ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Jeff Shuter Dies: Producer Of Motion Comics For “Invincible” & “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” Was 41

Jeff Shuter, the motion comics director and producer behind projects for Viacom and MTV whose credits include motion comics for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Stan Lee’s Time Jumper and an adaptation of Invincible based on the comic book series, died in Chicago on Nov. 10 after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Related Story C.J. Harris Dies: 'American Idol' Contestant Was 31 Related Story Brian Tufano Dies: Veteran 'Trainspotting' & 'Billy Elliot' Cinematographer Was 83 His death was announced by his family and his friend Ryan Maldonado today ahead of a private memorial service in Los Angeles this Saturday. After...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedigitalfix.com

Emilia Clarke doesn’t want to do more Star Wars movies or TV series

Being part of the Star Wars cast is generally a pretty sweet gig you’d imagine many actors would happily return to. You make the biggest science fiction movies on the planet, and there’s a chance you’ll get to sit in the actual Millennium Falcon, where’s the downside?
thedigitalfix.com

Frasier reboot just added a character from the TV series finale

The Frasier reboot is gearing up to bring back the beloved comedy series, and more classic characters are being added. In the latest round of casting announcements, someone who only featured in the finale of the original TV series is confirmed to return. Variety reports that Anders Keith is now...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Actress and Model Dies

Famed actress and model Dorothy Tristan reportedly died on January 7th, according to a statement from her husband. According to her husband, director John D. Hancock, Tristan died at their home following a decade-long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Her death was confirmed by her representative, according to Variety.
extratv

Lance Kerwin, Star of '70s Coming-of-Age Series 'James at 16,' Dies at 62

Lance Kerwin, who became a teen heartthrob as the titular star of the coming-of-age drama series "James at 16," died Tuesday. He was 62. In a Facebook post, his daughter Savanah Kerwin wrote, "I am so sorry to those we have not been able to reach out to personally to notify but Lance Kerwin passed away yesterday morning. We appreciate all the kind words, memories, and prayers that have been shared. As the coming weeks progress, I will share more information about after life ceremonies."
CALIFORNIA STATE
EW.com

Scott is still the Alpha in Teen Wolf: The Movie sneak peek

Some things change over time, but Scott McCall's red eyes aren't one of them. When Teen Wolf: The Movie picks up, Scott (Tyler Posey) might not live in Beacon Hills anymore, but he's still using some of the skills he learned during his time as a teenage werewolf, namely his ability to tame dogs into submission with his glowing red eyes. EW has an exclusive clip from the upcoming Teen Wolf revival film, which yet again proves that Scott is the Alpha.
CALIFORNIA STATE
thedigitalfix.com

Michael B Jordan hit Jonathan Majors for real while making Creed 3

Jonathan Majors is on the cusp of having three movies be released, all of which required him to be…well….absolutely huge. There’s Ant-Man 3 coming out on February 17, 2023 in which Majors plays the big bad Kang the Conqueror, and that will be quickly followed by Creed III on March 3, 2023 – which also sees Majors in the antagonistic role.
People

Call Me Kat Taps Another Sitcom Favorite to Step into Late Star Leslie Jordan's Role at the Cat Café

Three months after Call Me Kat began to grieve the loss of Jordan, who died on Oct. 24 of a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," the the FOX sitcom has revealed who will join the show in a similar role Leslie Jordan's last appearance on Call Me Kat aired last month, but the show waited a beat to reveal how it would move ahead to fill the space left by his character Phil. On Thursday, it was announced that 30 Rock alum Jack McBrayer is joining the show as Gideon, the new hire...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deadline

Hulu Follows Adult Swim By Splitting From Justin Roiland, Co-Creator Of ‘Solar Opposites’

Less than one day after Adult Swim severed ties with Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland, Hulu announced that it, too, will distance itself from the performer/producer who’s been accused of domestic violence. Related Story Adult Swim Severs Ties With ‘Rick And Morty’ Co-Creator Justin Roiland After Domestic Violence Charges; Voice Roles Will Be Recast Related Story 'Rick & Morty's Justin Roiland Battling Domestic Violence Charges; Faces Up To Seven Years Behind Bars If Found Guilty Related Story Hulu Sets Premiere Date For 'Solar Opposites' Halloween Special Roiland is the co-creator/executive producer and voice cast member of Hulu’s animated series Solar Opposites as well as a performer on the...
thedigitalfix.com

Avengers 5 will throw new MCU characters “into the fire”

A new movie is on the horizon in the MCU with a fresh movie villain ready to fill Thanos’ big shoes. Avengers 5, titled The Kang Dynasty, will see our favourite MCU characters battling Kang the Conqueror, in what the writer of the upcoming Marvel movie hints will be an intense “generational struggle”.
thedigitalfix.com

Scream 6 directors confirm when horror movie is set

Lock your doors and hide those kitchen knives, friends, because Ghostface is coming back for a brand new movie. Scream 6 is the sequel to the horror movie Scream (2022) – also known as Scream 5 – which saw Wes Craven’s famed franchise being revived after a decade since the 2011 flick Scream 4.
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch The Banshees of Inisherin

Here’s how to watch The Banshees of Inisherin, the film that recently received multiple Oscar nominations and made a star out of a loveable donkey. Oh, and it stars Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, and Barry Keoghan, too. The dark comedy movie is all about friendships, depression, conflict, and the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy