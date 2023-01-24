Read full article on original website
Superman And Lois Has Cast Its Lex Luthor With A Walking Dead Fan Favorite
A fan-favorite from The Walking Dead is coming to Superman and Lois Season 3 to play the Man of Steel’s arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor.
Jeff Shuter Dies: Producer Of Motion Comics For “Invincible” & “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” Was 41
Jeff Shuter, the motion comics director and producer behind projects for Viacom and MTV whose credits include motion comics for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Stan Lee’s Time Jumper and an adaptation of Invincible based on the comic book series, died in Chicago on Nov. 10 after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Related Story C.J. Harris Dies: 'American Idol' Contestant Was 31 Related Story Brian Tufano Dies: Veteran 'Trainspotting' & 'Billy Elliot' Cinematographer Was 83 His death was announced by his family and his friend Ryan Maldonado today ahead of a private memorial service in Los Angeles this Saturday. After...
thedigitalfix.com
Emilia Clarke doesn’t want to do more Star Wars movies or TV series
Being part of the Star Wars cast is generally a pretty sweet gig you’d imagine many actors would happily return to. You make the biggest science fiction movies on the planet, and there’s a chance you’ll get to sit in the actual Millennium Falcon, where’s the downside?
thedigitalfix.com
Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale
The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
Adult Swim Cuts Ties with Justin Roiland, Will Recast Rick and Morty Roles
Adult Swim has cut ties with Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland in the wake of news that he was charged with felony domestic violence, The Hollywood Reporter notes. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty in the animated hit, will be recast. “Adult Swim has ended its association with...
Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies
Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
Famed Actress and Model Dies
Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62
Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
Kevin Bacon Is A Proud Father To Two Successful Children
Kevin Bacon began his amazing career featuring in the 1984 classic movie, Footloose, which made the audience and critics fall in love with him. He then went on to star in films like A Few Good Men, Mystic River, and thrillers like Flatliners and Tremors. The actor has been married...
EW.com
Scott is still the Alpha in Teen Wolf: The Movie sneak peek
Some things change over time, but Scott McCall's red eyes aren't one of them. When Teen Wolf: The Movie picks up, Scott (Tyler Posey) might not live in Beacon Hills anymore, but he's still using some of the skills he learned during his time as a teenage werewolf, namely his ability to tame dogs into submission with his glowing red eyes. EW has an exclusive clip from the upcoming Teen Wolf revival film, which yet again proves that Scott is the Alpha.
thedigitalfix.com
Michael B Jordan hit Jonathan Majors for real while making Creed 3
Jonathan Majors is on the cusp of having three movies be released, all of which required him to be…well….absolutely huge. There’s Ant-Man 3 coming out on February 17, 2023 in which Majors plays the big bad Kang the Conqueror, and that will be quickly followed by Creed III on March 3, 2023 – which also sees Majors in the antagonistic role.
NME
Elon Musk says fired ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland is “the heart of the show”
Elon Musk has said Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland is the “heart of the show”, after he was fired from the Adult Swim production. The network “ended its association” with Roiland on Tuesday (January 24) following reports that he had been charged over an alleged incident of domestic violence from 2020. Roiland has denied the charges.
Call Me Kat Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café
Three months after Call Me Kat began to grieve the loss of Jordan, who died on Oct. 24 of a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," the the FOX sitcom has revealed who will join the show in a similar role Leslie Jordan's last appearance on Call Me Kat aired last month, but the show waited a beat to reveal how it would move ahead to fill the space left by his character Phil. On Thursday, it was announced that 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer is joining the show as Gideon, the new hire...
Raven Symoné fans horrified after realising they’ve been saying her name wrong this whole time
Raven Symoné fans have been left shocked after the star revealed that people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly for decades. Sharing a video on TikTok, Raven, who starred in Disney show That's So Raven, revealed the correct way to pronounce her name, explaining it's totally different to what fans initially thought.
Fallon Says ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ Is a ‘Film About All the Places They Found’ Classified Documents (Video)
Oscar nominations were announced on Tuesday morning, and indie breakout “Everything Everywhere All At Once” led the pack with 11 nominations in total. So later that night, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon carved some time out in his monologue to explain exactly what the movie is.
Hulu Follows Adult Swim By Splitting From Justin Roiland, Co-Creator Of ‘Solar Opposites’
Less than one day after Adult Swim severed ties with Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, Hulu announced that it, too, will distance itself from the performer/producer who’s been accused of domestic violence. Related Story Adult Swim Severs Ties With ‘Rick And Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland After Domestic Violence Charges; Voice Roles Will Be Recast Related Story 'Rick & Morty's Justin Roiland Battling Domestic Violence Charges; Faces Up To Seven Years Behind Bars If Found Guilty Related Story Hulu Sets Premiere Date For 'Solar Opposites' Halloween Special Roiland is the co-creator/executive producer and voice cast member of Hulu’s animated series Solar Opposites as well as a performer on the...
thedigitalfix.com
Avengers 5 will throw new MCU characters “into the fire”
A new movie is on the horizon in the MCU with a fresh movie villain ready to fill Thanos’ big shoes. Avengers 5, titled The Kang Dynasty, will see our favourite MCU characters battling Kang the Conqueror, in what the writer of the upcoming Marvel movie hints will be an intense “generational struggle”.
thedigitalfix.com
Scream 6 directors confirm when horror movie is set
Lock your doors and hide those kitchen knives, friends, because Ghostface is coming back for a brand new movie. Scream 6 is the sequel to the horror movie Scream (2022) – also known as Scream 5 – which saw Wes Craven’s famed franchise being revived after a decade since the 2011 flick Scream 4.
AOL Corp
'Yellowstone' Fans, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly Dropped a Big Season 5 Episodes Update
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Yellowstone fans, you'll be thrilled about what the show just revealed on social media ... and who better to share it than Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly?. In a video uploaded to the Paramount...
thedigitalfix.com
How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin
Here’s how to watch The Banshees of Inisherin, the film that recently received multiple Oscar nominations and made a star out of a loveable donkey. Oh, and it stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Barry Keoghan, too. The dark comedy movie is all about friendships, depression, conflict, and the...
