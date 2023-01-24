ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Adding Vitamin E to Your Diet: Benefits and Cautions

Vitamin E is one of many vitamins important to human development and function. It includes eight compounds, but only one of those is used in the human body -- alpha-tocopherol. The benefits and drawbacks of vitamin E have been disputed over many years. So, what are the benefits of vitamin...
WAVY News 10

Is Ozempic really a wonder drug for weight loss?

NORFOLK, Va (WAVY) – Some are calling the diabetes medication Ozempic a weight loss wonder drug. You likely know the commercial, it has a catchy tune along with that side effect that’s catching a lot of attention on social media. “So apparently the word on the street is that this Ozempic is the drug Kim […]
NORFOLK, VA
Healthline

How Gaining Weight In Your Midsection After 45 Can Affect Your Future Health

A new study found that people who carried excess weight in midlife had a higher risk of being pre-frail or frail 21 years later. This could potentially impact their quality of life as they age. Older adults who are frail have a higher risk of falling and being injured, being...
New York Post

Weight-loss drug Tirzepatide is said to be even more effective than Ozempic

This might be your best shot at shedding those extra pounds. Weight-loss drugs such as Wegovy (marketed for the treatment of diabetes under the name Ozempic) have become Hollywood’s biggest slimming secret — and soon there may be an even more potent pound buster on the market. Tirzepatide, which is taken by weekly injection on the arm, thigh or stomach, is likely to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration for weight loss in 2023. Made by Eli Lilly, the drug is already approved by the FDA to treat diabetes under the name Mounjaro. However, taken in higher doses it has...
msn.com

Remi Bader Says She 'Gained Double the Weight Back' After Stopping Weight-Loss Drug Ozempic

Remi Bader is getting candid about her past experience with Ozempic now that she noticed it's become "this trendy drug." The content creator and model, 27, was a guest on the latest episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast and revealed to host Amanda Hirsch that she was a bit annoyed that the medication has become so popular recently after she was previously prescribed it for "actual health issues."
CBS News

Midriff bulge linked to physical decline, study

MIAMI - An expanding waistline might seem like a rite of passage for men and women reaching middle age, but a new study finds that midriff bulge is linked to physical decline later in life. A study, which followed 4,509 people who were 45 years old or older in Norway...
Medical News Today

Low-carb diet reverses type 2 diabetes in 51% of participants to new study

Studies have shown that weight loss by reducing calorie intake can lead to the remission of type 2 diabetes, involving the return of blood glucose (sugar) levels to prediabetic levels in the absence of medications. A recent primary care-based cohort study showed that about 97% of type 2 diabetes patients...
Healthline

Can an Endocrinologist Help with Weight Loss?￼

Endocrinologists can help you regulate your hormone levels and speed up your metabolism to aid in weight loss. Here’s how. You can gain weight for a number of different reasons — hormone conditions being one of them. Endocrinologists are experts in metabolism and hormonal changes. They can treat...
EatingWell

Does Dehydration Cause Weight Gain?

Over half of all Americans have expressed a desire to lose weight, according to a recent Gallup poll. And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more Americans are some version of a weight-loss diet compared to a decade ago, with the majority of dieters being over the age of 40.
studyfinds.org

Best way to recover from an intense workout? Eat a handful of these every day

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Feeling sore and beat up after a rigorous workout can make the next day or two more difficult to get through. Scientists recommend eating more almonds for gym rats who work out regularly. New research reveals that “weekend warriors,” or people who do their most strenuous physical fitness on the weekends, experience a much easier recovery if they eat almonds every day.
msn.com

The Specific Type Of Fiber That Can Help You Lose Weight

Fiber can protect you from heart disease, diabetes, and inflammatory bowel disease, according to the American Heart Association. It also helps lower your cholesterol and flush nasty toxins out of your body. Although the U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends 25 grams of fiber a day for women and 38 grams for men, most people in the United States only average 16 grams a day.
Yaya Diamond

Portion Control and Type 2 Diabetes

Portion Control is a chronic condition that affects millions of people around the world. It is caused by high levels of sugar in the blood, which can be controlled through lifestyle changes including proper diet and exercise. The most important dietary change one should make to control type 2 diabetes is portion control. Portion control means eating smaller portions of food more frequently throughout the day instead of larger meals less often. This helps to regulate blood sugar levels and reduce weight gain due to overeating or snacking on unhealthy foods. Eating smaller portions also reduces stress on the digestive system, making it easier for your body to absorb nutrients from food while still keeping your glucose level within a normal range. By following some simple tips, you can conquer Type 2 Diabetes with portion control and lead a healthier life!
TheConversationAU

Ozempic helps people lose weight. But who should be able to use it?

Semaglutide, sold in the forms of Ozempic and Wegovy, shot into public consciousness as an effective weight-loss medication last year, thanks to spruiking from social media influencers and people such as Elon Musk. The unexpected increased in demand for the drug for weight loss has caused a world-wide shortage. Producing the drug – delivered as a weekly self-administered injection – involves a unique manufacturing set-up, so it will take some time to re-establish a global supply. It’s expected back in Australia at the end of March. Semaglutide (in the form of Ozempic) is an effective medication in managing type 2 diabetes –...

Comments / 0

Community Policy