chocolate? This Feb. Cookeville businesses are joining Jamie’s Eat’s and Sweets (JES) in celebrating with the inaugural Cookeville Chocolate Festival. The event will be held Feb. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chocolate festival – Pick up chocolate...
COOKEVILLE, TN
WSMV

Students at Nashville school receive free pair of shoes

A vigil was held at a skatepark in Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols on the day the five officers accused of beating him were arrested. Many parents voiced their opinion at a meeting to discuss the new third grade retention law. Teen arrested after shooting after school fight. Updated: 2...
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Elementary and Middle Schoolers Showcase Professional Skills During Countywide Amazing Shake Competition

Sometimes called professional or soft skills, interpersonal skills go by many names to different generations. Still, one thing most agree on is that today’s students should have a firm grasp on manners, problem-solving and communication skills. Students from Rutherford County Schools have practiced these skills for months and will...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Nashville Parent

Friends of Linebaugh Celebrate New Location

After over 25 years of holding sales in the City parking garage, Friends of Linebaugh Library (FOLL) is moving its bookstore to the first floor of Linebaugh Public Library. While the old store possessed a certain cramped charm, the space is no longer sufficient. The new location offers more opportunities for the community to shop for used books as well a much nicer shopping experience.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Davidson County Source

2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater

FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Here are the upcoming events for 2023. Last updated January 23, 2023. Dermot Kennedy. Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm. Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announces...
FRANKLIN, TN
thelocalpalate.com

Five Stand-Out Soups in Nashville

How are those resolutions coming along? This is usually about the time that I’m either dug in and ready to commit for at least a few more weeks—or cast them off altogether in favor of my standard semi-healthy living. This year, I’ve resolved to put more vegetables into my body every day, from adding arugula and shiitakes to my frittata and serving savory black-eyed pea griddle cakes on the weekend to practicing my tempura-frying techniques with these vegetable pakoras.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Long-time Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue Captain Wade Williams Retires

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue Department (MFRD) Captain Wade Williams retired after 28-years of dedicated service to the city. “I’ve loved every minute of it and I still to this day enjoy my job and have never one time regretted coming to work,” Williams said. “I’ve got a farm to run and have a lot of irons in the fire. The time just feels right to retire.”
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro

Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last. At 8:30 a.m.,...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Lipscomb students transported to hospital following chemical accident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student at Lipscomb University suffered an allergic reaction, and several more were transported to the hospital as the result of a chemical accident. A professor stated that a female student had possible chemical burns and an allergic reaction following what was reported as a chemical...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Rutherford County considers replacing volunteer firefighters with full-time employees

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County is considering replacing volunteer firefighters with a full-time professional fire department. The volunteer firefighters, chiefs and chaplains are speaking out against this proposal. They feel underappreciated, not wanted, unneeded, criticized unnecessarily and more. "There's a lot of hurting...that's not a request," Herbert...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
murfreesboro.com

Murfreesboro City Schools Adds New Mental Health Professionals

Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) welcomes three transitional coaches to assist in responding to growing mental health needs for students. Ashley Adams, Derica Cole and Emma Collins will serve as transitional coaches at Bradley Academy, Reeves-Rogers Elementary and Mitchell-Neilson Schools respectively. These mental health professionals will be joining the MCS Mental Wellness Team including Stephanie Stavinoga and Aimee Garsnett. Together, with MCS social workers and counselors, the team will work to provide prevention and intervention in mental health services for Pre-K through 6th grade students in Murfreesboro.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Restaurant on Broadway closes after fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway on Saturday morning, many are wondering the following:. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
NASHVILLE, TN

