Read full article on original website
Related
ABC News
'Scream 6' official trailer out now: Watch here
The official trailer for "Scream 6" has finally arrived!. In the sixth film in the franchise, four of the film's survivors, Melissa Barrera's Sam, Jenna Ortega's Tara, Jasmin Savoy Brown's Mindy and Mason Gooding's Chad, have left the fictional California town of Woodsboro and moved to New York City. But...
thedigitalfix.com
Scream 6 directors confirm when horror movie is set
Lock your doors and hide those kitchen knives, friends, because Ghostface is coming back for a brand new movie. Scream 6 is the sequel to the horror movie Scream (2022) – also known as Scream 5 – which saw Wes Craven’s famed franchise being revived after a decade since the 2011 flick Scream 4.
thedigitalfix.com
Carrie Fisher hid from Smallville crew so she could cool down
Carrie Fisher is of course best-known as Princess Leia in the Star Wars universe, as well as Sally’s best friend Marie in the best rom-com of all time; When Harry Met Sally. But in her later years, Fisher had many hilarious cameos in both movies and TV, sometimes playing herself. The movies include Austin Powers, the Scream franchise, Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back, and Charlie’s Angels. The TV shows include Frasier, Sex and the City, 30 Rock, Entourage, The Big Bang Theory, and Smallville.
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Meet Melissa Sue Anderson’s Children That She Left Hollywood Behind For
The Canadian child actress Melissa Sue Anderson, famous for her role in Little House on the Prairie, first made her relationship and family preferences known as a teenager. “I’d like to have four to six kids – I like big families,” when asked what she looked for in a man? “What do I look for in a man? What everybody else wants, I guess – someone nice and lovable.”
Robert Urich ("Vegas") and Heather Menzies ("The Sound of Music": Their Tragic Lives
The late actor Robert Urich remains one of the most beloved personalities of all time. But his life and death were tragic, as was the life and death of his wife. As documented on FactsVerse.com, "Robert Urich was known throughout the world as a tough guy. Having starred in such television programs as VEGA$ and Spenser: For Hire. However, many audience members didn’t realize that. While Robert Urich was famous for doing battle with tough foes on the screen. He would end up having to fight an even tougher battle later on in his life. As well, unlike the scripted episodes of the television programs that made him famous. This was a battle that he wasn’t going to win. Join Facts Verse as we attempt to uncover the tragic death of Robert Urich and his wife.
Tiffany Haddish Stood Her Ground At Sundance After An Audience Member Griped About Her New Film
Tiffany Haddish stood up for her new movie at Sundance after an audience member griped about it.
Brooke Shields discusses beign raped and Michael Jackson in new documentary
Prince Harry is not the only famous person who is sharing personal moments with the world. Actress Brooke Shields has produced a documentary Pretty Baby Brooke Shields that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival and among the topics she are the true nature of her relationship with Michael Jackson and how she was raped while in college.
Kevin Bacon Is A Proud Father To Two Successful Children
Kevin Bacon began his amazing career featuring in the 1984 classic movie, Footloose, which made the audience and critics fall in love with him. He then went on to star in films like A Few Good Men, Mystic River, and thrillers like Flatliners and Tremors. The actor has been married...
soaphub.com
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Doc Disappears Into The Night
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
Lance Kerwin Dies: ‘James At 15’, ‘Salem’s Lot’ Actor Was 62
Lance Kerwin, the former child actor who shot to fame in the late 1970s as the star of the sometimes controversial NBC teen drama series James at 15, died Tuesday of undetermined causes in San Clemente, CA. He was 62. His death was announced by his daughter Savanah in a Facebook post today. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Sal Piro Dies: Original 'Rocky Horror' Role-Playing Superfan And Subject Of Upcoming Movie Was 71 Related Story Lloyd N. Morrisett Dies: 'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Was 93 Kerwin, who was a busy child actor throughout the ’70s, also starred in the 1979...
The Tragic, Sad Tale of Sandra Dee and Bobby Darrin
“Together, my parents embodied a dream of what one could be, or have, or marry. Dream Lovers is about two people whose childhoods were cruelly twisted by forces they could not control... It is the record of my search for the truth about my parents as people so that I can accept them, separate from them, and have my own life as Dodd Darrin.”
EW.com
Poison Ivy's pheromones spawn orgies in raunchy trailer for Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special
Who said a healthy, loving relationship can't make for good TV?. For years, it seemed like industry gospel that resolving a "will they or won't they?" situation would kill the energy of any fictional courtship. But ever since the Harley Quinn season 2 finale brought Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) together, the show has been determined not to break them up again. The new trailer for the upcoming Harley Quinn Valentine's Day special shows that there's still plenty of drama to be found between the sheets.
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
Call Me Kat Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café
Three months after Call Me Kat began to grieve the loss of Jordan, who died on Oct. 24 of a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," the the FOX sitcom has revealed who will join the show in a similar role Leslie Jordan's last appearance on Call Me Kat aired last month, but the show waited a beat to reveal how it would move ahead to fill the space left by his character Phil. On Thursday, it was announced that 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer is joining the show as Gideon, the new hire...
‘HIMYM’ Star Neil Patrick Harris Returns As Barney To Hulu Spinoff Series—And Will Be Back For More
Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise return to his HIMYM character Barney Stinson in the Season 2 premiere of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, and it appears he will play a pivotal role in the spinoff series. In the final beats of the episode titled “Cool and Chill,” the timeline shifts to a year after the events earlier in the episode. Sophie leaves her mom Lori (Paget Brewster) a hysterical voicemail saying she thinks she is dating her father before suddenly crashing into a luxury SUV. When the driver’s side door opens, the victim is revealed to be Barney. He...
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin
Here’s how to watch The Banshees of Inisherin, the film that recently received multiple Oscar nominations and made a star out of a loveable donkey. Oh, and it stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Barry Keoghan, too. The dark comedy movie is all about friendships, depression, conflict, and the...
thedigitalfix.com
Anne Hathaway knows wait for Princess Diaries 3 is “very frustrating”
Anne Hathaway has been at the Sundance Film Festival promoting her new drama movie Eileen and while there, she was inevitably asked about The Princess Diaries 3. 2024 will be the twentieth anniversary of The Princess Diaries 2 and a third movie has been mooted for some time, and is reportedly in development, but there’s no confirmation that it’s definitely going ahead.
thedigitalfix.com
Gerard Butler hospitalised Hilary Swank making this rom-com
You’d think Gerard Butler’s most injury-inducing work was as a stranded pilot in new movie Plane, but in a 2007 interview with the Daily Record, the action movie actor revealed that his most dangerous stunt was, apparently, during the filming of rom-com PS I Love You. During the...
Comments / 0