4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Say Goodbye To West Coast Envy: In-N-Out Is Opening Locations In The EastTy D.Nashville, TN
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
This Amish Farmers' Market in Tennessee is a Must-VisitTravel MavenNolensville, TN
ucbjournal.com
Cookeville businesses to host chocolate festival
Cookeville – What is Valentine’s Day without chocolate? This Feb. Cookeville businesses are joining Jamie’s Eat’s and Sweets (JES) in celebrating with the inaugural Cookeville Chocolate Festival. The event will be held Feb. 11 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Chocolate festival – Pick up chocolate...
Vida Flo Murfreesboro Grand Opening To Take Place January 27
Vida Flo Murfreesboro – a pioneer in the IV Hydration and Vitamin Infusion industry – will celebrate the recent opening of their Murfreesboro location (2909 Old Fort Parkway, Suite 101 Murfreesboro, TN 37128) with a grand opening event on Friday, January 27 from 11 am to 2 pm.
wgnsradio.com
Teens Against Gender Mutilation Rally will be held on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza This Saturday (Jan. 28, 2023)
(Murfreesboro, TN) An event will be held on the Murfreesboro Civic Plaza this Saturday that focuses on what many are calling ‘gender mutilation.’ 15-Year-old Hannah Faulkner told WGNS that Chloe Cole is one of several who plans to attend the event this weekend…. Cole is 18-years-old today and...
WSMV
Students at Nashville school receive free pair of shoes
A vigil was held at a skatepark in Memphis to remember Tyre Nichols on the day the five officers accused of beating him were arrested. Many parents voiced their opinion at a meeting to discuss the new third grade retention law. Teen arrested after shooting after school fight. Updated: 2...
murfreesboro.com
Elementary and Middle Schoolers Showcase Professional Skills During Countywide Amazing Shake Competition
Sometimes called professional or soft skills, interpersonal skills go by many names to different generations. Still, one thing most agree on is that today’s students should have a firm grasp on manners, problem-solving and communication skills. Students from Rutherford County Schools have practiced these skills for months and will...
Nashville Parent
Friends of Linebaugh Celebrate New Location
After over 25 years of holding sales in the City parking garage, Friends of Linebaugh Library (FOLL) is moving its bookstore to the first floor of Linebaugh Public Library. While the old store possessed a certain cramped charm, the space is no longer sufficient. The new location offers more opportunities for the community to shop for used books as well a much nicer shopping experience.
2023 Events at FirstBank Amphitheater
FirstBank Amphitheater is an outdoor venue in Franklin, TN located at Graystone Quarry. It opened in 2021 with performances that are held from May until October. Here are the upcoming events for 2023. Last updated January 23, 2023. Dermot Kennedy. Tuesday, June 6, 8 pm. Singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy officially announces...
thelocalpalate.com
Five Stand-Out Soups in Nashville
How are those resolutions coming along? This is usually about the time that I’m either dug in and ready to commit for at least a few more weeks—or cast them off altogether in favor of my standard semi-healthy living. This year, I’ve resolved to put more vegetables into my body every day, from adding arugula and shiitakes to my frittata and serving savory black-eyed pea griddle cakes on the weekend to practicing my tempura-frying techniques with these vegetable pakoras.
Hattie Jane’s to Celebrate National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Feb. 4
Ice cream brand Hattie Jane’s Creamery is going all out in honor of National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day on Saturday, Feb. 4. In addition to the recent launch of limited-edition breakfast flavors, guests are invited to celebrate the holiday with three fun events on Saturday, Feb. 4. In...
wgnsradio.com
Long-time Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue Captain Wade Williams Retires
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue Department (MFRD) Captain Wade Williams retired after 28-years of dedicated service to the city. “I’ve loved every minute of it and I still to this day enjoy my job and have never one time regretted coming to work,” Williams said. “I’ve got a farm to run and have a lot of irons in the fire. The time just feels right to retire.”
wgnsradio.com
Sister Celebrates Her Brothers 22nd Birthday After He Beats Cancer at Age 21
(Murfreesboro, TN) A Riverdale High School senior is honoring her older brother who is a Hodgkin's Lymphoma survivor, by campaigning to raise funds and awareness for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and support all blood cancer patients. Around this time last year, Kate Lile and others were overwhelmed with news...
New Dunkin’ Opens in Murfreesboro
Dunkin’ will host the grand opening celebration of its newest Next Generation restaurant in Murfreesboro located at 5619 Franklin Rd on Tuesday, January 24th. Beginning at 5 a.m., the new restaurant will give out free samples and limited-edition Dunkin’ T-shirts to guests, while supplies last. At 8:30 a.m.,...
WSMV
Lipscomb students transported to hospital following chemical accident
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A student at Lipscomb University suffered an allergic reaction, and several more were transported to the hospital as the result of a chemical accident. A professor stated that a female student had possible chemical burns and an allergic reaction following what was reported as a chemical...
fox17.com
Rutherford County considers replacing volunteer firefighters with full-time employees
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Rutherford County is considering replacing volunteer firefighters with a full-time professional fire department. The volunteer firefighters, chiefs and chaplains are speaking out against this proposal. They feel underappreciated, not wanted, unneeded, criticized unnecessarily and more. "There's a lot of hurting...that's not a request," Herbert...
fox17.com
'My family should not be going through this' MAC funds back for families' housing needs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A week after Metro Action Commission (MAC) announced it ran out of funds, it is telling families who lost their homes that the money is back. Regina Scruggs and her granddaughter Uriah Vaughn are now living in a hotel. They were approved for a Metro...
newschannel20.com
Meet the family calling viral $1.5M Zillow listing home after purchase
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — It was certainly one hot listing!. WZTV tracked down the man who bought the burned mansion in Williamson County, Tennessee after it was listed on Zillow for only four days. We went there Friday morning, about 11:30 a.m.,” said Mike Thakur, who bought the home...
murfreesboro.com
Murfreesboro City Schools Adds New Mental Health Professionals
Murfreesboro City Schools (MCS) welcomes three transitional coaches to assist in responding to growing mental health needs for students. Ashley Adams, Derica Cole and Emma Collins will serve as transitional coaches at Bradley Academy, Reeves-Rogers Elementary and Mitchell-Neilson Schools respectively. These mental health professionals will be joining the MCS Mental Wellness Team including Stephanie Stavinoga and Aimee Garsnett. Together, with MCS social workers and counselors, the team will work to provide prevention and intervention in mental health services for Pre-K through 6th grade students in Murfreesboro.
Family hoping to restore mansion that caught on fire in Franklin
Mike Thakur and his family are the new owners of a home that's gone viral. That fire happened last September at the home off Long Lane in Franklin.
Nashville Contestant Rolls Up To 'Bachelor' Premiere In A Party Bus
This season of "The Bachelor" has two contestants from Music City vying for Zach Shallcross' heart.
WSMV
Restaurant on Broadway closes after fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -After a fire broke out at a restaurant on Broadway on Saturday morning, many are wondering the following:. Merchants, a three-floor restaurant located on the corner of Broadway and 4th Avenue, caught fire, and crews were dispatched at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Nashville Fire Department.
